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Schlumberger N.V.

 NYSE: SLB
$57.33 ▲ +2.32 (+4.22%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$54.81
Prev close
$55.01
Day range
54.67 – 57.42
Volume
17,812,137
52-wk range
$31.64 – $58.82
Industry
52-Week High
$58.82
52-Week Low
$31.64
Volume
17,812,137
Prev Close
$55.01
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$54.81
Prev close$55.01
Volume17,812,137
52-wk high$58.82
52-wk low$31.64
52-week range
$31.64 $58.82
$57.33
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$54.81
Previous close$55.01
Day range54.67 – 57.42
Volume17,812,137
Change ▲ +2.32 (+4.22%)
52-week high$58.82
52-week low$31.64

Schlumberger N.V. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Schlumberger N.V. charts and historical graph data continue to show a constructive growth profile, backing a measured price forecast and consensus prediction rather than a stretched call. The price today in dollars is $55.01, leaving the shares close to the upper end of the current range and prompting investors to study buy or sell opportunities with care. For sale signals may appeal to traders watching cost discipline, while the dividend and any preferred shares payout details should be confirmed through company filings. If you're comparing how to buy, the ticker symbol SLB can be checked online through a brokerage trading account, where data, graph updates, and active trading tools help guide the purchase decision.

Schlumberger N.V. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerSchlumberger N.V. (SLB)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$55.01
Previous Close$55.01
Day's Range$53.08 – $55.89
Opening Price$53.17
Volume15171824 shares
Daily Change1.41 (2.63%)
52-Week High$58.82
52-Week Low$31.64
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Schlumberger N.V. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$55.01 — reflecting a daily change of 1.41 (2.63%).
Day's Range$53.08 – $55.89 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$31.64 – $58.82 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average15171824 against 12614267 — pointing to above average trading activity.
Momentum2.63% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Schlumberger N.V. Limited Forecast Insights

SLB’s near-term setup leans constructive after a 2.63% advance, with price holding closer to the 52-week high than the low. A push through recent resistance near $55.89 and then $58.82 would strengthen the bullish case, while weakness back toward the low-$53 area would suggest momentum is fading.

The current read is limited but favorable: volume is above the 90-day average, which supports the move, yet the shares are still below the yearly peak, so follow-through matters. Traders will likely watch whether today’s strength can hold into the next session rather than assuming a breakout has already been confirmed.

FAQ on Schlumberger N.V. Shares

Q1: What are Schlumberger N.V. shares?
Answer: Schlumberger N.V. shares are equity securities of the NYSE-listed company trading under ticker SLB. At today’s price of $55.01, they represent ownership in a global oilfield services business, with the share moving inside a $53.08 to $55.89 intraday range.

Q2: How can I buy Schlumberger N.V. shares?
Answer: You can buy SLB through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE, using the ticker symbol SLB. The current price per share is $55.01, so your purchase will depend on whether you choose a market or limit order and on brokerage execution terms.

Q3: What affects the price of Schlumberger N.V. shares?
Answer: SLB’s price is influenced by trading volume, momentum, the day’s range, and its position within the $31.64 to $58.82 annual band. Today’s 2.63% gain and volume of 15,171,824 shares suggest active trading interest relative to the 90-day average.

Q4: Does Schlumberger N.V. pay dividends?
Answer: The live share data provided here does not include a dividend amount or payout schedule. If you want the latest dividend details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform. Based on today’s price of $55.01, dividend decisions should be verified before purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Schlumberger N.V. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SLB by following the ticker symbol, the NYSE quote, and today’s price of $55.01 in your brokerage app. For dividends, use your account history and company filings, since the live data here only confirms the share price, range, and volume.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Schlumberger N.V. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are a 2.63% daily change, above-average volume, and a price that sits near the top of the yearly range. Those details point to stronger trading participation, with support and resistance levels likely guiding direction.

Q7: Is Schlumberger N.V. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based only on today’s data, SLB looks reasonably firm because the shares gained 2.63% and closed near the upper end of the range. Whether it is a good buy depends on your trading horizon, risk tolerance, and how you view the $58.82 resistance area.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Schlumberger N.V. shares today?
Answer: Today’s action is supportive, but not risk-free. With SLB at $55.01, above the opening price of $53.17 and close to the day’s high, buyers may want confirmation before purchase. That said, volume is strong and momentum remains positive.

