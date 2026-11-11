10 Best Payment Gateways in South Africa - Rated and Reviewed. We have listed the best options for secure, efficient, and reliable online transactions tailored to local businesses.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best online payment gateways in South Africa for businesses

Top-rated payment gateways for e-commerce in South Africa

Secure online payment solutions in South Africa

Affordable payment gateways for small businesses in South Africa

Best digital payment platforms in South Africa

10 Best Payment Gateways in South Africa

🔎 Payment Gateway 📊 Transactions (Typical Fees) 🔋 Benefits 🪫 Disadvantages 🥇 PayFast Fees vary by method; SnapScan 3.5% + R2; Mobicred 3.2% Easy setup, multiple payment methods, recurring billing, established e-commerce integrations Different charges for each payment method; additional payout fees may apply 🥈 Yoco Online payments: 2.55%–2.95% Easy online checkout, payment links, Shopify and WooCommerce integrations, online and in-store payments International cards may cost more; additional POS services can have monthly charges 🥉 Ozow Pay by Bank: 1.5%, minimum R1; local cards from 2.65%–2.85% Pay by Bank, cards, Capitec Pay, payment links, QR payments, and next-day settlements Fees vary by method; enterprise pricing requires a quotation 🏅 Zapper Standard: 2.9%; Business: 2.5% + R220/month per store QR payments, payment links, Tap on Phone, loyalty features, and merchant tools Lower transaction fees require a paid plan; custom integrations may need extra setup 🥇 SnapScan 2.55%–2.95%, depending on monthly turnover Popular QR payments, e-commerce checkout, payment links, no monthly account fees QR-focused payment experience; fewer direct checkout methods than full-service gateways 🥈 Mobicred 3.2% through PayFast; 3.5% + R1.50 through Peach Payments Customer credit payment option, instalment purchasing, potentially higher checkout conversions Requires customer credit approval; merchant fees depend on the payment provider 🥉 PayGenius Local cards from 3%; Instant EFT from 2% + R2 Multi-currency processing, subscriptions, payment APIs, and no standard setup or monthly fees Fees vary by currency, payment method, merchant profile, and trading volume 🏅 Peach Payments Local cards: 2.95% + R1.50; Pay by Bank: 1.5% + R1.50 Multiple payment methods, recurring billing, Shopify and WooCommerce plugins, enterprise integrations Additional fixed transaction charges; Enterprise plans may have monthly fees 🥇 PayGate Merchant-specific pricing; confirm current rates directly Card payments, EFT options, recurring billing, and established payment gateway infrastructure Pricing depends on the merchant setup; additional processing and service fees may apply 🥈 Stitch (Stitch Express) Local cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay: 2.95%; international cards: 3.4%; Capitec Pay: 2%; Pay Later: 5.7%. Standard payouts: R2; instant payouts: R10 Transparent published pricing, no-code Shopify and WooCommerce plugins, Pay by Bank, digital wallets, enterprise APIs, and setup possible in as little as one day Payout fees apply; Pay Later has a higher transaction rate; some enterprise integrations require development

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What are Payment Gateways in South Africa?

Payment gateways in South Africa are secure online platforms that enable businesses to accept digital payments from customers through various methods such as credit/debit cards, EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer), mobile wallets, and QR codes. They act as intermediaries between a merchant’s website and the customer’s bank, ensuring that payment information is encrypted, verified, and safely transferred.

10 Best Payment Gateways in South Africa (2026)

Payfast - Overall, the Best Payment Gateway in South Africa Yoco - Top Choice for Card Payments Ozow - Best Payment Gateway for Instant EFTs Zapper - Best Choice for QR Code Payments SnapScan - Trusted by Over 60'000 Merchants in SA Mobicred - Credit Facility Offered PayGenius - Supports payments worldwide Peach Payments - Accepts Local and International Cards PayGate - Strong for enterprise and custom integrations Stitch Express - Very popular for higher-end fintech / scalable businesses

1. PayFast

Payfast

is a leading South African payment platform, offering secure, fast, and versatile payment solutions for businesses. Whether you need to accept online payments via credit cards, Instant EFT, QR codes, or store cards, Payfast covers all your needs with over 18 payment processing methods. It is known for its zero monthly fees on the Aggregation solution and its seamless integration with various platforms. Businesses can also benefit from in-person payment solutions via Payfast's Point-of-Sale (POS) device.

