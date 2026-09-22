Three Peaks is a South African financial services provider specializing in automated payment collection, debit order systems, and cash flow management solutions. The company focuses on helping businesses streamline payments and reduce administrative overhead.

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Pros and Cons

Overview

Three Peaks is a South African financial services provider that focuses on helping businesses simplify payment collection, improve cash flow, and reduce administrative workload through automated solutions.

The company’s core offering is its debit order system, which enables businesses to collect recurring or once-off payments directly from customers’ bank accounts in a secure and compliant manner.

In addition to debit orders, Three Peaks provides payment processing tools, API and Xero integrations, bulk EFT payments (via NetPay), and debt collection services, creating a connected ecosystem that manages both incoming and outgoing payments.

Its platform is designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing businesses to automate billing, track transactions in real time, and integrate with existing systems, ultimately giving them more control over their finances while reducing manual processes and late payments.

Three Peaks Safety and Security

Three Peaks places a strong emphasis on security, compliance, and data protection, operating within South Africa’s regulated financial environment to ensure safe and reliable payment processing.

The company is authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and participates in the Payments Association of

South Africa (PASA), meaning its debit order and payment systems follow strict industry standards.

It also adheres to POPIA (Protection of Personal Information Act) requirements, ensuring that sensitive customer and financial data is handled responsibly and securely.

In addition, Three Peaks uses secure digital mandate systems, encrypted data handling, and controlled access protocols to protect transactions and prevent unauthorized activity.

These measures, combined with ongoing monitoring and compliance practices, make the platform a dependable choice for businesses that require secure, automated payment collection.

How secure is Three Peaks for handling payments?

Three Peaks uses secure systems, encryption, and strict access controls to protect financial transactions. It complies with South African regulations like FSCA and PASA, ensuring businesses can process payments safely while protecting sensitive customer and banking information at all times.

Does Three Peaks comply with data protection laws?

Yes, Three Peaks complies with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). This ensures that all customer data is collected, stored, and processed responsibly, with strict safeguards in place to prevent unauthorized access or misuse of sensitive financial information.

Three Peaks at a Glance

Three Peaks Customer Review

Three Peaks receives consistently positive customer reviews, particularly from South African businesses using its debit order and payment solutions.

Users frequently highlight the platform’s ease of use, seamless Xero integration, and reliable automation, which significantly reduces administrative workload and improve cash flow management.

Many reviewers also praise the responsive and knowledgeable support team, noting that onboarding is smooth and assistance is readily available when needed.

On platforms like Xero, Three Peaks holds a 5-star rating, with clients describing it as “simple, seamless, and superb” and emphasizing how it saves time while ensuring accurate, secure transactions.

Overall, customer feedback indicates that Three Peaks is a trusted and efficient solution for businesses seeking dependable, automated payment collection systems.

Customers Ratings

Three Peaks Accounts Types

Three Peaks does not offer traditional “account types” like a bank or broker. Instead, it provides customised business solutions tailored to different operational needs and levels of automation.

Based on its accounting automation and payment systems, businesses are effectively onboarded into flexible service setups that align with their size, billing structure, and cash flow requirements.

The platform allows businesses to configure how they manage payments through its client portal—supporting once-off or recurring billing, fixed or variable payment amounts, and automated or manual collection workflows.

Small businesses may use Three Peaks for basic automation like invoicing and collections, while larger organisations can implement fully integrated systems with API connections, real-time reporting, and accounting software like Xero for end-to-end financial management.

In practice, this means Three Peaks offers scalable, tailored account structures rather than fixed account tiers, ensuring each business receives a solution suited to its transaction volume, industry, and operational complexity.

What types of accounts does Three Peaks offer?

Three Peaks offers customized business solutions rather than fixed account types. Businesses are onboarded based on their size and needs, with flexible configurations for debit orders, integrations, and automation, ensuring a tailored solution for different industries and operational requirements.

Can businesses upgrade their Three Peaks setup?

Yes, Three Peaks solutions are scalable. Businesses can expand their setup by adding integrations, increasing transaction volumes, or enabling advanced automation features, making it suitable for both small startups and larger enterprises as they grow over time.

How to Open an Account with Three Peaks

Step 1: Book a Consultation

Start by contacting Three Peaks via their website or support team to book a free consultation. During this step, they assess your business needs and recommend the best payment solution.

Step 2: Submit Onboarding Documents

You’ll need to provide business and compliance documents for verification. Once submitted, the onboarding process begins and is typically handled by their team.

