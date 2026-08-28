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Shopify, Inc.

 NASDAQ: SHOP
$152.90 ▼ -1.43 (-0.93%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$154.82
Prev close
$154.33
Day range
152.46 – 156.49
Volume
4,920,296
52-wk range
$94.00 – $182.19
Industry
52-Week High
$182.19
52-Week Low
$94.00
Volume
4,920,296
Prev Close
$154.33
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$154.82
Prev close$154.33
Volume4,920,296
52-wk high$182.19
52-wk low$94.00
52-week range
$94.00 $182.19
$152.90
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$154.82
Previous close$154.33
Day range152.46 – 156.49
Volume4,920,296
Change ▼ -1.43 (-0.93%)
52-week high$182.19
52-week low$94.00

Shopify Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Shopify Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $154.33 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol SHOP, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Shopify Inc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerShopify Inc (SHOP)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$154.33
Previous Close$154.33
Day's Range$150.2 – $155.69
Opening Price$150.48
Volume6,414,895 shares
Daily Change4.04 (2.69%)
52-Week High$182.19
52-Week Low$94
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Shopify Inc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$154.33 — reflecting a daily change of 4.04 (2.69%).
Day's Range$150.2 – $155.69 — indicating a moderate intraday band.
52-Week Range$94 – $182.19 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average6414895 against 8732281 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum2.69% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Shopify Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Today's data suggests a bullish outlook. The recent 2.69% upward move positions the shares favorably between key levels of $94 and $182.19. This indicates potential for further gains if the momentum continues, though attention to market trends and Shopify's quarterly announcements is crucial.

FAQ on Shopify Inc Shares

Q1: What are Shopify Inc shares?
Answer: Shopify Inc shares represent equity ownership in the Shopify company, traded on the NYSE under the ticker SHOP.

Q2: How can I buy Shopify Inc shares?
Answer: To buy Shopify Inc shares, open a trading account with a brokerage, deposit funds, search ticker SHOP, and place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of Shopify Inc shares?
Answer: Market conditions, company performance, investor sentiment, and economic indicators can all affect Shopify Inc's share price.

Q4: Does Shopify Inc pay dividends?
Answer: Shopify Inc does not traditionally pay dividends. Investors should check the company's filings or consult their broker for updates.

Q5: How can I track my Shopify Inc shares and dividends?
Answer: Use your brokerage platform or financial apps to monitor Shopify Inc shares; for dividends, consult company filings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Shopify Inc share price?
Answer: Current factors include daily trading volumes, broader economic trends, and the recent 2.69% price increase.

Q7: Is Shopify Inc a good share to buy?
Answer: At $154.33, with positive momentum and moderate volatility, Shopify Inc is considered attractive but investors should evaluate market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Shopify Inc shares today?
Answer: Investors should weigh Shopify Inc's performance against their risk appetite, with the current price at $154.33.

Q9: How much does one Shopify Inc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $154.33.

Q10: How to sell Shopify Inc shares?
Answer: To sell Shopify Inc shares, log into your brokerage account, enter the ticker SHOP, and place a sell order.

How to Buy Shopify Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker SHOP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Shopify Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Shopify Inc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $94 and $182.19. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Shopify Shares
  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Stock Is Up Today

    Why Shopify (SHOP) Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of e-commerce platform Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) jumped 6.8% in the afternoon session after Snowflake's impressive earnings results provided clearer evidence that the "SaaSpocalypse" — a rolling selloff that had erased approximately $2 trillion from software market values since late 2025 on fears that AI would make subscription software obsolete — had been overstated for platforms sitting at the centre of AI workflows.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Norges Bank Takes Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

    Norges Bank Takes Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

    Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,224,694 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,611,797,000. Norges Bank own

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) stock is up today
  • UBS reiterates Shopify stock rating at neutral, $130 target By Investing.com
  • Shopify’s B2B And POS Growth Reshape Its Long Term Story

    Shopify’s B2B And POS Growth Reshape Its Long Term Story

    Shopify is drawing attention for its expanding B2B commerce tools and growing in-store Point-of-Sale business. Recent updates highlight stronger B2B gross merchandise volume and broader access to features that were previously limited to larger merchants. Shopify's POS offering is being watched as a way to capture a larger share of in-person sales over time, alongside its core online platform. The stock of Shopify, NasdaqGS:SHOP, last closed at $118.71, with a return of 15.3% over the past...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP): A Long Term Stock to Buy That Piper Sandler is Bullish On

    Shopify Inc. (SHOP): A Long Term Stock to Buy That Piper Sandler is Bullish On

    Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) is one of the top stocks to buy for the long-term. On May 20, Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating on Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) and a $150 price target.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Barclays and Citi Cut Shopify (SHOP) Price Targets After Q1 Results

    Barclays and Citi Cut Shopify (SHOP) Price Targets After Q1 Results

    Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) is one of the 12 Best Revenue Growth Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts. On May 7, Barclays reduced its price target on Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) from $130 to $126 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the stock. On the same day, Citi also cut its price target on […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

    Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

    Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,100 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Shopify (SHOP) stock trades up, here is why