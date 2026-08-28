Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: With robust charts and a historical graph indicating consistent long-term growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc presents an optimistic outlook, prompting a positive price forecast. The share price today in dollars stands at $807.71. When considering a buy or sell action, investors should contrast the acquisition cost against possible dividends or preferred shares payouts. For those inquiring about how to buy using the ticker symbol REGN, an online trading account with an established brokerage facilitates the trading process efficiently.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $807.71 Previous Close $807.71 Day's Range $804.27 – $817.62 Opening Price $806.18 Volume 611455 shares Daily Change -7.08 (-0.87%) 52-Week High $846.88 52-Week Low $541 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $807.71 — reflecting a daily change of -7.08 (-0.87%). Day's Range $804.27 – $817.62 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $541 – $846.88 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 611455 against 838101 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.87% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Today's -0.87% move indicates moderate volatility in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares. With the current price of $807.71 near the top of the 52-week range, further bearish movement might seek support near the $804 level. However, breaking above $817 could signal a short-term bullish reversal.

FAQ on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares

Q1: What are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares?

Answer: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, traded under the ticker symbol REGN, represent ownership in a leading biotechnology company on the NASDAQ. Their current price is $807.71, with a daily range from $804.27 to $817.62.

Q2: How can I buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares?

Answer: Shares are typically purchased through brokerage platforms such as E*TRADE or Fidelity. By searching the ticker symbol REGN, investors can buy shares using an online trading account.

Q3: What affects the price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by various factors, including company performance, biotech sector trends, and broader economic conditions. The day's change of -0.87% reflects this intricate interplay.

Q4: Does Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Specifics on dividend payouts are not available in the provided data. Investors are advised to review company filings or consult their brokerage for the latest dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: By using your brokerage's platform, investors can monitor share performance and dividend payments, though no specific dividend information is available from the current dataset.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc share price?

Answer: Forces driving the share price include market sentiment, trading volume (611455 shares), and factors within the biotech sector, reflected in a range-driven movement between $804.27 and $817.62 today.

Q7: Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Given the current market data and share price of $807.71, potential investors should weigh long-term perspectives against today's moderate volatility and broad 52-week price range.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares today?

Answer: Presently, with a price of $807.71 and a slight negative change, investment decisions should consider broad market conditions and individual risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $807.71.

Q10: How to sell Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shares?

Answer: To sell shares, investors should log into their brokerage account, enter REGN in the trading section, and execute a sell order based on their chosen price level, using either market or limit orders.

How to Buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker REGN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $541 and $846.88. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the biotech sector's specific conditions to refine your strategy.