Treasury Shares Explained

What are treasury shares?

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The South African context regarding treasury shares

The repurchase of shares by a company

The issuing company must, within 48 hours of repurchasing the shares from the shareholder, apply to the JSE for the removal of the shares, stating the reason for the application to delist the shares.

from the shareholder, apply to the JSE for the removal of the shares, stating the reason for the application to delist the shares. On the same day of the application, the company must announce the following details concerning the delisting of the shares on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS):

the effective date of the delisting of the shares,

of the shares, the number of shares that will be delisted - expressed in a number and a percentage of the issued share capital of the issuer,

of the issuer, the price involved in the repurchase,

in the repurchase, the identity of the shareholders from whom the shares were repurchased, and

from whom the shares were repurchased, and in respect of which resolution the shareholder exercised its rights in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

Authorisation must be stated in the company’s Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) .

. Shareholders have to approve the repurchase in terms of a special resolution of the company in an annual general meeting (AGM) . The special resolution shall be valid only until the next AGM of for 15 months from the date of the resolution, whichever period is shorter.

of the company in an . The special resolution shall be valid only until the next AGM of for 15 months from the date of the resolution, whichever period is shorter. Repurchases may not be made at a price greater than 10% above the weighted average of the market value of the securities (shares) for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the transaction is effected.

for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the transaction is effected. A resolution by the board of directors that it has authorised the repurchase, that the company and its subsidiary/ies have passed the solvency and liquidity test and that, since the test was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the group.

Some reasons to acquire treasury shares

It is a strategy to provide cash to specific shareholders.

to provide cash to specific shareholders. It is a method to increase the market value of a company’s shares.

of a company’s shares. It is utilised as a way to consolidate voting power in the hands of certain large shareholders in order to protect a company against hostile takeovers.

in the hands of certain large shareholders in order to protect a company against hostile takeovers. Subsidiaries of a holding company may hold treasury shares in order to facilitate the implementation of share schemes for employees or other transactions.

Regulations about subsidiary companies

The sale of treasury shares

Accentuations in citations from the Companies Act (Act 71 of 2008), also referred to as the Act, and the JSE Listing Requirements, are by the article writer. This article does not intend to provide investment or trading advice. Its aim is solely informative.

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In the South African company context, the financial term,, refers to the. Thedefines treasury shares as ‘and/or by a trust, through a scheme and/or other entity, where the equity shares in the applicant issuer are.’ Treasury shares have. In jurisdictions such as theand the, also referred to asor, are regarded as previously issued shares that have beenby a company,for its own disposition.Deduced from theof treasure shares respectively used in South Africa and countries such as the USA and the UK, there is ain South Africa in comparison with the other countries. The main reason for the difference is that according to South African law,Theregulates that ‘an authorised share of a company has.’ Therefore, when a South African companyany of its issued shares, then those shares and the rights associated with them areas issued shares and return to theof that company.comprise, inter alia, the following requirements with regard to the repurchase of securities, including shares, by listed companies.Furthermore,requires that the general repurchase by a company of its securities (including shares) shall not, ‘in the aggregate in any financial yearof that class in any one financial year.’specifies, among others, the following(‘general repurchase’).’ Needless to say, securities of a company include company shares.may acquire and hold any class of shares of the issuing company. The shares acquired by the subsidiary will be treated asbecauseare attached to them according to. Regarding the number of shares a subsidiary may hold in itsis applicable and reads as follows: ‘Any subsidiary of a company may acquire shares of that company, butmay be held by, or for the benefit of, all of the subsidiaries of that company, taken together.’ In addition,cites that ‘a, if as a result of that acquisition, there would no longer be any shares of that company in issue other than - (a) shares held by one or more subsidiaries of the company; or (b) convertible or redeemable shares.’In terms of, ‘whenever an issuer wishes to use treasury shares, such use must comply with the Listing Requirements.’ There are no restrictions for selling treasury shares. The treasury shares sold may not constitute the whole or the major portion of the assets of the subsidiary. Ais required to authorise the sale of the treasury shares. In addition, the(if a listed company) would need to apply to the JSE for the listing of those shares and comply with the. Treasury shares can be sold via the. Alternatively, a subsidiary (or its holding company) is allowed to enter into an agreement with a third party to purchase the shares. Theconcerning the sale of treasury shares are the same as those for issuing shares. Notes: