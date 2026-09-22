The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data via subgraphs, with GRT tokens used for staking, governance, and payments. Its regulatory status is uncertain, facing scrutiny under evolving global crypto rules, including securities, AML/KYC, and tax compliance.

🔍 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name The Graph (GRT), a decentralized blockchain data indexing protocol. 📅 Launch Year Mainnet launched December 2020; project founded in 2018. 🔗 Blockchain Origin Initially on Ethereum (ERC‑20); now supports Arbitrum, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana and others. ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Proof of Stake (PoS) with indexers staking GRT to secure the network. 🧮 Mining Algorithm Not applicable (PoS network; no mining). 🖥️ Mining Type Not mineable; token distribution via staking and inflationary issuance. 💎 Maximum Supply Around 10 billion GRT total supply cap. ⏱️ Block Time Not defined like typical blockchains; indexing and query ops depend on network participants and underlying chains. 💸 Transaction Fees Query fees are paid in GRT; gas fees on underlying chains apply. 🚀 Transaction Speed Depends on underlying blockchain network; indexing and queries are optimized via subgraphs. 🔐 Privacy Features Standard public blockchain transparency; no built‑in privacy layer. 🌍 Use Case Decentralized indexing/query protocol making blockchain data easily accessible to dApps. 👥 Target Users Developers, dApp builders, indexers, curators, delegators, and Web3 data consumers. 📉 Market Position Widely used infrastructure token with ecosystem adoption and multi‑chain support. 🔄 Exchange Availability Available on major crypto exchanges globally. 🧠 Key Advantage Provides efficient, decentralized access to blockchain data via standardized subgraphs. ⚠️ Risk Level High volatility, dependency on underlying blockchain activity, and evolving regulation.

Overview

The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data, enabling developers to build and use efficient “subgraphs” for Web3 apps.

GRT is the native token used for staking, governance, and fees.

It underpins data access for major networks like Ethereum and Arbitrum.

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The Graph Licence and Regulation

The Graph operates globally with no single licence; platforms listing GRT must comply with local crypto regulations, AML/KYC rules, and securities laws where applicable.

Regulatory clarity varies by jurisdiction, and investors should ensure compliance with local authorities when buying, selling, or staking GRT.

📍 Regulatory Aspect 📋 Details 🇪🇪 Estonia License (FIU) Estonia requires VASPs to hold licenses from the Financial Intelligence Unit and comply with AML/KYC rules for virtual asset exchange and wallet services. Crypto activities like trading and custody are regulated under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act. 🇫🇷 France PSAN (AMF) France’s AMF historically oversaw PSAN registrations, but under EU MiCA all crypto asset service providers must transition to MiCA authorization by mid‑2026, with stricter AML/KYC and compliance obligations during the transition. 🇬🇧 UK Regulation The UK requires crypto exchanges and service providers to register with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for AML compliance. Crypto falls under financial services regulation, and the framework continues to evolve with ongoing legislative updates. 🧾 KYC/AML Compliance Platforms handling GRT must implement robust know‑your‑customer (KYC) and anti‑money‑laundering (AML) protocols per local laws; this typically includes identity verification and monitoring of transactions. 🔍 Travel Rule / EU Reporting Under EU MiCA and Travel Rule regulations, service providers must include sender/receiver info in transfers and comply with enhanced due diligence and cross‑border reporting standards. 🪪 Assets Segregation MiCA and similar frameworks may require segregation of customer assets (e.g., custody held separately from corporate funds) for platforms, improving consumer protection. 🛡️ Regulatory Scope Limits Crypto regulation often exempts utility tokens or certain smart contracts; detailed scope varies by jurisdiction. MiCA, for example, applies broadly to CASPs but may exclude certain NFTs/security tokens pending future rules. 📜 Ongoing Legal Monitoring The regulatory landscape is evolving globally, with continual monitoring and updates from authorities like EU MiCA, FCA in the UK, and national regulators requiring compliance officers to track legal changes.

The Graph User Reviews & Reputation

Community reviews note The Graph’s importance as infrastructure but highlight mixed user experiences: strong developer adoption contrasts with occasional forum complaints about support and fees.

Reputation is generally positive among builders, though user feedback on transaction costs and UI can vary.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Efficient, decentralized indexing of blockchain data improves dApp performance and developer experience. Technical complexity and steep learning curve for developers and participants. Strong ecosystem with multi‑chain support and broad adoption in DeFi/Web3. Scalability challenges and evolving infrastructure may strain indexing as usage grows. Incentive structure enables staking and rewards for indexers, curators, and delegators. Market volatility and token price swings pose risks for holders and investors. Decentralized governance and community contributions support long‑term innovation. Competition from centralized APIs and alternative solutions may limit growth. Open, composable subgraphs with GraphQL support enable custom data APIs. Dependency on off‑chain infrastructure and potential centralization concerns among major indexers.

The Graph Fees and Costs

Costs include network and validation fees paid in GRT or ETH for transactions, plus exchange trading fees.

Fees depend on blockchain congestion and platform rates, and moving or staking tokens can incur significant gas costs.

