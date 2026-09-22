Forex trading
has become very accessible to any person that wants to start trading nowadays. These 27 rules for successful Forex trading
may give you the best chance of having a good and lasting Forex trading career.
If you have a desktop or laptop and a good internet connection, you are basically good to go.
But due to the volatility of the market and how much knowledge and skill it takes, inexperienced Forex traders can find themselves losing everything if they are not careful.
This volatility, however, is exactly what gives you the potential for great profits.
Let us take a look at these 27 rules for successful Forex trading
.
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- Say goodbye to unrealistic expectations
Many beginner Forex traders
become obsessed with getting big profits straight out of the gate and this can cause reckless decisions and mistakes which can lead to big losses.
In Forex, especially in the beginning slow is the new fast. The potential for earning profits in Forex quickly and immediately is there, but at the beginning it is very unlikely and very risky.
High expectations come with greater pressure, and this can lead to mistakes and recklessness in the form of overtrading.
Most successful Forex traders
just focus on earning the money set in their trading strategy and then ending their trading day. They do not chase too much too quickly.
- Choose a trading strategy
The best way to win at a sport, game, or in life, is to have a strategy. There is no right or wrong way to trade Forex, but you still have to know what your set objectives and rules are when you trade.
These rules will specify when you as a trader will enter and exit a trade, money management, and good risk management for each trade as well.
One great way to test a Forex strategy
is backtesting. Backtesting allows you to try out your trading strategy using historical data to see if it works.
This is readily available today because of advances in technology. This allows you to test without risk.
Once a Forex trading strategy
that you like is found or developed and backtesting shows good results, you can be much more confident in applying that strategy in real trading.
Once you find your personal trading strategy stick to it. Do enough research on the instruments and technical aspects, do backtesting on your strategy to know it works.
The most important rule is once you have a Forex strategy
stick to it.
The whole point of your strategy is to develop trading discipline. This comes with consistency and routine. As with everything else, to be good at something you need to practice.
The more knowledge and experience you have, the more likely you will be consistently successful at Forex trading
.
As you grow as a trader, your strategies may change and grow with you. Until that time, stick to your strategy.
- Set aside your emotions
Many of these rules flow together and overlap. Setting aside your emotions is a rule that is in every other rule.
To trade effectively you cannot make rash decisions based on your emotions. This is why you have a strategy and you need to follow that with discipline.
This is easier said than done because emotions are the enemy of a Forex trader.
If you are upset, or feeling down, do not trade. If you are brimming with confidence and bravado, feeling like you cannot lose. Do not trade. Both of these states can cause great losses.
- Treat Trading Like a Business
Flowing from point 3 of setting aside your emotions, do not treat Forex trading
as a game. Do not think you are going to “beat” the market.
Forex is not gambling, and it is not a fun game. It can be fun, but if you want to be profitable do not treat it as a game.
Forex trading
is your business and needs to be treated as such. If it is a hobby or game, you will not have the motivation to commit to continually educate yourself to be better.
As a Forex trader
, you are a business owner and your main goal is to maximise your business's profits and limit your losses!
- Set your stop-loss and take profit
A stop-loss is a predetermined amount of risk that a Forex trader is willing to accept with each trade. This is crucial because no matter your trading strategy, there will always be risk.
This type of order defines the closing price of your trade even when you are not present.
Setting a stop-loss
will ensure that you do not lose more than the limit you defined.
Not having a stop-loss is bad practice. Get in the habit early on of always setting a stop loss.
In an ideal world, all Forex trades
would end up in profit, but that is unrealistic. Always set a protective stop-loss to ensure that losses and risks are limited.
- Start with a demo account
As mentioned in a few of the above points, you should practice Forex trading before you actually start trading for real. This is exactly what a demo trading account is for.
It can help you improve your trading skills with virtual trades on real markets in real time.
Once you are adequately skilled, competent, and confident in the demo trading
environment, you can start trading using a live account.
Even when you start trading live, you may want to keep your demo account
to try out new strategies.
It is an incredibly useful tool and I recommend that whatever broker you choose has a good, free demo account
for you, with an unlimited timeframe to use it and with as much “free” money to trade with.
- Do not overtrade on a demo account
Many wannabee Forex traders never move beyond trading on a demo account.
So, although a demo account
is an incredible tool and will help you a lot in learning to trade, at some point you need to make the move to do real trades, as scary as that might be.
Give yourself a timeframe in which to move from the demo account to live trades. A good benchmark would be 1 month, but no more than 3 months.
Learn as much as you can and diligently study so you have a good foundation of the Forex market
, but eventually you need to trade live, or you will never see any profit.
- Invest in a solid Forex education
In almost anything that you can mention, the more knowledgeable the better you will be at anything. Knowledge is power after all.