Q9: How much does one Schlumberger N.V. share cost?
Answer: One Schlumberger N.V. share costs $55.01 today. That price per share reflects the live NYSE quote for ticker SLB, with the stock trading between $53.08 and $55.89 during the session and standing above the prior close.

Q10: How to sell Schlumberger N.V. shares?
Answer: To sell SLB, log in to your trading account, enter ticker SLB, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. At today’s price of $55.01, you can use a market or limit order depending on execution goals.

How to Buy Schlumberger N.V. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication, for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker SLB, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Schlumberger N.V. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Schlumberger N.V.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $31.64 and $58.82. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Schlumberger Shares
  • Why SLB (SLB) Stock Is Trading Lower Today

    Why SLB (SLB) Stock Is Trading Lower Today

    What Happened? Shares of oilfield services provider SLB (NYSE:SLB) fell 3.4% in the morning session after WTI crude oil plunged on Iran-US peace deal progres...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Schlumberger (SLB) After A 70% One Year Surge?

    Is It Too Late To Consider Schlumberger (SLB) After A 70% One Year Surge?

    If you are wondering whether SLB stock still offers value after a strong run, or if most of the upside has already been priced in, this article breaks down what the current valuation signals for you. The share price closed at US$54.55, with the stock down 4.8% over the past week and 4.2% over the past month, while still showing a 35.7% return year to date and 70.1% over the past year. Recent headlines around SLB have focused on its role as a major energy services provider and on how investor...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Q1 Earnings Highs And Lows: SLB (NYSE:SLB) Vs The Rest Of The Oilfield Services Stocks

    Q1 Earnings Highs And Lows: SLB (NYSE:SLB) Vs The Rest Of The Oilfield Services Stocks

    The end of the earnings season is always a good time to take a step back and see who shined (and who not so much). Let’s take a look at how oilfield services stocks fared in Q1, starting with SLB (NYSE:SLB).

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • SLB (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

    SLB (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

    SLB (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • SLB (NYSE: SLB) CEO Le Peuch sells 25,000 shares under 10b5-1 plan

    SLB (NYSE: SLB) CEO Le Peuch sells 25,000 shares under 10b5-1 plan

    SLB CEO Olivier Le Peuch sold 25,000 common shares at $56.99 in an open-market trade under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, retaining 1,366,328 shares afterward.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • SLB Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

    SLB Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

    SLB (NYSE: SLB) will hold a conference call on July 24, 2026, to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. The conference call is sche...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

    SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

    Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,607 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 20,800 shares dur

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Iran War-Driven Supply Shock Boosted SLB N.V. (SLB) in Q1

    Iran War-Driven Supply Shock Boosted SLB N.V. (SLB) in Q1

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its first-quarter 2026 investor letter for “Artisan Value Fund”. A copy of the letter is available to download here. The Funds’ Investor Class: ARTLX, Advisor Class: APDLX, and Institutional Class: APHLX returned -3.54%, -3.50%. and 3.50%, respectively, in Q1 vs, 2.10% return for the Russell 1000® Value Index. Performance […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • SLB (NYSE) insider sells 25,000 shares on Mar and Apr 2026

    SLB (NYSE) insider sells 25,000 shares on Mar and Apr 2026

    Form 144 shows two 25,000-share Common stock sales (Mar 25, 2026: $1.264M; Apr 29, 2026: $1.412M) and restricted stock vesting of 17,467 and 7,533 shares.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing SLB (NYSE:SLB) Valuation As Energy Upcycle And Operation Epic Fury Reshape Sector Outlook

    Assessing SLB (NYSE:SLB) Valuation As Energy Upcycle And Operation Epic Fury Reshape Sector Outlook

    Interest in SLB (SLB) has picked up as investors focus on the energy upcycle tied to rising oil and gas capital spending and to global supply shifts following Operation Epic Fury. See our latest analysis for SLB. SLB's share price has climbed 42.49% year to date to US$57.28, with a 10.47% 3 month share price return and a 75.37% 1 year total shareholder return. This suggests momentum has been building as investors reassess energy services after Operation Epic Fury and the broader upcycle in...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026