The Graph’s Ease of Use and Platform Experience

The core protocol is developer‑oriented, with user experience focused on tooling for indexing and APIs.

Buying and holding GRT is straightforward on many exchanges, though staking and delegation interfaces are more advanced and may challenge beginners.

📊 Aspect ⭐ Rating (Approx.) 🧠 What Users Say (Summary) 📱 Ease of Use ⭐⭐☆ (2.5/5) The Graph’s core protocol and staking setup are technically complex, especially for beginners. Casual users often find key features unclear without technical knowledge. 🧭 Navigation & UX ⭐⭐ (2/5) Developer‑focused tools dominate, and UI for subgraphs or staking isn’t as intuitive as consumer apps, leading to frustration among new participants. ⚡ Onboarding / Setup ⭐⭐☆ (2.5/5) Setting up wallets, staking, and subgraph tools can be challenging without guidance; many users rely on tutorials or forums for help. 💱 Trading & Transactions ⭐⭐⭐☆ (3.5/5) Purchasing GRT on exchanges is straightforward, but blockchain fees vary by network and can complicate sending or staking. 🛠 Feature Depth ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) Highly rich in powerful developer features and indexing tools, but this depth adds complexity for non‑technical users. 🆘 Support Experience ⭐⭐ (2/5) Formal support is limited, and community forums or external documentation are often relied on, with mixed satisfaction. 🏁 Overall Experience ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) Strong for developers and technical users; less accessible for mainstream or novice users without guidance or crypto experience.

The Graph Features and Assets Offered

Features include decentralized data indexing, subgraph publishing, staking/delegation mechanics, and governance.

Assets are centered on the GRT token, with broad support across major exchanges and wallets.

The Graph Risk Warnings and Transparency

As with all crypto, GRT carries volatility and technical risks.

Protocol transparency is supported by open‑source code and decentralized governance, but users must manage smart contract and regulatory uncertainties.

Should You Buy The Graph

Buying GRT depends on your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and belief in Web3 infrastructure growth. Understand market volatility, fees, and regulatory context before investing. This is not financial advice.

How to Buy/Sign Up and Use The Graph – Step by Step

Step 1: Sign Up

Create an account on a crypto exchange that supports GRT (e.g., Bitget or Binance) and complete KYC verification.

Step 2: Deposit Funds

Add fiat (like ZAR) or cryptocurrency to your exchange wallet.

Step 3: Buy GRT

Search for The Graph (GRT), choose the amount, and confirm the purchase.

Step 4: Store or Stake

Keep GRT in the exchange wallet or transfer to a personal wallet; optionally stake for rewards.

The Graph Account

Your account resides on the exchange or wallet you choose.

It stores GRT balances and trade history; full control requires transfers to self‑custodial wallets where you manage private keys.

The Graph Mobile App

Many exchanges (e.g., Bitget, Crypto.com) offer mobile apps to trade GRT.

Wallet apps like Zengo also let users buy, send, and store GRT on mobile.

Where to Download and Get the App

Apps for exchanges are available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Wallets supporting GRT, such as Zengo, are also downloadable from standard app stores with built‑in KYC purchase options.

📱 App Feature 🔍 What It Does 💸 Buy & Sell Crypto Lets you buy and sell The Graph (GRT) directly in the app using debit/credit cards, bank transfers, or integrated exchange providers. 🤖 Auto‑Invest / DCA Some wallets and exchange apps support recurring purchase plans (DCA), helping you invest GRT automatically over time (feature depends on provider). 📊 Portfolio Overview Displays your GRT balance and overall crypto portfolio, with real‑time price and value updates. 💰 Earn Yield Certain apps let you stake or earn rewards on GRT holdings within the wallet ecosystem. (Supported in some wallets/exchanges that offer staking) 📈 Price Alerts & Analytics Receive GRT price alerts and market analytics within the app to track movements and set notifications. 🔐 Security & Safety Offers security features like PIN, biometrics, seed phrase protection, and MPC key security for managing GRT safely.

The Graph Wallet

A GRT wallet can be custodial (exchange‑based) or self‑custodial (software/hardware).

Self‑custodial wallets give you full control of keys and assets but require safe key management.

📥 Action 🚀 How It Works 💸 Fees & Notes Fiat Deposit (Bank) Send local currency (e.g., ZAR, USD, EUR) from your bank to the exchange via bank transfer after KYC verification. Often free on many platforms (e.g., SEPA/ACH) but your bank may charge processing fees; varies by region and payment method. Crypto Deposit Send The Graph (GRT) from an external wallet or another exchange to your exchange deposit address. Exchanges usually don’t charge deposit fees; you pay only the network (blockchain) fee from your wallet/sending platform. Fiat Withdrawal Sell GRT for fiat on the exchange, then transfer bank funds to your account via bank transfer. Many exchanges charge no fiat withdrawal fee, but your bank’s receiving fees may apply; processing can take business days. Crypto Withdrawal Withdraw GRT to an external wallet address from the exchange. A network (on‑chain) fee applies, varying by blockchain conditions and platform; deposit is free but withdrawal fees differ.

