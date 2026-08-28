Schlumberger N.V. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Schlumberger N.V. charts and historical graph data continue to show a constructive growth profile, backing a measured price forecast and consensus prediction rather than a stretched call. The price today in dollars is $55.01, leaving the shares close to the upper end of the current range and prompting investors to study buy or sell opportunities with care. For sale signals may appeal to traders watching cost discipline, while the dividend and any preferred shares payout details should be confirmed through company filings. If you're comparing how to buy, the ticker symbol SLB can be checked online through a brokerage trading account, where data, graph updates, and active trading tools help guide the purchase decision.

Schlumberger N.V. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $55.01 Previous Close $55.01 Day's Range $53.08 – $55.89 Opening Price $53.17 Volume 15171824 shares Daily Change 1.41 (2.63%) 52-Week High $58.82 52-Week Low $31.64 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Schlumberger N.V. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $55.01 — reflecting a daily change of 1.41 (2.63%). Day's Range $53.08 – $55.89 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $31.64 – $58.82 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 15171824 against 12614267 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 2.63% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Schlumberger N.V. Limited Forecast Insights

SLB’s near-term setup leans constructive after a 2.63% advance, with price holding closer to the 52-week high than the low. A push through recent resistance near $55.89 and then $58.82 would strengthen the bullish case, while weakness back toward the low-$53 area would suggest momentum is fading.

The current read is limited but favorable: volume is above the 90-day average, which supports the move, yet the shares are still below the yearly peak, so follow-through matters. Traders will likely watch whether today’s strength can hold into the next session rather than assuming a breakout has already been confirmed.

FAQ on Schlumberger N.V. Shares

Q1: What are Schlumberger N.V. shares?

Answer: Schlumberger N.V. shares are equity securities of the NYSE-listed company trading under ticker SLB. At today’s price of $55.01, they represent ownership in a global oilfield services business, with the share moving inside a $53.08 to $55.89 intraday range.

Q2: How can I buy Schlumberger N.V. shares?

Answer: You can buy SLB through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE, using the ticker symbol SLB. The current price per share is $55.01, so your purchase will depend on whether you choose a market or limit order and on brokerage execution terms.

Q3: What affects the price of Schlumberger N.V. shares?

Answer: SLB’s price is influenced by trading volume, momentum, the day’s range, and its position within the $31.64 to $58.82 annual band. Today’s 2.63% gain and volume of 15,171,824 shares suggest active trading interest relative to the 90-day average.

Q4: Does Schlumberger N.V. pay dividends?

Answer: The live share data provided here does not include a dividend amount or payout schedule. If you want the latest dividend details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform. Based on today’s price of $55.01, dividend decisions should be verified before purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Schlumberger N.V. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SLB by following the ticker symbol, the NYSE quote, and today’s price of $55.01 in your brokerage app. For dividends, use your account history and company filings, since the live data here only confirms the share price, range, and volume.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Schlumberger N.V. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are a 2.63% daily change, above-average volume, and a price that sits near the top of the yearly range. Those details point to stronger trading participation, with support and resistance levels likely guiding direction.

Q7: Is Schlumberger N.V. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based only on today’s data, SLB looks reasonably firm because the shares gained 2.63% and closed near the upper end of the range. Whether it is a good buy depends on your trading horizon, risk tolerance, and how you view the $58.82 resistance area.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Schlumberger N.V. shares today?

Answer: Today’s action is supportive, but not risk-free. With SLB at $55.01, above the opening price of $53.17 and close to the day’s high, buyers may want confirmation before purchase. That said, volume is strong and momentum remains positive.

Q9: How much does one Schlumberger N.V. share cost?

Answer: One Schlumberger N.V. share costs $55.01 today. That price per share reflects the live NYSE quote for ticker SLB, with the stock trading between $53.08 and $55.89 during the session and standing above the prior close.

Q10: How to sell Schlumberger N.V. shares?

Answer: To sell SLB, log in to your trading account, enter ticker SLB, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. At today’s price of $55.01, you can use a market or limit order depending on execution goals.

How to Buy Schlumberger N.V. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication, for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker SLB, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Schlumberger N.V. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Schlumberger N.V.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $31.64 and $58.82. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.