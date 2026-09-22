What is a rising wedge?

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The two wedge patterns

The forming of a rising wedge

In an uptrend, there is an indication that traders are reassessing the bullish trend.

there is an indication that traders are reassessing the bullish trend. When the price of a currency/security is in a downtrend, it signals a short-term pause before the bears take control again.

Identifying a rising wedge chart pattern

Identifying the reversal pattern

Identifying the continuation pattern

Trading the rising wedge

Advantages of rising wedges

Rising wedges have a relatively low risk-high reward ratio .

. Rising wedge patterns are relatively easy to use and quite common among day traders.

among day traders. They are easy to use with other technical indicators , such as the Fibonacci retracement.

, such as the Fibonacci retracement. They can be useful at any time period .

. Wedge patterns have a high degree of accuracy .

. A rising wedge pattern is considered an important sign that a reversal will eventually happen .

. They can be utilised to trade currencies and various types of assets , such as shares and commodities.

, such as shares and commodities.

Disadvantages of rising wedges

There are many false patterns or patterns in disguise that appear as rising wedges.

or patterns in disguise that appear as rising wedges. Rising wedges may show ambiguous behaviour , making interpretation difficult.

, making interpretation difficult. They can take some time to form - a few hours or even days.

- a few hours or even days. Novice traders can confuse wedge patterns with other chart patterns like flags and pennants.

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