Make sure that your Forex broker has a strong educational program that will help you learn and grow as a trader. Not just at the beginning but as you keep growing perpetually in your trading career.
Make sure that they give access to tutorials, webinars, expert financial analysis, and commentaries.
It is also extremely helpful to have an economic calendar, graphs and charts, and even Forex trading signals
available.
A strong education will pay dividends later as you trade. Not to be cheesy but the best investment is an investment in yourself with the right education on Forex trading
and the market.
Forex trading
- Use Technology to Your Advantage
today is all about technology. The access that we have, the way that trades can be executed automatically, and all the data and analysis are possible because of tech.
The speed, power data processing ability of computers now is incredible and can be used to your advantage.
Charting platforms to view and analyse the market, smartphone apps to monitor and make trades, backtesting, copy trading platforms, the list is endless and growing.
Make sure that you are always keeping up with and utilising the features of Forex trading platforms
to make your trades better, faster and smarter.
- Protect Your Trading Capital
You work hard for your money. Protect it. You do not want to save for Forex trading capital
to lose it quickly and have to start over.
Keep in mind, however, that protecting your capital does not mean never losing a trade. That is unrealistic. All traders have losing trades.
Protecting your capital means that you are not taking unnecessary risks by following this and other rules listed here.
- Become a Student of the Markets
If you are going to be a good and successful Forex trader
, you need to resign yourself to the fact that you will be a Forex student of the market for the rest of your trading career.
Understanding the markets is an ongoing, lifelong process.
World politics, news events, economic trends can all affect the market and the more you understand what is happening in the world and how it could affect the Forex market the better you will trade.
Learning from the past and current markets will prepare you to recognise currency patterns
and indicators
about the market now and what may happen in the future.
Couple this with understanding research, charts, patterns, strategies, and reports and you will have a full and comprehensive view about how the financial and Forex markets work.
- Risk Only What You Can Afford to Lose
The money you trade Forex
with cannot be money that you absolutely need, now or in the future. This cannot be money that you need for your bond for example.
Never have the mindset that you are just borrowing money temporarily from a needed account that you will pay back.
This is not only unwise because you can lose the money, but also because you will place yourself under a great deal of pressure, knowing you need this money back, and this can lead to reckless and emotional Forex trading
.
It is bad enough to lose money but if it is money you need and should never had risked, it makes it even worse.
- Know When to Stop Trading
There are two reasons to stop trading. A problematic Forex trading plan
or a problematic Forex trader
.
Things happen. With all the planning, backtesting and education you can have under your belt, it is still possible for a Forex trading plan
to go south.
Markets may have changed unexpectedly, or volatility may have lessened or increased dramatically. Whatever the reason, if the Forex trading plan
simply is not performing as expected then stop trading.
Do not get emotionally invested and insist that your Forex trading plan
needs to work. Live again to trade another day. Stop trading and re-evaluate the trading strategy and make changes or start over.
An unsuccessful Forex trading plan
is just a problem that needs to be solved.
A Forex trader is problematic to himself and his trading plan if he is somehow unable or unwilling to follow the trading plan, he is committed to.
Pressure, stress, poor habits, emotional trading, wrong frames of mind or just a lack of discipline and educational foundation can all be detrimental to your trades.
If you cannot handle trading for that day, then stop and take a break. You can return to trade when you are ready and in the right business-like state of mind.
- Keep Trading in Perspective
Always keep the end result and the big picture in mind. Do not get rattled by every single thing that happens in the short term.
And do not be phased by a losing trade. It is just part of Forex trading
. It is the amount of winning trades that you make step by step that will make a difference in the end.
Once you accept that both wins and losses are a part of Forex trading,
then hopefully emotions will have less of an effect on trading performance.
Celebrate your wins, yes, but do not let losing trades get you down or make you spiral.
This is why setting realistic goals, having a Forex trading plan, not overtrading, and not being emotional as well as the other rules can help you keep your focus on the end goal of being a successful trader and seeing reasonable returns.
It is not a sprint, it is a marathon as I’ve said before. Being profitable at Forex trading
is more about consistent effort over time then anything else.
- Avoid overtrading
A Forex trader does not have to make a lot of trades to be successful, they just need to make the correct trades.
This is why a Forex trading strategy
is crucial and being able to recognise the right conditions in order to make a trade.
When you are trading on a live account, you must have a strategy with specific, pre-established conditions for the entry and exit of trades.
Simply follow your plan and do not trade on emotion or gut feel. Trade according to your plan! And exit when you plan to in order to minimise your risks and make a profit.
- Accept that losing is part of winning
Trading success does not mean that you win every trade. That is impossible. It means that the average across all your Forex trades
ends up with a positive balance.
There are successful Forex trading strategies
that can be consistently profitable, but no one will ever have a trading statement without a single losing trade.
The key is to make sure your winning trades profit enough to cover your losses while keeping a net positive.