Step 3: Account Setup & Configuration

Three Peaks will set up your account, agreements, and system configuration based on your business model (e.g., recurring billing, integrations, API setup).

Step 4: Activate Digital Mandates

Your customers must approve payments via a secure digital mandate (or paper form) before you can collect funds. This ensures compliance and authorization.

Step 5: Access the Client Portal

Once approved, you’ll receive login details for the Three Peaks Client Portal, where you can manage customers, payments, and collections.

Step 6: Start Collecting Payments

You can now begin collecting payments by:

Scheduling debit orders

Uploading payment files

Using API or Xero integration

Three Peaks processes the transactions automatically.

How Long Does It Take?

The full setup typically takes around 5–7 working days, depending on how quickly documents are submitted and verified.

Three Peaks Fees

Three Peaks uses a customised pricing model rather than publishing fixed fees, with costs tailored to each business’s size, transaction volume, and service requirements.

Typically, pricing may include setup fees, monthly platform fees, and per-transaction charges for debit orders or payment processing, although exact amounts are provided only upon request.

This flexible approach allows businesses to pay for what they use, especially when integrating advanced features like API connections, bulk EFT payments, or accounting integrations such as Xero.

While the lack of transparent pricing can make comparisons more difficult, it enables Three Peaks to deliver scalable, cost-efficient solutions suited to both small businesses and larger enterprises with more complex financial workflows.

How much does Three Peaks cost?

Three Peaks uses a custom pricing model based on business size, transaction volume, and required services. Since fees are not publicly listed, businesses must request a quote to receive accurate pricing tailored to their operational needs and payment processing requirements.

Are there hidden fees with Three Peaks?

Three Peaks provides transparent pricing once a quote is issued. While pricing varies, businesses are informed upfront about applicable costs, including transaction fees and service charges, helping them understand the full cost structure before committing to the platform.

Three Peaks Market Instruments

Three Peaks does not offer traditional market instruments such as forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, as it is not a trading platform or broker.

Instead, its “instruments” are best understood as financial services and payment solutions that businesses use to manage cash flow.

These include debit order collections, bulk EFT payments, digital mandates, and debt collection services, all designed to facilitate the movement of funds rather than trading assets.

Through integrations and automation tools, businesses can manage recurring billing, process payments, and reconcile transactions efficiently.

In this context, Three Peaks functions as a payment infrastructure provider, enabling secure and streamlined financial operations rather than offering access to financial markets.

What market instruments does Three Peaks offer?

Three Peaks does not provide market instruments such as forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies. Instead, it focuses on payment processing services like debit orders and EFTs, making it a financial operations tool rather than an investment or trading platform.

Can I trade financial markets with Three Peaks?

No, Three Peaks is not a trading platform or broker. It does not support trading activities. Its primary function is to help businesses manage payments, collections, and cash flow rather than providing access to financial markets or trading instruments.

Three Peaks Trading Platforms

Three Peaks does not offer traditional trading platforms like those used by brokers. Instead, it provides a web-based payment and cash flow management platform designed for businesses to automate and control their financial operations.

Through its secure client portal, users can manage debit orders, track transactions, generate reports, and monitor cash flow in real time.

The system also supports API integrations and seamless connectivity with accounting software like Xero, enabling businesses to synchronize invoices and payments automatically.

While there is no dedicated mobile trading app, the platform is accessible via web browsers and is built to integrate directly into existing business systems, making it a practical solution for managing payments rather than trading financial markets.

Does Three Peaks offer a trading platform?

No, Three Peaks does not offer a trading platform. It provides a web-based payment management system that allows businesses to automate collections, process payments, and monitor cash flow efficiently through an online client portal.

Can I access Three Peaks on mobile devices?

Three Peaks is accessible via web browsers on desktop and mobile devices. However, there is no dedicated mobile trading or banking app, as the platform is designed primarily for business payment management rather than trading activities.

Three Peaks Deposits and Withdrawals

Three Peaks does not operate like a traditional bank or trading platform, so it does not offer standard “deposit” and “withdrawal” features for individual users.

Instead, it facilitates business payment flows, enabling companies to collect funds from customers via debit orders and distribute payments through bulk EFTs.

Funds collected from customers are processed securely and then paid out to the business’s nominated bank account according to agreed settlement cycles.

On the outgoing side, businesses can use Three Peaks to make payments such as salaries, supplier payments, or refunds.

The system is designed to ensure efficient, automated cash flow management, with clear reporting and reconciliation, rather than manual deposits or withdrawals.

