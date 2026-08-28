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MicroStrategy Incorporated

 NASDAQ: MSTR
$127.31 ▼ -10.09 (-7.34%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$134.00
Prev close
$137.40
Day range
126.34 – 135.97
Volume
30,950,773
52-wk range
$81.81 – $365.21
Industry
52-Week High
$365.21
52-Week Low
$81.81
Volume
30,950,773
Prev Close
$137.40
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$134.00
Prev close$137.40
Volume30,950,773
52-wk high$365.21
52-wk low$81.81
52-week range
$81.81 $365.21
$127.31
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$134.00
Previous close$137.40
Day range126.34 – 135.97
Volume30,950,773
Change ▼ -10.09 (-7.34%)
52-week high$365.21
52-week low$81.81

Strategy Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Strategy Inc's performance charts coupled with historical graph data underscore a significant long-term growth trajectory, leading to a favorable consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars stands at $137.4 per share. When considering offers for sale to execute a buy or sell decision, investors should evaluate the acquisition cost against potential ordinary dividend or preferred shares payout. For those new to investing and curious about how to buy via the ticker symbol MSTR, opening an online trading account with a certified brokerage can simplify the entire trading process.

Strategy Inc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerStrategy Inc (MSTR)
ExchangeNASDAQ
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$137.4
Previous Close$137.4
Day's Range$124.47 – $139.78
Opening Price$126.77
Volume43780749 shares
Daily Change14.21 (11.54%)
52-Week High$365.21
52-Week Low$81.81

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Strategy Inc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$137.4 — reflecting a daily change of 14.21 (11.54%).
Day's Range$124.47 – $139.78 — indicating a wide intraday band.
52-Week Range$81.81 – $365.21 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average43780749 against 22924605 — pointing to above average trading activity.
Momentum11.54% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

Strategy Inc Limited Forecast Insights

A bullish outlook is indicated as Strategy Inc's shares reflect significant upward momentum, driven by today's 11.54% rise and positioning towards higher resistance levels. With the current price at $137.4 moving upwards from the 52-week low of $81.81 and moving steadily towards the high of $365.21, investors should monitor for potential breakout opportunities.

FAQ on Strategy Inc Shares

Q1: What are Strategy Inc shares?
Answer: Strategy Inc shares represent ownership in the company, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol MSTR.

Q2: How can I buy Strategy Inc shares?
Answer: Purchase shares through a brokerage platform that offers NASDAQ listings by searching for the ticker symbol MSTR and placing an order.

Q3: What affects the price of Strategy Inc shares?
Answer: Share prices are influenced by market conditions, company performance, trading volume, and wider economic factors.

Q4: Does Strategy Inc pay dividends?
Answer: Dividend specifics are typically found in company filings or through your brokerage; they are not included in this live data set.

Q5: How can I track my Strategy Inc shares and dividends?
Answer: Use your brokerage account dashboard to track share performance, dividends, and receive updates on MSTR.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Strategy Inc share price?
Answer: Current share price changes reflect daily trading activity, high volume, and market sentiment affecting its valuation.

Q7: Is Strategy Inc a good share to buy?
Answer: With a current price near its range mid-point and showing upward momentum, careful analysis of the company's market position is recommended.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Strategy Inc shares today?
Answer: Prospective buyers should evaluate the current 11.54% daily rise against long-term objectives and investment strategies.

Q9: How much does one Strategy Inc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $137.4.

Q10: How to sell Strategy Inc shares?
Answer: Execute a sell order through your brokerage account on the NASDAQ under ticker symbol MSTR.

How to Buy Strategy Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker MSTR, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Strategy Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Strategy Inc's current performance, investors should consider buying the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $81.81 and $365.21. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Strategy Shares
  • Strategy: A Potential Millionaire-Maker Stock for Long-Term Investors

    Strategy: A Potential Millionaire-Maker Stock for Long-Term Investors

    With the share price 66% off its peak, investors who buy now would be making a highly contrarian bet.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Strategy Inc (MSTR) A Stock that Could 10x by 2030 amid Strong Financial Position

    Strategy Inc (MSTR) A Stock that Could 10x by 2030 amid Strong Financial Position

    Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) is one of the stocks that could 10x by 2030. On May 26, Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) reiterated that it completed a series of capital market transactions between May 11 and May 25. Part of the transactions included the repurchase of $1.5 billion in convertible senior notes due 2029 for $1.38 billion, representing […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • MSTR Stock Price, Quote & Chart | STRATEGY INC (NASDAQ:MSTR)

    MSTR Stock Price, Quote & Chart | STRATEGY INC (NASDAQ:MSTR)

    View the latest MSTR stock price, quote, charts, performance, and key statistics for STRATEGY INC. intraday data, after-hours moves, and quick analysis on ChartMill.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Strategy Bitcoin Transfer Tests ‘Never Sell’ Thesis And Valuation Gap

    Strategy Bitcoin Transfer Tests ‘Never Sell’ Thesis And Valuation Gap

    Strategy (NasdaqGS:MSTR) moved 411 Bitcoin to Coinbase, its first substantial on-chain transfer to the exchange in nearly two years. The transfer challenges the company’s long running “never sell” stance on its Bitcoin treasury. Recent executive comments and tighter liquidity have raised questions about how the company might use Bitcoin holdings for financial flexibility. For a stock that has been closely tied to its Bitcoin position, this shift comes at a sensitive time. Strategy shares...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026