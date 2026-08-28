Trade Desk Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Trade Desk Inc's performance charts and historical graph data consistently trace notable long-term growth, which supports a generally optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars stands at $13.42 per share. When considering shares for sale and planning to buy or sell, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any expected dividend or fixed preferred shares payouts. If you're a beginner wondering how to buy shares via the ticker symbol TTD, setting up an online trading account with an approved brokerage can handle the entire process, from purchase to trade, instantly, ensuring seamless trading activity.

Trade Desk Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $13.42 Previous Close $13.42 Day's Range $13.08 – $13.66 Opening Price $13.12 Volume 19,029,287 shares Daily Change 0.39 (2.99%) 52-Week High $56.39 52-Week Low $12.83

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Trade Desk Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $13.42 — reflecting a daily change of 0.39 (2.99%). Day's Range $13.08 – $13.66 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $12.83 – $56.39 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 19,029,287 against 21,216,670 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 2.99% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Trade Desk Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The trading momentum for Trade Desk Inc shows a positive short-term outlook with today's 2.99% rise. Currently priced at $13.42, the share price is tracking close to its 52-week low of $12.83, suggesting potential room for upward movement. Investors should stay vigilant for any breakout above this level to capitalize on potential gains.

FAQ on Trade Desk Inc Shares

Q1: What are Trade Desk Inc shares?

Answer: Trade Desk Inc shares represent ownership in Trade Desk Inc, a company listed on the NASDAQ exchange. The ticker symbol is TTD, and shares are traded in USD.

Q2: How can I buy Trade Desk Inc shares?

Answer: To buy Trade Desk Inc shares, open an account with an online brokerage platform and search for the ticker symbol TTD. Place a market or limit order to execute the trade.

Q3: What affects the price of Trade Desk Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Trade Desk Inc shares is influenced by market demand, trading volume (19,029,287 shares), company performance, and broader economic factors.

Q4: Does Trade Desk Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Trade Desk Inc does not list a specific dividend payout here. Investors should consult their brokerage platform or company filings for dividend details.

Q5: How can I track my Trade Desk Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Keep track of your Trade Desk Inc shares and any potential dividends through your online trading account with real-time updates and notifications from your brokerage service.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Trade Desk Inc share price?

Answer: Trade Desk Inc's share price is affected by current trading volume (19,029,287), its position relative to the 52-week range, and broader economic conditions.

Q7: Is Trade Desk Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Investors should consider Trade Desk Inc's current trading position at $13.42 and its positive daily change of 2.99% when determining if it aligns with their investment strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Trade Desk Inc shares today?

Answer: With today's rate of growth recorded at 2.99%, investors might view Trade Desk Inc shares as a buying opportunity, but considering market conditions and personal risk tolerance is vital.

Q9: How much does one Trade Desk Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $13.42.

Q10: How to sell Trade Desk Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Trade Desk Inc shares, log into your trading account, locate your shares under the ticker symbol TTD, and place a sell order at your desired price level.

How to Buy Trade Desk Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker TTD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Trade Desk Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Trade Desk Inc's current performance, investors should consider buying the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $12.83 and monitor for potential developments near $56.39. Keep an eye on macroeconomic trends — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — to refine your investment strategy accordingly.