Price action in Forex trading as researched in South Africa, refers to the practice in forex trading of making all your decisions from a clear price chart - also called a stripped down or “naked” price chart. as researched in, refers to the practice in forex trading of making all your decisions from a clear price chart - also called a stripped down or “naked” price chart.

Price action mainly refers to the price movements of a currency plotted over time on a chart. The rational basis for price action is that price charts display all the data about the movement of price within a market over varying time periods. All the economic data and world news that cause price movement are eventually portrayed via price action on the price chart of the forex market.

True price action traders usually are not concerned why something happens but are convinced that the only reliable source of information is the price itself.

Four pillars of price action

There are various strategies that can be utilized by a trader in price action trading. But, before explaining some of them, let us first have a look at the four pillars of price action, namely,

Candlesticks,

Bullish Trend,

Bearish Trend, and

Flat Trend

Candlesticks

Candlesticks are the key element of price charts. It displays the high, low, open, and closing prices of a currency for a specific period of time.

The wide part of the candlestick is referred to as the body and indicates whether the closing price was higher or lower than the opening price - black (or red) if the closing price was lower, white (or green) if the closing price was higher.

Long white (or green) candlesticks indicate a strong buying pressure, a typically indication of a bullish price. Long black (or red) candlesticks show there is significant pressure to sell, a suggestion the price is bearish. However, these signals should be looked at in the context of the structure of the market, meaning how the market will behave depending on the number of buyers and sellers and the existence of entry and exit barriers.

The shadow of a candlestick shows the maximum and minimum price during the existence of the candlestick. (The shadow is the line above or below the body of the candlestick.)

The main point to keep in mind with candlesticks is that each candlestick relays information, and each grouping of candlesticks also sends a message.

The below image shows the structure of a candlestick.

Bullish Trend

A trend is a directional movement of the price of a financial instrument, like a currency.

A bullish trend occurs when a cluster of candlesticks extends up and to the right.

The basic aspect to look for is that as the currency price proceeds to make a new high, the subsequent reversal should never overlap with the prior high. This ensures the currency is trending and moving in the right direction.

Bearish Trend

A bearish trend is the opposite of a bullish trend. It happens when a cluster of candlesticks goes down and to the right.

Flat Trend

A flat trend is when the price of a currency moves sideways. A flat market in forex is a time frame when the strength of the bulls and the bears in the market is equal. This situation impedes the formation of a specific trend, with the result that the price has no definite trend and is moving in a certain price range.

A flat market is the one where a trader can suffer the most losses. Reason being, expectations and what the market can deliver will usually not be aligned. When the market is in a tight range, big gains are doubtful.

The best strategy to follow in a flat market is to sell high and buy low.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Price action trading strategies

great variety of price action trading strategies, all of them explained and illustrated on websites of There is aof price action trading, all of them explained and illustrated on websites of forex brokers

One price action strategy is to identify how price bars form specific patterns on a specific type of price chart, for instance, a candlestick chart.

Candlestick patterns

Candlestick patterns are combinations of candlesticks on a price chart. They can include a single or several candlesticks. Three favourite candlestick patterns are: Pin bar, internal bar, and fake breakout.

Pin bar

A pin bar is a candlestick with a small to no body and a large shadow on the one side. It indicates a strong level of resistance to a current trend and signals a possible change of trends.

Pin bars that occur at important support and resistance levels are generally very accurate signals. For example, if a pin bar is situated on a resistance level, the price will most probably decline.

If the market is mostly flat, a pin bar can safely be ignored.

Internal bar

An internal bar, also known as an inside bar, is a large candlestick without any shadows, followed by a smaller opposite candlestick. Preferably, the first candlestick should be at least twice the size of the second one.

The inside bar is a great signal to indicate the continuation of a trend, but it can also be applied as a turning point indicator. However, if it occurs in the middle of a trend, it is not a very reliable signal and should not be acted upon.

Fake breakout

A fake breakout happens when a candlestick breaks the level with its shadow and closes in a different direction.

It is an indication of the rejection of an important level in the market. The market will frequently appear to move in one direction and then reverse, with the result that the traders that believed in the breakout have lost.

Points to consider when starting to learn forex price action

Learn to master one strategy at a time.

Make use of higher-time frames first because it is the most efficient protection against overtrading.

Learn form successful and skilled price action traders.

Advantages of price action trading

A well-known price action trading strategy will reduce research time.

No need of derivative indicators and expert advisors.

More favourable entries and exits compared to many indicator-based strategies.

No risk of slippage because you almost always trade with delayed orders.

Limitations of price action trading

Interpreting price action is very subjective.

The past price action of a currency does not guarantee its future price action.

You do not have precise instructions on when to open or close your positions.

You have to predict the trading actions of other traders in the market and trust that the majority of them are at least competent traders.