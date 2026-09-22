What is the P/E ratio?

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Short history of the P/E ratio

‘Invest in companies with price to earnings per share (P/E) ratios of 9.0 or less.’

‘Look for companies that are selling at bargain prices.’

What is the difference between the P/E ratio and the P/B ratio?

Using the P/E ratio

A company’s historical P/E ratio in order to evaluate its performance over a certain period of time, such as a financial year.

in order to evaluate its performance over a certain period of time, such as a financial year. The P/E ratios of competitors from the same industry. Different industries have different P/E ratio scales that are viewed as normal for the particular industry. Investors have different expectations for different types of businesses. For example, it is challenging to decide whether a company with a P/E ratio of 15x is a good investment without applying any comparisons.

The forward P/E , also referred to as the leading P/E . A forward P/E ratio uses future estimates of earnings to provide a scenario of what earnings will look like, excluding possible changes and accounting adjustments. The leading P/E is also sometimes called ‘ estimated price to earnings .’

, also referred to as the . A forward P/E ratio uses to provide a scenario of what earnings will look like, excluding possible changes and accounting adjustments. The leading P/E is also sometimes called ‘ .’ The trailing P/E uses the earnings per share (EPS) of previous periods.

The message of a P/E ratio

High P/E ratio

Shares may be overvalued

Expectations of higher future earnings

Low P/E ratio

Shares may be undervalued

Earnings may be incorrect

Some limitations of the P/E ratio

Companies that are not profitable or have negative earnings per share , present a challenge when calculating their P/E ratios.

, present a challenge when calculating their P/E ratios. Typically, earnings per share (EPS) is based on data from the past. It can be an indication of a company’s future performance but is by no means a certainty. Put differently, past performance does not guarantee future results.

Frequently Asked Questions

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calculates theof a company relative to its. The P/E ratio indicates how investors assess a company’s performance, specifying how much they are prepared toor profit. Theindicates itsand isby dividing the company’s net income with the total number of shares outstanding. Thetheis to divide the share price with the earnings per share. For example, if company PDS reports an EPS of R1.50 and its stock is selling for R30 per share, the P/E ratio is R20 (R30 per share divided by R1.50 earnings per share). Put differently, the P/E ratio is aof how investors feel about a company (its), and how well the company is actually performing (its). The P/E ratio is also referred to as theor the, called the ‘,’ was in the 1920s one of the earliest promoters of, which is about finding shares that are worth more than their current share price. He promoted theas one of the easiest and fastest methods to determine if a stock of a company is trading on aor a speculative basis. His value investing strategy is explained in his book, ‘’ (published in 1949), under 7 value criteria, of which the P/E ratio is the fifth one. Some of his recommendations with regard to the P/E ratio is:The, also known as the, is used to calculate a company’sin relation to itsTheis the current share price of all the outstanding shares of the company and therefers to the difference between the book value of assets and the book value of liabilities. Theto calculate the P/B ratio is: P/B = Market capitalisation/Net book value. Typically, the P/B ratio is used by investors to. The higher the P/B ratio, the more expensive are the shares.Investors use differentto determine the value of a company’s shares. The P/E ratio is one of these and one of the most common ways to determine whether a company’s share price isor. It is a standard element of, also called. The P/E ratio of a companyit to:The key benefit of the P/E ratio is that itshares of different prices and levels of earnings. There areToas ‘good’ or ‘bad’ is difficult. In fact, there is no single ‘good’ P/E ratio because it is a, not a yardstick. It is difficult to apply a general rule. Although, it is helpful to evaluate a company’s P/E ratio in a, such as the sector or industry in which a company operates. Comparing P/E ratios can be beneficial to discover much about a specific company.than other similar companies, or even the company’s own previous P/E ratio, could be an indication that the company’s shares are. For instance, if companies in a particular industry reflect P/E ratios between 20 and 30, and the P/E ratio of company ABC is above 35, could be an indication that its shares are overvalued.A reason for the rise of a company’s P/E ratio is that investors expect ain the future, and that growth will be strong. The shares of a company with a high P/E ratio are considered ‘’, also called ‘’. The share price has, on expectations of improved performances or new products or services. Growth stocks are often higher in volatility and will more likely be viewed as amay indicate that a company’s share price does not correctly reflect its true value, based on its earnings. The share price may remain the same while the company’s earnings increase, causing a lower P/E ratio. Investors may consider the shares as), providing anthe shares with the assumption that the price will increase in the future to correspond to the rise in earnings.There may befor this to happen. For example, missing earnings targets or misrepresenting earnings. This may also be an indication that a company is in financial trouble. In this case, investors may fear thewithout expectations for future company growth.The P/E ratio is a valuable tool to analyse the value of a company’s shares. However, it also comes with its own limitations, such as, to name but a few:Note: This article does not intend to provide investment or trading advice. Its aim is solely informative.Historically it has ranged from 13-15.See our article Price-to-Earnings Ratio explained for Dummies.It means that the company has negative earnings or is losing money.A company’s earnings per share.Take the current share price and divide that by the company’s earnings per share.