Southern Copper Corp. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Southern Copper Corp. price forecast momentum looks constructive as charts and the latest graph data point to steady growth, supporting a measured prediction rather than an aggressive call. The price today in dollars is $216.28, so the key buy or sell question depends on whether traders see enough follow-through to justify a purchase at this cost. For sale interest may stay active near resistance, while dividend-focused investors may also compare payout expectations, including any preferred shares structure, through official data. If you want to know how to buy the ticker symbol SCCO online, a trading account with a reliable brokerage keeps the trading process simple and helps investors act on today’s move in a disciplined way.

Southern Copper Corp. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $216.28 Previous Close $216.28 Day's Range $213.98 – $219.8 Opening Price $214.82 Volume 1306936 shares Daily Change 2.53 (1.18%) 52-Week High $223.89 52-Week Low $92.95 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Southern Copper Corp. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $216.28 — reflecting a daily change of 2.53 (1.18%). Day's Range $213.98 – $219.8 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $92.95 – $223.89 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1306936 against 1232335 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 1.18% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Southern Copper Corp. Limited Forecast Insights

SCCO is trading near the upper end of its 52-week range, which keeps the near-term tone constructive. With the price at $216.28, the stock is still below the $223.89 high, so a clean push through that area would strengthen the bullish case. On the downside, the $213.98 intraday low offers the first technical reference if momentum fades.

The 1.18% advance and volume above the 90-day average suggest buyers are still engaged, but the room toward resistance is relatively limited. That makes follow-through important: if shares hold above the opening price and remain near today’s upper range, traders may interpret the setup as a continuation pattern rather than a reversal.

FAQ on Southern Copper Corp. Shares

Q1: What are Southern Copper Corp. shares?

Answer: Southern Copper Corp. shares represent ownership in the company and trade on the NYSE under ticker SCCO. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $216.28, with volume of 1306936 shares and a 1.18% daily gain.

Q2: How can I buy Southern Copper Corp. shares?

Answer: You can buy SCCO through a US brokerage that offers NYSE trading. Open and fund a trading account, search the ticker symbol SCCO, then place a market or limit order. Today’s price per share is $216.28, so order type matters.

Q3: What affects the price of Southern Copper Corp. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, price action, and market positioning around the 52-week range. Today SCCO is at $216.28, up 2.53 points, with the day’s range between $213.98 and $219.8, showing active intraday movement.

Q4: Does Southern Copper Corp. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details are not included in the live data feed here, so investors should check company filings or their brokerage platform for confirmation. The current share price is $216.28, and any dividend view should be evaluated alongside SCCO’s NYSE price action.

Q5: How can I track my Southern Copper Corp. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SCCO in your brokerage account by watching the live price, volume, and daily change. Today the share price is $216.28 with 1306936 shares traded. Dividend records, if available, are usually shown in the account’s activity or statements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Southern Copper Corp. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the 1.18% gain, volume above the 90-day average, and the close position near the yearly high of $223.89. The opening price of $214.82 also shows the market started firm today.

Q7: Is Southern Copper Corp. a good share to buy?

Answer: SCCO may interest investors who want a share trading near the top of its yearly range with positive momentum. At $216.28, it’s still below the $223.89 high, but buyers should weigh that against the relatively narrow upside left today.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Southern Copper Corp. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a modest 1.18% rise, so buying may appeal to traders who follow strength and volume. Still, the share is already near its 52-week high, so a disciplined entry or limit order could help manage cost.

Q9: How much does one Southern Copper Corp. share cost?

Answer: One Southern Copper Corp. share costs $216.28 today on the NYSE. That price sits between the day’s low of $213.98 and high of $219.8, reflecting a relatively tight trading band for SCCO.

Q10: How to sell Southern Copper Corp. shares?

Answer: To sell SCCO, log in to your brokerage account, locate the holding, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. With today’s price at $216.28, traders may choose market or limit orders based on execution needs.

How to Buy Southern Copper Corp. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review the order ticket.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker SCCO, then place a market or limit order to purchase and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Southern Copper Corp. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Southern Copper Corp.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $92.95 and $223.89. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.