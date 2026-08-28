Qualcomm Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Qualcomm Inc performance charts and historical graph data indicate robust long-term growth, offering an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The current price today in dollars is $164.78 per share. For investors scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, it's essential to weigh the acquisition cost against potential ordinary dividends or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners exploring how to buy using the ticker symbol QCOM, setting up an online trading account through an approved brokerage simplifies the process, allowing for seamless trading.

Qualcomm Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $164.78 Previous Close $164.78 Day's Range $161.92 – $166.95 Opening Price $165.16 Volume 12,004,107 shares Daily Change 1.06 (0.65%) 52-Week High $259.92 52-Week Low $121.99 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Qualcomm Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $164.78 — reflecting a daily change of 1.06 (0.65%). Day's Range $161.92 – $166.95 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $121.99 – $259.92 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 12,004,107 against 15,214,604 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.65% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Qualcomm Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: Qualcomm Inc shows potential for a breakout above current resistance levels. The positive momentum highlighted by a 0.65% increase today suggests investors might favor upward movement, particularly as the current price is comfortably above the 52-week low and approaching oversold conditions when viewed historically.

FAQ on Qualcomm Inc Shares

Q1: What are Qualcomm Inc shares?

Answer: Qualcomm Inc shares represent a portion of equity ownership in the technology company, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol QCOM.

Q2: How can I buy Qualcomm Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Qualcomm Inc shares by opening a trading account with any reputable brokerage, searching for the ticker QCOM, and placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Qualcomm Inc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, company performance, sector trends, and economic factors like interest rates and inflation.

Q4: Does Qualcomm Inc pay dividends?

Answer: As of the current data, Qualcomm Inc does pay dividends, though specific amounts should be verified through brokerage or company filings for precise figures.

Q5: How can I track my Qualcomm Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use an online brokerage platform to monitor share prices, trading volume, and dividend payments.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Qualcomm Inc share price?

Answer: Current factors include daily trading dynamics, market sentiment, and broader economic indicators that impact technology stocks.

Q7: Is Qualcomm Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Qualcomm Inc is a good buy depends on personal investment goals and market analysis, including the observed positive momentum and growth potential.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Qualcomm Inc shares today?

Answer: Investing today requires analyzing current market trends, recent momentum, and the individual risk tolerance and investment strategy.

Q9: How much does one Qualcomm Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $164.78.

Q10: How to sell Qualcomm Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, visit your trading account, select Qualcomm Inc (QCOM), choose the number of shares, set the desired sell type (market or limit), and execute the trade.

How to Buy Qualcomm Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker QCOM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Qualcomm Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Qualcomm Inc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $121.99 and $259.92. Monitor macroeconomic developments like interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.