Features

🔎 Key Feature 📌 Description 📈 Payment Methods Accept 18+ methods including credit cards, Instant EFT, QR codes, Mobicred, and store cards. 📉 No Monthly Fees Only a small transaction fee per sale, no setup or hidden fees. 📊 POS Solution Free Network POS device for in-person payments. 💹 Integrations Works with 70+ platforms and plugins, with custom integration options. 💱 Security PCI-DSS Level 1 Service Provider ensuring top-tier security. ⚙️ Developer-Friendly Robust APIs, SDKs, and detailed documentation for easy integration. 🚨 Real-time Reporting Manage payments, settings, and business funding from a single dashboard. 💰 Business Funding Easy access to tailored business funding directly from your dashboard.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero monthly fees Transaction fees apply per sale 18+ payment methods supported Limited POS options in some locations Free POS device for in-person payments Limited international payment options Secure, PCI-DSS Level 1 compliant Requires integration for custom setups Real-time reporting and business funding No direct mobile app for merchants

What payment methods can I accept with PayFast?

You can accept over 18 payment methods, including credit cards, Instant EFT, QR codes, Mobicred, and store cards.

Is there a monthly fee for using Payfast?

No, PayFast offers a zero monthly fee for the Aggregation solution. You only pay a transaction fee when you make a sale.

2. Yoco

Yoco is a South African payment platform that provides small businesses with smart card machines, online payment solutions, and business management tools. Trusted by over 200,000 businesses, Yoco offers a seamless, user-friendly experience to get paid in person, online, or via invoicing. With a range of solutions like card machines, POS software, business insights, and instant funding, Yoco empowers businesses to grow. Yoco's offerings include physical products like card machines (Neo Touch, Khumo, and Go Starter) and online solutions (Yoco Gateway for eCommerce, Payment Links, and Digital Invoicing).

Features

🔎 Feature 📌 Description 📈 Card Machines Yoco offers a variety of smart card machines, such as Neo Touch, Khumo, and Go Starter. 📉 Online Payments Yoco Gateway allows easy integration with WooCommerce, Shopify, and Wix for online payments. 📊 POS Solutions Yoco provides Point of Sale software, with features like staff management, inventory control, and reporting. 💹 Instant Funding Yoco Capital offers fast access to funding for eligible businesses. 💱 Business Insights Real-time reporting and insights to track sales, manage staff, and optimize business operations. ⚙️ Developer Tools Robust APIs and SDKs for custom integrations and developer-friendly features. ⭐ Security PCI-DSS Level 1 compliance ensures top-tier security for all transactions. ❤️ Customer Support Yoco provides 7-day expert support via phone, live chat, email, and WhatsApp.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly interface Limited to South Africa for now. Affordable with no monthly fees Connectivity fee for devices. Fast and secure payment processing Some advanced features require developer integration. Comprehensive POS and invoicing tools No specific support for larger enterprises.

What card machines are available with Yoco?

Yoco offers four card machines: Neo Touch (countertop), Khumo (portable), Khumo Print (with receipt printer), and Go Starter (affordable starter model).

How does Yoco's pricing work?

Yoco has no setup or monthly fees but charges a small transaction fee that starts at 2.7% (excluding VAT). Fees decrease based on your monthly sales volume. Custom rates are available for businesses earning over R200,000/month.