Experienced Forex traders
know that it is better to own your bad decisions and mistakes and close an order with a small loss than to keep a trade and lose big.
You also need to be able to have the mental strength to stick to a trade and not close too soon and short your profits.
- Choose the right broker for you now
This cannot be overemphasized. You need to choose the best Forex broker
for you! Not one that makes all kinds of promises and guarantees but one that will partner with you to make you as successful as you can be.
A great broker will be highly regulated. They will protect your money and often have it in a segregated account so that they cannot use your money for their operational expenses or other more fraudulent things.
They have great customer service
that is available 24/7. They will have a great educational program at every level you attain.
They will have great Forex trading platforms
and a host of tools and resources for you.
Find out how they make their money. Some Forex brokers
make money when you lose trades by their use of spreads.
Make sure your Forex broker
rather makes money when you win and has a vested interest in your trading success.
You need to really research the best Forex broker
for you. Put a lot of effort into doing research and ask for real reviews and feedback on a broker before you commit to them.
- Avoid Forex trading software that claims to guarantee returns
While you are on the hunt for Forex trading software, be sure that you are not taken in by promises of guaranteed returns.
There is no Forex trading software
that can assure you of winning trades. If you see this, run, because it is probably a scam
.
- Trade with confidence
Once you have a level of knowledge and experience and you know how to follow your Forex trading strategy
, trade with confidence.
Do not second guess yourself or lose your nerve. Stick to the plan.
- Manage your investment-per-trade wisely
This is one of the most crucial aspects of Forex trading and is particularly important. Never invest more than 2% of your available capital on any individual trade.
Doing so puts you at significant risk of loss. It is better to spread your investments over a wide number of trades to limit your overall losses versus not using your capital on one trade that can go south.
- Use common sense
Do not bet the underdog. The Forex market
may be volatile, but it is not illogical.
If you are trading a strong currency against a weak currency, chances are the strong currency will dominate.
Do not go against your common sense and logic, hoping that the market goes your way through sheer luck.
- Ensure you use risk protection strategies at all times
Manage your risk by dealing with your capital wisely. Limit the amount you trade per position, use Forex trading signals
, hedging your trades, and stick to your technical strategies.
Your key risk protection tool is always your stop-loss order
. But keep in mind that a stop-loss order does not guarantee that you cannot lose, so be aware.
Leverage
- Be especially cautious about overextending yourself with leverage
allows you to increase the size of trade you can control with your investment capital.
You can use leverage to make exponentially more profits than you could if you only used the capital that you have on your own.
However, this is a double-edged sword and you can suffer huge losses as well.
This is especially important for beginner traders.
Think of leverage as a great resource once you have a good handle on the Forex market
and you can use leverage responsibly or you will leave yourself open to margin calls
.
- Keep up with the markets
Staying up to date with market news is crucial to your success as a Forex trader
.
Market movements are driven by news, central bank announcements, political events, or the expectation of any of these.
This is what is called fundamental trading
and is all about the psychology of trading as traders react to financial market news and conditions.
You need to know what is happening to move with the market and take advantage of movements and breakouts
.
For technical Forex traders
who makes use of chart analysis
of a market instrument to make trading decisions, it is still important to keep up with current financial and political news.
Even a great technical trading strategy
can be affected greatly by fundamental news.
- Trade the Best Forex Market Hours
The Forex market operates 24/7 but that does not mean that the entire 24 hours can be profitable for day trading
.
Trade actively for the initial three hours of every major currency pairs session
.
The initial three hours of every major currency pairs session
usually are considered to be the best because you will get big momentum price moves.
- Do Not Break Your Trading Plan
You always need to do your best to avoid breaking your Forex trading rules
. Try and do things relatively the same everyday so that you remain focused and disciplined.
Routine is your friend in Forex. You are dealing with a volatile and often times unpredictable market. You need to be the steady one in order to trade successfully.
Stick to your trading plan and these other rules!
- Be Patient
Wait patiently for your setup. If you try to chase the market, you will never ever be really profitable.
Wait until you can make the right Forex trade
. Remember, it is not the amount of trades you make, but making the right trades.
So, wait for the right conditions according to your plan and execute. If you are wrong and the market moves against you, cut your losses quickly and start again.
Conclusion
Maybe for most beginner Forex traders
, these rules may seem too vague, too simple, or too common sense for them to want to follow. Especially since one rule is to use common sense!
This is especially true for those new Forex traders who just want to know how to make as much money as they can in the shortest amount of time.
But I can promise that successful traders who have careers in Forex trading that have longevity and consistency, do follow these rules.
Understanding these 27 rules for successful Forex trading
and how they work together, can help a trader establish a viable trading career. Trading is hard work; discipline and patience is needed to follow these rules and achieve success in Forex trading.