Treasury Shares Explained

What are treasury shares?In the South African company context, the financial term, treasury shares, refers to the shares of a holding company held by its subsidiary. The JSE Listing Requirements defines treasury shares as ‘equity shares of an applicant issuer held by a subsidiary and/or by a trust, through a scheme and/or other entity, where the equity shares in the applicant issuer are controlled by the applicant issuer from a voting perspective.’ Treasury shares have no voting rights. In jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and the United States of America, treasury shares, also referred to as treasury stock or reacquired stock, are regarded as previously issued shares that have been repurchased by a company, being held by the company for its own disposition.
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The South African context regarding treasury sharesDeduced from the descriptions of treasure shares respectively used in South Africa and countries such as the USA and the UK, there is a difference between how the term is understood in South Africa in comparison with the other countries. The main reason for the difference is that according to South African law, issuing companies are not allowed to hold any treasury shares.
The repurchase of shares by a companyThe Companies Act (Act 71 of 2008) (hereafter referred to as the Act) regulates that ‘an authorised share of a company has no rights associated with it until it has been issued.’ Therefore, when a South African company repurchases any of its issued shares, then those shares and the rights associated with them are automatically and immediately cancelled as issued shares and return to the authorised share capital of that company. Section 5.67 of the JSE Listing Requirements comprise, inter alia, the following requirements with regard to the repurchase of securities, including shares, by listed companies.
- The issuing company must, within 48 hours of repurchasing the shares from the shareholder, apply to the JSE for the removal of the shares, stating the reason for the application to delist the shares.
- On the same day of the application, the company must announce the following details concerning the delisting of the shares on the Stock Exchange News Service (SENS):
- the effective date of the delisting of the shares,
- the number of shares that will be delisted - expressed in a number and a percentage of the issued share capital of the issuer,
- the price involved in the repurchase,
- the identity of the shareholders from whom the shares were repurchased, and
- in respect of which resolution the shareholder exercised its rights in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.
- Authorisation must be stated in the company’s Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).
- Shareholders have to approve the repurchase in terms of a special resolution of the company in an annual general meeting (AGM). The special resolution shall be valid only until the next AGM of for 15 months from the date of the resolution, whichever period is shorter.
- Repurchases may not be made at a price greater than 10% above the weighted average of the market value of the securities (shares) for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the transaction is effected.
- A resolution by the board of directors that it has authorised the repurchase, that the company and its subsidiary/ies have passed the solvency and liquidity test and that, since the test was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the group.
Some reasons to acquire treasury shares
- It is a strategy to provide cash to specific shareholders.
- It is a method to increase the market value of a company’s shares.
- It is utilised as a way to consolidate voting power in the hands of certain large shareholders in order to protect a company against hostile takeovers.
- Subsidiaries of a holding company may hold treasury shares in order to facilitate the implementation of share schemes for employees or other transactions.
Regulations about subsidiary companiesSubsidiary companies may acquire and hold any class of shares of the issuing company. The shares acquired by the subsidiary will be treated as treasury shares because no voting rights are attached to them according to section 48(2)(b)(ii) of the Act. Regarding the number of shares a subsidiary may hold in its holding company, section 48(2)(b)(i) of the Act is applicable and reads as follows: ‘Any subsidiary of a company may acquire shares of that company, but not more than 10% in aggregate, of the number of issued shares of any class of shares of a company may be held by, or for the benefit of, all of the subsidiaries of that company, taken together.’ In addition, section 48(3)(a(b) of the Act cites that ‘a subsidiary of a company may not acquire shares of that company, if as a result of that acquisition, there would no longer be any shares of that company in issue other than - (a) shares held by one or more subsidiaries of the company; or (b) convertible or redeemable shares.’
The sale of treasury sharesIn terms of section 5.75 of the JSE Listing Requirements, ‘whenever an issuer wishes to use treasury shares, such use must comply with the Listing Requirements as if such use was a fresh issue of securities.’ There are no restrictions for selling treasury shares. The treasury shares sold may not constitute the whole or the major portion of the assets of the subsidiary. A resolution by the board of directors is required to authorise the sale of the treasury shares. In addition, the holding company (if a listed company) would need to apply to the JSE for the listing of those shares and comply with the requirements concerning the listing of new shares on the JSE. Treasury shares can be sold via the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Alternatively, a subsidiary (or its holding company) is allowed to enter into an agreement with a third party to purchase the shares over-the-counter (OTC). The publicity requirements concerning the sale of treasury shares are the same as those for issuing shares. Notes:
- Accentuations in citations from the Companies Act (Act 71 of 2008), also referred to as the Act, and the JSE Listing Requirements, are by the article writer.
- This article does not intend to provide investment or trading advice. Its aim is solely informative.
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