3. Ozow

Ozow is a trusted payment solution in South Africa that connects businesses with over 47 million bank account holders. By enabling secure and seamless bank-to-bank transactions, Ozow simplifies payments for individuals and businesses alike. The platform allows businesses to accept payments, issue refunds, and make payouts quickly and easily, all without needing a card. Ozow works with various payment options such as QR codes, eCommerce, e-billing, and payment links, making it highly versatile for merchants across South Africa.

Features

🔎 Key Feature 📌 Description 📈 Payment Methods Supports Instant EFT (bank-to-bank), QR payments, SMS/payment links, e-billing and in-store options. 📉 No Monthly Fees No monthly subscription or activation fees; merchants pay only transaction fees on successful payments. 📊 POS Solution Includes QR-code payment capability and point-of-sale acceptance via mobile/desktop for merchants. 💹 Integrations Offers integrations with major e-commerce platforms, accounting systems and one-API for multiple payment methods. 💱 Security Licensed as a system-operator, adheres to PCI-DSS, uses end-to-end encryption and supports 2FA/online-bank login. ⚙️ Developer-Friendly Provides APIs and plugins for custom integration, with simplified onboarding and robust developer tools. 🚨 Real-time Reporting Merchants receive instant payment notifications, dashboard access with reporting and reconciliation features. 💰 Business Funding While Ozow has expanded financing and ledger services, specific dedicated business-funding solutions are not widely outlined.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast, secure bank-to-bank payments Limited to South African market No need for cards or physical wallets Might require integration efforts for some businesses Easy to integrate with various payment systems Some users might face issues if not banked High level of security and encryption Limited to users with smart devices Works across various platforms (eCommerce, in-store) International expansion not yet available

How does Ozow work?

Ozow allows users to make bank-to-bank payments directly from their mobile devices, eliminating the need for a physical card. It supports both individual and merchant transactions, offering a secure and convenient payment gateway.

Is Ozow secure?

Yes, Ozow takes security very seriously. The platform uses the latest encryption technologies and complies with international safety standards to ensure your data is always protected.

4. Zapper

Zapper

is a leading South African payment platform that goes beyond just processing payments. With over a decade of experience, it allows businesses to not only accept payments but also leverage payment data to attract new customers and retain existing ones. It is designed to help businesses grow by increasing revenue through innovative payment solutions and marketing tools. Zapper offers businesses a variety of options to accept payments, including QR codes, eCommerce solutions, and Tap-on-Phone features.

Features

🔎 Key Feature 📌 Description 📈 Payment Methods Supports QR code payments, credit/debit cards, instant EFT, crypto via Luno Pay, and bill payments. 📉 No Monthly Fees No monthly or setup fees for merchants; charges are per transaction. 📊 POS Solution Compatible with existing POS systems; integrates with Netcash for consolidated reporting and settlement. 💹 Integrations Integrates with e-commerce platforms via Payfast, supports invoicing, and offers custom API options. 💱 Security PCI DSS compliant, encrypted transactions, supports 2FA and biometric authentication. ⚙️ Developer-Friendly Provides APIs and plugins for seamless integration into websites and apps. 🚨 Real-time Reporting Offers instant payment notifications and detailed transaction dashboards. 💰 Business Funding Offers Quick Capital and Supplier Capital for eligible businesses.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and secure payment processing Limited to South Africa for now Flexible funding options (Quick Capital) No information on international expansions Easy integration with plugins or custom API Some users might find the setup complex Powerful marketing tools for customer engagement Not all features may be needed by all businesses Wide customer reach with partnerships Business model heavily reliant on South African market

What is Quick Capital, and how does it work?

Quick Capital is a flexible funding solution provided by Zapper, offering fast access to capital (within 48 hours) without compound interest, debit orders, or hidden fees. It allows businesses to repay as they trade.

Is Zapper available internationally?

Currently, Zapper is focused on the South African market and is used by over 31,000 South African businesses. International expansion has not been indicated yet.

