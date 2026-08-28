Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares are pressing near resistance, and the charts plus historical graph data still point to a constructive long-term growth setup. The price forecast remains tightly linked to whether price today in dollars can stay above the recent range ceiling, so the buy or sell debate is increasingly technical. For investors reviewing dividend prospects, preferred shares payout details, and the latest data, the ticker symbol TEVA is worth watching online as a live trading idea. If you are checking what is for sale, how to buy, or the cost through a trading account, today’s price action keeps the stock in focus for active trading, with a fresh prediction shaped by the current graph and broader growth trend.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $37.62 Previous Close $37.62 Day's Range $37.53 – $38.37 Opening Price $37.72 Volume 4720971 shares Daily Change -0.3 (-0.79%) 52-Week High $38.37 52-Week Low $17.89 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $37.62, reflecting a daily change of -0.3 (-0.79%). Day's Range $37.53 – $38.37, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $17.89 – $38.37, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4720971 against 5551757, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.79%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares are trading just below the 52-week high, which keeps the short-term setup balanced but not yet decisive. The -0.79% decline and muted volume versus the 90-day average suggest buyers have not fully confirmed a breakout. A push through $38.37 would strengthen momentum, while failure there could invite a retreat toward support.

FAQ on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares are common equity securities listed on the NYSE under ticker TEVA. At $37.62 today, they represent ownership exposure to the company’s pharmaceutical business, with price action currently trading near the top of its 52-week range.

Q2: How can I buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy TEVA through a brokerage trading account, using the NYSE ticker symbol to place a market or limit order. The price per share today is $37.62, so your purchase cost will depend on the number of shares and any brokerage fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: TEVA’s price is shaped by supply and demand, quarter-to-quarter company results, sector sentiment, and market reaction to the share’s position inside the $17.89 to $38.37 range. Today’s -0.79% move also shows how quickly traders respond to intraday shifts in volume.

Q4: Does Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information is not included in the live data here, so investors should confirm the payout directly through Teva’s filings or a brokerage platform. The share is trading at $37.62 today, but no dividend amount can be stated from this feed.

Q5: How can I track my Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track TEVA through your brokerage dashboard by watching price today in dollars, volume, and the 52-week range. If you hold shares for a dividend, check your account history and company filings, since the current data does not provide a payout rate.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current share price is being influenced by a narrow intraday range, a slight decline of -0.3, and volume below the 90-day average. Sitting at $37.62, the stock is close to resistance at $38.37, which traders are watching closely.

Q7: Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: TEVA may attract traders looking for strength near a yearly high, but the answer depends on your risk tolerance and entry price. At $37.62, the stock is close to resistance, so many investors may prefer to wait for confirmation before a purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows TEVA trading near the high of its 52-week range, with a slight negative daily change and below-average volume. That makes it a more cautious buy today unless you are comfortable with near-term resistance and possible volatility.

Q9: How much does one Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One TEVA share costs $37.62 based on the latest live price. That is also the current price per share, with the day’s range running from $37.53 to $38.37 and the previous close matching the same $37.62 level.

Q10: How to sell Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell TEVA shares, log into your brokerage trading account, enter the ticker symbol, choose the number of shares, and place a sell order. With the stock at $37.62 today, traders may compare the order price with the day’s range before executing.

How to Buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review order types.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker TEVA, then place a market or limit order to buy and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $17.89 and $38.37. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.