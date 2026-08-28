Procter & Gamble Co Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Procter & Gamble Co price forecast remains measured as the dividend profile, charts, and graph-based trend checks point to steady growth rather than a breakout setup. With the price today in dollars at $143.14, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost of entry against the payout profile, preferred shares considerations, and any for sale interest in the market. For those researching how to buy the ticker symbol PG online, the data suggests a disciplined trading approach through a verified trading account, using the live graph and trading activity as the main guide for prediction and price forecast decisions.

Procter & Gamble Co Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $143.14 Previous Close $143.14 Day's Range $142.71 – $144.15 Opening Price $143.7 Volume 7316100 shares Daily Change -1.89 (-1.3%) 52-Week High $167.25 52-Week Low $137.62 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Procter & Gamble Co Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $143.14, reflecting a daily change of -1.89 (-1.3%). Day's Range $142.71 – $144.15, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $137.62 – $167.25, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 7316100 against 8784379, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.3%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Procter & Gamble Co Limited Forecast Insights

The live tape shows a softer session, but the move remains contained inside a narrow range, which usually signals consolidation rather than a decisive trend change. At $143.14, the share is still materially above the 52-week low of $137.62, yet well below the $167.25 high, leaving room on both sides.

Bullish traders will want to see a recovery back through the day’s upper band and sustained volume expansion before talking about a breakout. Bears would focus on a drift toward the lower end of the yearly range if selling pressure persists, especially if broader consumer defensive sentiment weakens.

FAQ on Procter & Gamble Co Shares

Q1: What are Procter & Gamble Co shares?

Answer: Procter & Gamble Co shares are common equity in a NYSE-listed consumer staples company. Today the price per share is $143.14, and the live data shows a -1.3% move. Investors use PG to gain exposure to a large, defensive business.

Q2: How can I buy Procter & Gamble Co shares?

Answer: You can buy PG through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $143.14. After opening and funding an account, search ticker PG and place either a market or limit order.

Q3: What affects the price of Procter & Gamble Co shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by daily trading volume, the $142.71 to $144.15 range, and the broader distance from the 52-week low of $137.62 and high of $167.25. The current -1.3% change also signals softer short-term sentiment.

Q4: Does Procter & Gamble Co pay dividends?

Answer: Procter & Gamble is widely known for dividends, but the exact payout amount is not included in today’s live data. Check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform for the current dividend details before you buy or hold the shares.

Q5: How can I track my Procter & Gamble Co shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PG shares in your brokerage dashboard by monitoring price today at $143.14, volume of 7316100 shares, and the daily change of -1.89. For dividend records, use your account statements or the company’s investor relations filings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Procter & Gamble Co share price?

Answer: Today’s price action reflects a modest decline, a tight intraday range, and volume below the 90-day average of 8784379. The share also remains closer to its 52-week low than its high, which can shape trader positioning.

Q7: Is Procter & Gamble Co a good share to buy?

Answer: PG may appeal to investors who favor defensive consumer names, but today’s data alone does not confirm a buy signal. The price per share is $143.14, and momentum is negative, so many traders would wait for stronger confirmation.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Procter & Gamble Co shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s live data, a cautious approach makes sense. The share is down 1.3% at $143.14, with volume below average. Buyers may prefer to wait for a cleaner rebound or better risk-reward near support.

Q9: How much does one Procter & Gamble Co share cost?

Answer: One Procter & Gamble Co share costs $143.14 today. That price sits within the day’s range of $142.71 to $144.15 and remains above the 52-week low of $137.62, though well below the high of $167.25.

Q10: How to sell Procter & Gamble Co shares?

Answer: To sell PG shares, log into your brokerage trading account, search the ticker PG, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the current quote at $143.14, traders may compare execution cost against recent range levels.

How to Buy Procter & Gamble Co Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, then complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review order types.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search ticker PG, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Procter & Gamble Co Actionable Financial Advice

Given Procter & Gamble Co's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $137.62 and $167.25. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.