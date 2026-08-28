Target Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Target Corporation’s price forecast leans constructive after a firm session, with charts and the latest graph pointing to steady growth rather than a stretched spike. The price today in dollars is $165.93, and the stock can still be judged on buy or sell discipline as it trades near the upper end of the recent band. For investors assessing preferred shares, dividend payout strength, and cost, the data suggests a measured setup for online trading. If you’re checking how to buy the ticker symbol TGT for sale through a trading account, today’s move keeps the case alive for patient buy interest, though confirmation from follow-through would matter more than a quick prediction or any early trading noise.

Target Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Target Corporation (TGT) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $165.93 Previous Close $165.93 Day's Range $161.81 – $167.13 Opening Price $162.18 Volume 4747683 shares Daily Change 1.89 (1.15%) 52-Week High $170.75 52-Week Low $83.44 Data Timestamp Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Target Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $165.93 — reflecting a daily change of 1.89 (1.15%). Day's Range $161.81 – $167.13 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $83.44 – $170.75 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4747683 against 4416815 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 1.15% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Target Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

With the share price at $165.93, Target sits close to the upper end of its 52-week range and only a few dollars below the $170.75 high. That positioning keeps the short-term bias constructive, especially while volume runs above the 90-day average. A clean move above nearby resistance may attract trade buyers; a fade back toward the lower end of today’s range would weaken momentum.

Bearish risk remains limited unless the SHARES lose the current intraday floor and the broader retail tape softens. For now, the data favors a range-to-breakout watch rather than an aggressive reversal call.

FAQ on Target Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Target Corporation shares?

Answer: Target Corporation shares represent ownership in the retailer listed on the NYSE under ticker TGT. At $165.93 today, the SHARES reflect market confidence in the consumer-discretionary business, with price action trading near the top of the yearly range and above the opening level.

Q2: How can I buy Target Corporation shares?

Answer: To buy Target Corporation SHARES, use a brokerage account on the NYSE, search ticker TGT, and place a market or limit order. Today’s price per share is $165.93, so your purchase cost depends on execution price, commissions, and order type at the time of trade.

Q3: What affects the price of Target Corporation shares?

Answer: The price today in dollars is influenced by retail sales trends, investor sentiment, volume, and broader market conditions. With SHARES at $165.93 and volume above the 90-day average, the market is signaling active interest, while the 52-week range frames key support and resistance.

Q4: Does Target Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Target has historically paid a dividend, but the exact payout isn’t included in today’s live data. Investors should confirm the current dividend through company filings or their brokerage platform. The SHARES trade at $165.93, so income-focused buyers can assess yield separately before purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Target Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track SHARES and any dividend activity through your brokerage dashboard, company filings, and earnings releases. Today’s quote shows TGT at $165.93 on the NYSE, with a 1.15% gain and volume of 4747683, which helps monitor market interest.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Target Corporation share price?

Answer: The main factors are today’s trading range, the 1.15% daily gain, volume above average, and how close the SHARES are to the 52-week high of $170.75. At $165.93, price action suggests buyers are still active, but resistance remains relevant.

Q7: Is Target Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, the SHARES show positive momentum and trade near the upper end of the yearly range. That can appeal to traders, but a buy decision should consider your risk tolerance, entry cost, and whether you prefer momentum or value-oriented purchase timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Target Corporation shares today?

Answer: Today’s price per share is $165.93, with SHARES up 1.15% and volume running above the 90-day average. That supports a constructive near-term setup, but traders may still wait for a clearer breakout above $170.75 or a pullback before making a buy decision.

Q9: How much does one Target Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Target Corporation share costs $165.93 today on the NYSE. The SHARES opened at $162.18, traded between $161.81 and $167.13, and finished above the prior close, so the current price reflects firm intraday demand and active trade interest.

Q10: How to sell Target Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell Target Corporation SHARES, log into your trading account, search TGT, and place a sell order at market or limit price. With the stock at $165.93 today, investors may compare the execution price against their purchase cost and portfolio goals before acting.

How to Buy Target Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker TGT, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Target Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Target Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $83.44 and $170.75. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.