Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Philip Morris International Inc. shares are trading with restrained momentum, and the latest charts and historical graph patterns point to a mixed short-term setup. The price forecast is cautious rather than aggressive, with price today in dollars at $190.48 and the current data keeping the buy or sell debate balanced for traders watching for sale entries. Preferred shares and dividend payout headlines remain relevant, but investors should still check how to buy, compare cost, and decide whether the ticker symbol PM fits an online trading account strategy. For active trading, the graph, growth trend, and prediction profile suggest patience until price action confirms the next move.

Philip Morris International Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $190.48 Previous Close $190.48 Day's Range $190.16 – $193.64 Opening Price $191.89 Volume 3960318 shares Daily Change -3.62 (-1.87%) 52-Week High $207.76 52-Week Low $142.11

Philip Morris International Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $190.48, reflecting a daily change of -3.62 (-1.87%). Day's Range $190.16 – $193.64, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $142.11 – $207.76, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3960318 against 4735072, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.87%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Philip Morris International Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The stock’s modest decline today keeps the near-term tone soft, but not structurally weak. At $190.48, PM is still closer to the 52-week high than the low, which suggests the broader trend remains constructive. A sustained push through recent resistance would need stronger volume; otherwise, a drift back toward support is more likely. For traders, the current setup favors confirmation over anticipation.

FAQ on Philip Morris International Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Philip Morris International Inc. shares?

Answer: Philip Morris International Inc. shares are equity units in a multinational consumer company listed on the NYSE under PM. At today’s price of $190.48, they trade in USD and reflect investor expectations around earnings, cash flow, and market sentiment.

Q2: How can I buy Philip Morris International Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy PM shares through a brokerage account that offers NYSE access. Use the ticker symbol PM, enter the quantity you want, and choose a market or limit order. Today’s price per share is $190.48, so funding matters before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Philip Morris International Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings, volume, broader consumer-staples sentiment, and the company’s ability to defend margins. With PM at $190.48 and down 1.87% today, traders are also watching its position within the $142.11 to $207.76 range.

Q4: Does Philip Morris International Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Philip Morris International Inc. is widely followed for its dividend profile, but this live feed does not include the payout amount. Investors should verify current dividend details in company filings or through their brokerage before making a purchase decision at $190.48 per share.

Q5: How can I track my Philip Morris International Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your PM shares and dividend records in your brokerage account, where positions, cost basis, and payout history are usually listed. At today’s price, the main reference points are $190.48, the day’s range, and the 52-week high and low.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Philip Morris International Inc. share price?

Answer: The current move reflects a -3.62 decline, light volume versus the 90-day average, and a narrow intraday range. That combination suggests traders are pausing rather than chasing. PM’s price today remains well above the 52-week low, which helps support sentiment.

Q7: Is Philip Morris International Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether PM is a good buy depends on your time horizon and income goals. The shares sit at $190.48, below the day’s opening price but still far above the low end of the yearly range. Dividend-focused investors may still consider it.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Philip Morris International Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a mild pullback, so some traders may prefer to wait for a stronger confirmation signal. The price per share is $190.48, with volume below average and momentum negative, which argues for patience rather than an urgent purchase.

Q9: How much does one Philip Morris International Inc. share cost?

Answer: One PM share costs $190.48 today. That figure matches the current price and previous close, so the session has moved lower from the open, but the stock still trades solidly within its broader 52-week range on NYSE.

Q10: How to sell Philip Morris International Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell PM shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, select the position, and enter a sell order for the amount you want to trade. At $190.48, you can choose market or limit execution based on your cost and timing needs.

How to Buy Philip Morris International Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker PM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Philip Morris International Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Philip Morris International Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $142.11 and $207.76. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.