How do deposits work with Three Peaks?

Three Peaks facilitates incoming payments through debit orders collected from customers’ bank accounts. These funds are then processed and transferred to the business’s account according to agreed settlement schedules, ensuring consistent and automated cash flow management.

How are withdrawals handled by Three Peaks?

Three Peaks does not offer traditional withdrawals. Instead, businesses receive payouts directly into their bank accounts and can make outgoing payments using bulk EFT functionality, allowing them to pay suppliers, employees, or issue refunds efficiently.

Three Peaks vs Mercantile Bank vs Forex Forest

Education

Three Peaks does not position itself as an education-focused platform, but it does provide practical guidance and onboarding support to help businesses understand and use its payment automation systems effectively.

Rather than offering structured courses or tutorials, the company focuses on hands-on assistance during setup, clear documentation, and ongoing customer support to ensure users can manage debit orders, integrations, and cash flow processes with confidence.

Businesses benefit from real-world operational guidance, especially when integrating tools like Xero or configuring automated billing workflows. This approach makes Three Peaks suitable for users who prefer practical, support-driven learning rather than formal educational content.

Customers Support

The Three Peaks customer team can be reached through a contact form on the website, as well as by phone, fax, or email. Office hours are from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 16:30.

Customer Reviews

Three Peaks receives outstanding ratings across key performance areas, with an overall score of ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5). Users rate its ease of use, reliability, reporting tools, integrations, and customer support all at ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5), highlighting its seamless functionality and dependable service. Features and value for money are slightly lower but still strong at ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.5/5), reflecting solid performance with minor room for improvement. Overall, the platform is consistently praised for delivering a smooth, efficient, and highly reliable payment automation experience.

Conclusion Three Peaks’ Debit Order Collection Facilities enable automated debit order schedules to allow users to collect recurring payments. Three Peaks provides a secure payment system under the regulations and operating rules of the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA). The system is user-friendly and allows merchants to have their payments collected automatically monthly, annually, or on a term basis, just as they prefer. The system also provides real-time, easy-to-read reports without having to pay any license fees. Using this system also minimizes the risk of unmanageable debt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Three Peaks?

Three Peaks is a South African financial services provider specializing in debit order collections, payment automation, and cash flow management. It helps businesses streamline recurring payments, reduce late collections, and integrate payment processes with accounting systems like Xero.

Is Three Peaks safe to use?

Yes, Three Peaks operates under strict South African regulations, including FSCA oversight and PASA participation. It follows POPIA data protection standards and uses secure systems, encryption, and digital mandates to ensure safe handling of financial transactions and customer information.

How does the Three Peaks debit order system work?

Three Peaks enables businesses to collect payments automatically from customers’ bank accounts using debit orders. Customers authorize payments through digital mandates, allowing businesses to schedule recurring or one-off collections efficiently without manual intervention or delays.

Who can use Three Peaks?

Three Peaks is designed primarily for businesses, including SMEs, enterprises, and non-profit organizations. It is ideal for companies with recurring billing models, such as gyms, schools, service providers, and subscription-based businesses needing reliable payment collection systems.

Does Three Peaks integrate with accounting software?

Yes, Three Peaks integrates with accounting platforms like Xero, allowing seamless syncing of invoices, payments, and financial records. This reduces manual data entry, improves accuracy, and provides businesses with real-time visibility into their cash flow and transactions.

What services does Three Peaks offer?

Three Peaks offers debit order collections, payment processing, bulk EFT payments, digital mandates, API integrations, and debt collection services. These solutions work together to automate financial operations, improve efficiency, and help businesses manage both incoming and outgoing payments.

Does Three Peaks offer a demo account?

No, Three Peaks does not typically provide a demo account. Instead, businesses must contact the company directly to explore its services, request a consultation, or receive a tailored solution based on their payment processing and operational needs.

How much does Three Peaks cost?

Three Peaks does not publicly disclose its pricing. Costs are customized depending on business size, transaction volume, and service requirements. Businesses need to request a quote to receive accurate pricing tailored to their specific operational needs and usage levels.

Does Three Peaks offer customer support?

Yes, Three Peaks provides customer support through phone and email, with a reputation for responsiveness and helpful service. Businesses also receive onboarding assistance to ensure smooth integration and effective use of the platform’s payment and collection tools.

Is Three Peaks suitable for individual users?

No, Three Peaks is not designed for individual or personal use. Its services are tailored for businesses that need automated payment collection, cash flow management, and financial process optimization, making it unsuitable for personal banking or trading purposes.