Raytheon Technologies Corp. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares are holding near the middle of their yearly band, and the charts and historical graph data still point to steady growth rather than a sharp reversal. With the price today in dollars at $212.08, the latest data leaves a cautious price forecast and prediction framework that leans constructive but not overheated. For investors asking buy or sell, the ordinary price and cost remain close to the prior close, while the dividend context and any preferred shares payout should be checked through company filings. If you are looking for for sale ideas on how to buy the ticker symbol RTX, use online trading through a funded trading account, since the live data and graph suggest the trade setup is orderly rather than stretched.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $212.08 Previous Close $212.08 Day's Range $209.83 – $212.52 Opening Price $211.34 Volume 3565311 shares Daily Change 0.09 (0.04%) 52-Week High $226.88 52-Week Low $150.61 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Raytheon Technologies Corp. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $212.08 — reflecting a daily change of 0.09 (0.04%). Day's Range $209.83 – $212.52 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $150.61 – $226.88 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3565311 against 4872220 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.04% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. Limited Forecast Insights

The current setup is neutral to mildly constructive. A 0.04% gain on lighter-than-normal volume suggests the move is stable, but not yet decisive. Price at $212.08 remains well above the 52-week low of $150.61 and still below the $226.88 high, so the shares are trading in the upper half of the yearly range without clear breakout confirmation.

Bullish case: if buyers keep the price above the intraday low near $209.83 and push through $212.52 on stronger volume, momentum could improve. Bearish case: if volume stays muted and price slips back toward the low-$210 area, the shares may drift rather than trend. For now, the technical read favors patience over urgency.

FAQ on Raytheon Technologies Corp. Shares

Q1: What are Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares?

Answer: Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares are equity securities listed on the NYSE under RTX. At $212.08, they represent ownership in the company, with today’s trading showing a narrow range around the prior close and modest volume versus the 90-day average.

Q2: How can I buy Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares?

Answer: You can buy RTX through a brokerage trading account, search the ticker symbol RTX, and place a market or limit order. The current price per share is $212.08, and the day’s range shows trades have stayed close to that level today.

Q3: What affects the price of Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares?

Answer: The price today is influenced by trading volume, intraday range, and where the shares sit between the 52-week low of $150.61 and high of $226.88. Today’s 0.04% move and below-average volume point to steady, unspectacular demand.

Q4: Does Raytheon Technologies Corp. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data provided does not include a dividend amount or payout schedule. If you want dividend details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform. Based on today’s feed, the shares are priced at $212.08 and trade on the NYSE.

Q5: How can I track my Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track RTX in your brokerage dashboard using the ticker symbol RTX, the live price per share, and volume data. Dividend tracking requires checking company announcements or portfolio tools, since today’s data only confirms the shares trade at $212.08 on the NYSE.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Raytheon Technologies Corp. share price?

Answer: Today’s price action reflects a tight range from $209.83 to $212.52, a last price of $212.08, and volume of 3,565,311 shares versus a 90-day average of 4,872,220. That combination suggests orderly trading rather than a momentum surge.

Q7: Is Raytheon Technologies Corp. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether RTX is a good buy depends on your timeline, but today’s data is supportive rather than emphatic. The shares trade near the middle of the annual range, with limited volatility and price per share holding close to the opening level.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup is not a strong signal either way. The price today in dollars is $212.08, just above the opening price of $211.34 and within a tight daily range, so buyers may prefer to wait for either stronger volume or a clearer breakout.

Q9: How much does one Raytheon Technologies Corp. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $212.08. That sits just under the intraday high of $212.52 and well above the 52-week low of $150.61, giving traders a clear reference for current cost before they purchase or sell.

Q10: How to sell Raytheon Technologies Corp. shares?

Answer: To sell RTX, use your brokerage account, locate the ticker symbol RTX, and enter a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. At today’s price of $212.08, execution should be guided by your own trading plan.

How to Buy Raytheon Technologies Corp. Shares Step by Step

Open a trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account by email or phone number, set up 2FA, complete KYC identity verification, and review the trading dashboard. Deposit funds, search RTX, then place a market or limit order to purchase shares.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $150.61 and $226.88. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.