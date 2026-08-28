Union Pacific Corp. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Union Pacific Corp. price forecast signals a cautious near-term setup as charts and the latest graph show the shares holding close to recent highs while funding growth remains intact. The price today in dollars is $307.67, and the buy or sell debate is shaped by support, resistance, and the ticker symbol UNP. For investors comparing cost, dividend, payout, and preferred shares, the data suggest a disciplined online trading approach. If you are planning how to buy, the for sale level around this price can still work for a trading account, but the broader prediction remains tied to today’s trading action and the stock’s ability to extend further.

Union Pacific Corp. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $307.67 Previous Close $307.67 Day's Range $306.43 – $309.74 Opening Price $307.19 Volume 2126071 shares Daily Change -2.95 (-0.95%) 52-Week High $315.99 52-Week Low $210.84 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Union Pacific Corp. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $307.67 — reflecting a daily change of -2.95 (-0.95%). Day's Range $306.43 – $309.74 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $210.84 – $315.99 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2126071 against 2719049 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.95% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Union Pacific Corp. Limited Forecast Insights

The setup is neutral to mildly cautious in the short term. With UNP trading at $307.67, the shares remain much closer to the 52-week high of $315.99 than the low of $210.84, which keeps the longer-term trend constructive. Still, today’s -0.95% move and softer volume argue for patience. A clean move above resistance near the recent high would improve the bullish case; failure to hold current levels could invite a pullback toward support.

FAQ on Union Pacific Corp. Shares

Q1: What are Union Pacific Corp. shares?

Answer: Union Pacific Corp. shares are ordinary ownership units in Union Pacific Corp., listed on the NYSE under ticker UNP. Today they trade at $307.67, with the price reflecting a -0.95% daily change and a position near the upper end of the 52-week range.

Q2: How can I buy Union Pacific Corp. shares?

Answer: To buy UNP, open a trading account with a brokerage, complete verification, deposit funds, and search the ticker symbol UNP on the NYSE. The current price per share is $307.67, so your purchase price will depend on order type and execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Union Pacific Corp. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, and where JSON? No, strictly by the live data here: UNP sits at $307.67 after a -0.95% move, with a $306.43 to $309.74 range and volume below the 90-day average, all of which matter for today’s trade.

Q4: Does Union Pacific Corp. pay dividends?

Answer: The live feed provided here does not include a dividend amount or payout schedule for UNP. If you want dividend details before you purchase, check Union Pacific filings or your brokerage platform. Today’s price is $307.67, but income terms weren’t supplied in the data.

Q5: How can I track my Union Pacific Corp. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track UNP shares and any dividend records through your brokerage account, which usually shows price, trade history, and corporate actions. Based on today’s data, the share price is $307.67 and the ticker is UNP, but dividend specifics aren’t included in the feed.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Union Pacific Corp. share price?

Answer: The key factors visible in today’s data are the -0.95% daily change, the narrow $306.43 to $309.74 range, and volume of 2126071 shares versus a 90-day average of 2719049. Those signals point to softer participation but still orderly trading.

Q7: Is Union Pacific Corp. a good share to buy?

Answer: UNP may appeal to investors who want a large-cap NYSE railroad name trading near its annual high at $307.67. That said, the answer depends on your strategy, risk tolerance, and whether you want to buy strength or wait for a better entry.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Union Pacific Corp. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, the shares are not breaking out decisively, but they also remain well above the 52-week low. A cautious investor might wait for confirmation, while an active trader could consider today’s price per share and volume before deciding whether to buy.

Q9: How much does one Union Pacific Corp. share cost?

Answer: One Union Pacific Corp. share costs $307.67 today. That price per share sits just below the day’s high of $309.74 and above the opening price of $307.19, which shows the stock is trading in a tight band around the current level.

Q10: How to sell Union Pacific Corp. shares?

Answer: To sell UNP shares, log into your brokerage trading account, locate the ticker UNP, and place a market or limit sell order. Today’s price is $307.67, so execution will depend on live market conditions, bid-ask spread, and your chosen order type.

How to Buy Union Pacific Corp. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker UNP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Union Pacific Corp. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Union Pacific Corp.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $210.84 and $315.99. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.