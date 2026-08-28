Ross Stores Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Ross Stores Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $229.87 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol ROST, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Ross Stores Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Ross Stores Inc (ROST) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $229.87 Previous Close $229.87 Day's Range $229.48 – $235.44 Opening Price $232.72 Volume 2075124 shares Daily Change -6.4 (-2.71%) 52-Week High $257 52-Week Low $143.39 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Ross Stores Inc Key Highlights

Metric Value Current Price $229.87 — reflecting a daily change of -6.4 (-2.71%). Day's Range $229.48 – $235.44 — indicating a moderate intraday band. 52-Week Range $143.39 – $257 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2075124 against 2757358 — indicating below average trading activity. Momentum -2.71% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Ross Stores Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given today's -2.71% dip, Ross Stores Inc shows bearish signals. Positioned at $229.87, closer to the 52-week high, further declines might test key support at the $143.39 level. Nonetheless, tested resilience around these current levels might attract support from longer-term bullish investors.

FAQ on Ross Stores Inc Shares

Q1: What are Ross Stores Inc shares?

Answer: Ross Stores Inc shares represent ownership in the company, enabling investors to benefit from company growth and dividends, traded under the ticker ROST on NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Ross Stores Inc shares?

Answer: Buying Ross Stores Inc shares involves opening a brokerage account, searching for the ticker ROST, and placing a purchase order through the trading platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Ross Stores Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Ross Stores Inc shares is affected by market conditions, company performance, economic indicators, and investor sentiment.

Q4: Does Ross Stores Inc pay dividends?

Answer: While Ross Stores Inc may offer dividends, specific amounts should be confirmed through brokerage or company reports as they vary and are not specified in this data.

Q5: How can I track my Ross Stores Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Shareholders can track their investments and dividends through brokerage accounts, monitoring tools, and financial reports from Ross Stores Inc.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Ross Stores Inc share price?

Answer: Factors include daily trading volume, stock volatility, market trends, economic factors, and the company's performance indicators.

Q7: Is Ross Stores Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Given its historical growth and current data, Ross Stores Inc may offer value, but individual investment goals and risk tolerance should guide decisions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Ross Stores Inc shares today?

Answer: With the price at $229.87 showing a bearish trend, investors should evaluate broader market conditions and individual investment strategies.

Q9: How much does one Ross Stores Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $229.87.

Q10: How to sell Ross Stores Inc shares?

Answer: Selling involves selecting Ross Stores Inc shares in your brokerage account and placing a sell order for the quantity you wish to divest.

How to Buy Ross Stores Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ROST, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Ross Stores Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Ross Stores Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $143.39 and $257. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.