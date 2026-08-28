Under Armour Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Under Armour’s charts and historical graph data show a mixed setup, with growth still under pressure while the latest price forecast and prediction remain cautious. The price today in dollars is $5.07 per share, leaving the buy or sell debate tightly linked to cost discipline rather than momentum chasing. For sale interest in the ticker symbol UAA can be assessed online through live data, while investors compare the dividend outlook, payout expectations, and any preferred shares details with how to buy through a trading account on a brokerage platform before opening a trading position.

Under Armour Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Under Armour (UAA) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $5.07 Previous Close $5.07 Day's Range $5.01 – $5.20 Opening Price $5.15 Volume 7069008 shares Daily Change -0.08 (-1.55%) 52-Week High $8.15 52-Week Low $4.13 Data Timestamp Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Under Armour Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $5.07, reflecting a daily change of -0.08 (-1.55%). Day's Range $5.01 – $5.20, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $4.13 – $8.15, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 7069008 versus 8387325, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.55%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Under Armour Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup stays restrained. A 1.55% decline leaves the share near the lower half of its annual band, but still above the $4.13 low, which suggests support remains in play. A sustainable move back toward $5.20 would improve tone; failure there keeps downside risk toward the recent floor. Limited foresight only: traders may watch for a bounce if volume strengthens, while a breakdown could expose slower recovery pressure.

FAQ on Under Armour Shares

Q1: What are Under Armour shares?

Answer: Under Armour shares are equity interests in Under Armour listed on the NYSE under UAA. At $5.07 today, the stock reflects a recent -1.55% move and sits within a $5.01 to $5.20 intraday range, showing active trading but limited directional conviction.

Q2: How can I buy Under Armour shares?

Answer: To buy Under Armour shares, open a trading account with a US brokerage, complete verification, fund the account, and search for UAA on the NYSE. With the price per share at $5.07, investors can place a market or limit order based on their risk preference.

Q3: What affects the price of Under Armour shares?

Answer: The price moves with volume, sentiment, technical levels, and company execution. Today’s price action shows a -1.55% decline, 7069008 shares traded, and a low-to-high band of $5.01 to $5.20, all of which help explain near-term pressure.

Q4: Does Under Armour pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information isn’t included in the live data provided here. Since no payout figure is shown, investors should check company filings or their brokerage platform before assuming any dividend exists. The current share data centers on price movement, not income distribution.

Q5: How can I track my Under Armour shares and dividends?

Answer: Track UAA through your brokerage dashboard, where price, volume, and trade history update alongside any dividend or payout notices if they exist. With shares at $5.07 and volume at 7069008, monitoring execution quality and corporate announcements is essential.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Under Armour share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by a -1.55% daily change, the gap between $5.07 and the $5.15 open, and volume that trails the 90-day average. The company’s NYSE listing and broader consumer-demand backdrop also matter.

Q7: Is Under Armour a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether it’s a good share to buy depends on your risk tolerance and timeframe. At $5.07, UAA is closer to the $4.13 low than the $8.15 high, but the negative daily change suggests the trend needs confirmation.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Under Armour shares today?

Answer: Today’s data doesn’t point to a clear urgency to buy. The share is down 1.55%, volume is below its 90-day average, and price is stuck near $5.07. That makes patience reasonable unless your plan targets a rebound off support.

Q9: How much does one Under Armour share cost?

Answer: One Under Armour share costs $5.07 today. That price comes with a previous close of $5.07, an opening price of $5.15, and a trading range from $5.01 to $5.20, giving investors a clear live reference point.

Q10: How to sell Under Armour shares?

Answer: To sell Under Armour shares, log in to your brokerage account, choose UAA, and enter a sell order at your preferred price or as a market order. With the stock at $5.07 and trading actively, execution should be straightforward.

How to Buy Under Armour Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, ETRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker UAA, then place a market or limit order to purchase and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Under Armour Actionable Financial Advice

Given Under Armour’s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $4.13 and $8.15. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company’s own sector conditions to refine your strategy.