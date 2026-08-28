Thomson Reuters Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Thomson Reuters Corp performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $104.78 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol TRI, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Thomson Reuters Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $104.78 Previous Close $104.78 Day's Range $102.61 – $107.77 Opening Price $102.61 Volume 1635604 shares Daily Change 2.33 (2.27%) 52-Week High $180 52-Week Low $76.28 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Thomson Reuters Corp Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $104.78 — reflecting a daily change of 2.33 (2.27%). Day's Range $102.61 – $107.77 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $76.28 – $180 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1635604 against 2027021 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 2.27% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

Thomson Reuters Corp Limited Forecast Insights

Given today's 2.27% move, Thomson Reuters Corp displays a bullish outlook as the current price of $104.78 trends upwards from the 52-week low of $76.28. Traders should watch for a potential breakout above the significant resistance level near $180, which may lead to further upward momentum.

FAQ on Thomson Reuters Corp Shares

Q1: What are Thomson Reuters Corp shares?

Answer: Thomson Reuters Corp shares represent ownership in Thomson Reuters Corporation, a major global provider of business information services. Traded under the ticker TRI on the NYSE, TRI shares offer investors exposure to the business services sector.

Q2: How can I buy Thomson Reuters Corp shares?

Answer: To buy Thomson Reuters Corp shares, open a trading account with a brokerage offering NASDAQ or NYSE-listed securities, such as through platforms like E*TRADE, Fidelity, or Robinhood, search for TRI, and execute a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Thomson Reuters Corp shares?

Answer: The price of Thomson Reuters Corp shares is influenced by market conditions, investor sentiment, earnings reports, and macroeconomic factors. Real-time trading volume and price deviations also play a significant role in price movements.

Q4: Does Thomson Reuters Corp pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Thomson Reuters Corp pays dividends, though the specific dividend amount wasn't disclosed here. Investors should review brokerage reports or the company's financial filings for precise dividend data.

Q5: How can I track my Thomson Reuters Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: Shareholders can track their shares and dividends via brokerage account dashboards, which typically provide real-time updates on holdings, prices, and dividend payments. Official company updates and filings also offer dividend details.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Thomson Reuters Corp share price?

Answer: Factors currently affecting Thomson Reuters Corp share price include recent trading volume, reaching 1635604 shares, recent price changes within a daily range of $102.61 – $107.77, and broader economic trends influencing the business information services market.

Q7: Is Thomson Reuters Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Thomson Reuters Corp is a good buy depends on individual investment goals. Currently priced at $104.78, potential investors should consider its positive short-term momentum and high volatility before making a decision.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Thomson Reuters Corp shares today?

Answer: Given today's current share price of $104.78, a 2.27% positive daily change could attract growth-focused investors. However, each investor should assess their risk tolerance and consult financial advisors before making trades.

Q9: How much does one Thomson Reuters Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $104.78.

Q10: How to sell Thomson Reuters Corp shares?

Answer: To sell Thomson Reuters Corp shares, use your brokerage account to locate the shares, select sell, and enter your sell order. Consider marketing conditions and personal investment goals when choosing to sell.

How to Buy Thomson Reuters Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker TRI, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Thomson Reuters Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Thomson Reuters Corp's current performance, investors should consider a BUY if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $76.28 and $180. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.