Who Is The Graph Best For?

Developers, Web3 builders, and long‑term crypto investors interested in decentralized indexing benefit most.

While casual buyers should weigh complexity and fees.

Is The Graph Available in South Africa?

Yes. GRT can be bought, sold, and held by South African users via global exchanges that support ZAR deposits and trading, subject to local tax reporting requirements.

Comparison table

📊 Aspect The Graph (GRT) Chainlink (LINK) 🪙 Purpose / Role Decentralized indexing and querying protocol for blockchain data with open APIs (subgraphs). Decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts to real‑world data and off‑chain information. 📅 Launch Year Founded 2018; mainnet launched 2020. Launched 2017. 🔗 Blockchain Origin Originally on Ethereum; now supports multi‑chain indexing including Arbitrum, Solana, Base. Primarily Ethereum‑based oracle network with multi‑chain deployment of oracle contracts. ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Proof of Stake (indexers stake GRT) in decentralized network. N/A (oracles do not run classic proof‑of‑stake consensus). 💎 Total / Max Supply ~11.4 billion GRT (inflationary token issuance). 1 billion LINK (fixed max supply). 💸 Fee Discounts Query fees paid in GRT; fees vary by network and are part of protocol economics. LINK is used to pay oracle fees; some platforms may offer fee tier benefits but varies by service. 🧠 Governance & Utility GRT used for staking, delegation, curation, and governance signalling on indexing network. LINK used to reward validators/oracles; governance less prominent than utility for data delivery. 🌍 Ecosystem Integrated into dApps that require efficient data slicing and querying across chains; expanding with cross‑chain CCIP support. Widely used across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and enterprise for price feeds and data oracles. 🚀 Market Presence Smaller market cap and liquidity compared with Chainlink; niche infrastructure role. Larger market cap and broader adoption; strong oracle network with institutional ties. 📉 Price & Liquidity Lower price and liquidity relative to LINK; more prone to volatility. Higher liquidity and deeper markets; tends to have tighter spreads. ⚠️ Risk vs Stability Higher inflationary supply and specialist use case may add risk and complexity. Stronger market presence and demand for oracle services may offer relative stability, though still volatile.

Finale says about The Graph The Graph (GRT) is a key Web3 infrastructure protocol, enabling decentralized blockchain data indexing and efficient querying. It offers staking, governance, and broad developer utility. While promising, GRT carries volatility, fees, and regulatory uncertainties. Careful research, secure storage, and risk management are essential before investing or using the platform.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is The Graph (GRT)?

The Graph is a decentralized protocol that indexes blockchain data for efficient querying through subgraphs. Its native token, GRT, is used for staking, governance, and paying network fees, supporting developers building Web3 applications across Ethereum, Arbitrum, and other networks.

How does The Graph work?

The Graph uses subgraphs, which are open APIs allowing developers to query blockchain data quickly. Indexers, curators, and delegators operate the network, staking GRT tokens to secure data services. This ensures decentralized and reliable access to blockchain information for applications.

What is GRT used for?

GRT is the native token of The Graph. It is used for staking by indexers, signaling by curators, delegation for rewards, paying query fees, and participating in governance. Holding GRT supports network security and the ecosystem’s decentralized operations.

How can I buy The Graph (GRT)?

GRT can be purchased on most major crypto exchanges. Users create an account, complete identity verification, deposit fiat or cryptocurrency, select GRT, and confirm the purchase. Purchased tokens can be held on the exchange or transferred to a personal wallet for security.

Can I stake The Graph (GRT)?

GRT can be staked. Indexers stake tokens to secure network operations and earn query fees, while delegators stake GRT by delegating to indexers to receive rewards. Staking helps maintain decentralization and incentivizes accurate data indexing and curation across the network.

Is The Graph safe to use?

The Graph is open-source and decentralized, providing transparency and community oversight. Risks include market volatility, smart contract vulnerabilities, and regulatory uncertainties. Users should manage private keys carefully and understand that blockchain investments carry inherent financial and technical risks.

What makes The Graph different from other crypto projects?

The Graph focuses on blockchain data indexing and query services rather than payments or DeFi alone. Its decentralized subgraph ecosystem allows developers to access structured data efficiently, making it essential infrastructure for building and running Web3 applications.

Who can use The Graph?

The Graph is suited for developers building decentralized applications, data curators, indexers, and crypto investors interested in Web3 infrastructure. Casual users can buy, stake, or hold GRT, while advanced users can participate in network governance and earn rewards.

Are there fees associated with The Graph?

Using The Graph requires paying query fees in GRT or ETH. Staking and delegation may also incur blockchain transaction costs. Exchange purchases involve trading fees, and total costs vary depending on network congestion and the platform or wallet used.

Is The Graph available in South Africa?

The Graph is accessible to South African users through global exchanges supporting ZAR deposits. Users must comply with local tax and reporting regulations. GRT can be held in exchange wallets or transferred to personal wallets for secure storage and staking opportunities.