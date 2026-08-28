Synopsys Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Synopsys Inc performance charts and historical graph data suggest substantial long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $464.89 per share. When considering whether to buy or sell, investors should evaluate the acquisition cost against potential dividends or preferred shares payouts. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol SNPS, setting up an online trading account with a recommended brokerage allows for complete trading seamlessly.

Synopsys Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Synopsys Inc (SNPS) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $464.89 Previous Close $464.89 Day's Range $415.31 – $464.98 Opening Price $419.66 Volume 4062647 shares Daily Change 54.89 (13.39%) 52-Week High $615.79 52-Week Low $366 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Synopsys Inc Key Highlights

Highlight Insight Current Price $464.89 — reflecting a daily change of 54.89 (13.39%). Day's Range $415.31 – $464.98 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $366 – $615.79 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4062647 against 1866612 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 13.39% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

Synopsys Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With today's 13.39% move and a price currently situated between its 52-week low of $366 and high of $615.79, Synopsys Inc shows a bullish outlook. This positive momentum could drive prices higher, breaking above key resistance levels, bolstered by strong trading volume and investor demand.

FAQ on Synopsys Inc Shares

Q1: What are Synopsys Inc shares?

Answer: Synopsys Inc shares represent ownership in the company, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol SNPS, with a current price of $464.89.

Q2: How can I buy Synopsys Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Synopsys Inc shares through a brokerage account. Simply search for the ticker SNPS, and you can trade shares at the current market price of $464.89.

Q3: What affects the price of Synopsys Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Synopsys Inc shares is influenced by market demand, trading volume of 4062647 shares, economic factors, and investor sentiment, driving the daily change of 13.39%.

Q4: Does Synopsys Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Currently, specific dividend details for Synopsys Inc are not available at $464.89 per share. Please consult company filings or your brokerage for more information.

Q5: How can I track my Synopsys Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use your brokerage account to track shares of Synopsys Inc. Stay updated on trading activity, share price movements, and potential dividend information.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Synopsys Inc share price?

Answer: The Synopsys Inc share price is affected by today's 13.39% increase, market trends, investor activity with a day's range of $415.31 – $464.98, and other economic variables.

Q7: Is Synopsys Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With a current price of $464.89 and strong upward momentum, Synopsys Inc may be attractive for investors looking for growth, reflected by the significant daily change of 13.39%.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Synopsys Inc shares today?

Answer: Given the current price strength at $464.89 and positive market momentum, buying Synopsys Inc shares today could align with growth strategies.

Q9: How much does one Synopsys Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $464.89.

Q10: How to sell Synopsys Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Synopsys Inc shares, use your trading account to place a sell order for your shares priced at $464.89 as per today's data.

How to Buy Synopsys Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker SNPS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Synopsys Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Synopsys Inc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $366 and $615.79. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.