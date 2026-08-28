Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc performance charts and historical graph data reveal notable long-term growth trends, providing a favorable prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is positioned at $233 per share. When executing a buy or sell action through listed for sale offers, ordinary investors can evaluate acquisition costs against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy with the ticker symbol TTWO, setting up an online trading account with a recognized brokerage facilitates seamless trading and management of shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $233 Previous Close $233 Day's Range $225.1 – $238.25 Opening Price $234.9 Volume 4176278 shares Daily Change -0.45 (-0.19%) 52-Week High $265.94 52-Week Low $187.63

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Key Highlights

Key Insights Details Current Price $233 — reflecting a daily change of -0.45 (-0.19%). Day's Range $225.1 – $238.25 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $187.63 – $265.94 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4176278 against 2365240 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -0.19% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given today's -0.19% move, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc sits closer to its 52-week low rather than high, suggesting short-term bearish pressure. If the shares sustain this trend and breach support near $225, it could trigger a decline towards annual lows. Conversely, resistance at $238.25 must be broken for any upward momentum.

FAQ on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Shares

Q1: What are Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares?

Answer: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares, ticker symbol TTWO, are traded on the NASDAQ exchange and represent ownership in the company known for its entertainment and gaming software products.

Q2: How can I buy Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares?

Answer: You can purchase Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares by opening a trading account with a brokerage service, searching for the ticker TTWO, and placing a buy order for the desired number of shares.

Q3: What affects the price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares is influenced by market demand and supply dynamics, company financial performance, industry conditions, and broader economic factors.

Q4: Does Take-Two Interactive Software Inc pay dividends?

Answer: To determine whether dividends are paid, investors should consult brokerage information or company financial filings, as specific dividend amounts are not provided here.

Q5: How can I track my Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Tracking shares and dividends is typically done through your brokerage account, where you can view real-time data and dividend payments, if applicable, for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc share price?

Answer: Today's price movement for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc may be affected by its daily range of $225.1 – $238.25, volume of 4176278 shares, and recent market trends.

Q7: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: While current data shows a moderate drop of -0.19%, decisions on buying should consider broader trends, long-term growth potential, and personal investment goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares today?

Answer: The decision to buy today is subjective; consider the current price of $233 and the overall market sentiment before proceeding.

Q9: How much does one Take-Two Interactive Software Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $233.

Q10: How to sell Take-Two Interactive Software Inc shares?

Answer: To sell your shares, use your brokerage account to select TTWO, determine the number of shares to sell, and execute a sell order at your chosen price point.

How to Buy Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker TTWO, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's current performance, investors should consider holding the shares if prices remain within key levels near $187.63 and $265.94. It's crucial to monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — along with sector-specific conditions to fine-tune investment strategies.