5. SnapScan

SnapScan

is a payment platform designed to simplify and streamline payments for businesses and customers alike. Whether you're accepting face-to-face payments, processing online transactions, or enabling on-the-go payments, SnapScan provides an easy-to-use and versatile solution. Its features are tailored to make the payment process more efficient and secure, allowing businesses of all sizes to offer a seamless transaction experience for their customers. With over 60,000 merchants in South Africa already using SnapScan, it’s a trusted solution for face-to-face, remote, and online payments.

Features

🔎 Key Feature 📌 Description 📈 Payment Methods Supports QR code payments, credit/debit cards, instant EFT, and bill payments. 📉 No Monthly Fees No monthly subscription or setup fees; charges a transaction fee per successful payment. 📊 POS Solution Integrates with existing POS systems and provides a Merchant Portal for transaction management. 💹 Integrations Offers integrations with e-commerce platforms and provides a RESTful API for custom solutions. 💱 Security PCI DSS compliant, ensuring secure transactions and data protection. ⚙️ Developer-Friendly Provides a simple API for system integrations, supporting JSON responses and webhooks. 🚨 Real-time Reporting Offers real-time transaction updates and a Merchant Portal for detailed reporting. 💰 Business Funding Offers Quick Capital Funding for eligible businesses.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy setup for face-to-face and online payments Limited to South Africa Quick and secure mobile payments on the go No detailed information on international expansion Wide range of payment methods (QR, links, app) May not be ideal for large-scale international operations Simple integration for businesses and merchants Small fee for each transaction may be a concern for high-volume businesses Popular among small and medium businesses Some businesses may require more complex features

Can I use SnapScan if I am a small business or freelancer?

SnapScan is ideal for small businesses, freelancers, and startups. It provides a simple and affordable solution for accepting payments in-store, online, or even on the go.

How do I get started with SnapScan?

To get started, sign up on SnapScan's website, choose the right solution for your business (whether face-to-face, remote, or online payments), and follow the setup instructions to begin accepting payments.

6. Mobicred

Mobicred

is a South African online credit service that allows users to make purchases at participating stores and pay in monthly installments. It offers a revolving credit facility, making it easier to shop online and manage your payments. With Mobicred, you get the flexibility to shop at thousands of stores, enjoy the convenience of a single monthly payment, and gain access to revolving credit that increases as you pay down your balance. Mobicred aims to simplify online shopping by providing a safe and easy way to pay, all with one account. It’s designed to meet the needs of shoppers looking for greater financial flexibility, offering both the ability to shop now and pay later.

Features

🔎 Feature 📌 Description 📈 Revolving Credit Users get an open-to-buy limit that increases with timely payments. 📉 One Instalment All purchases are combined into one monthly installment for simplicity. 📊 Wide Range of Retailers Shop at thousands of online stores across South Africa. 💹 Easy Application Simple online application with an instant response on credit approval. 💱 Mobile App Access your account, explore deals, and browse participating stores via the app. 📌 Secure Payments Shop securely with a platform trusted by retailers and consumers alike.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Simple online credit application process with instant feedback Only available at participating online stores Revolving credit increases as payments are made Interest charges may apply if balances are not paid on time Flexible payment plans with a single monthly installment Limited to South African customers Wide range of stores and categories to shop from Customer support response times can sometimes be slow

Can I use Mobicred for in-store purchases?

Mobicred is designed for online shopping at participating e-commerce retailers. You cannot use it in physical stores unless those stores specifically support Mobicred as a payment option.

Is there an app for Mobicred?

Yes, Mobicred offers a mobile app that allows you to manage your account, browse participating stores, view deals, and make payments directly from your phone.

7. PayGenius

PayGenius is a payment solution provider tailored to meet the needs of African businesses by offering customizable and flexible payment options. It enables businesses to accept payments in multiple currencies, supports card payments and instant EFT, and integrates seamlessly with various platforms. PayGenius offers a wide range of payment solutions with no monthly or setup fees, and a focus on ease of integration for developers. With a simple, transparent pricing model, PayGenius ensures businesses have the tools needed to grow and streamline their sales process.

Features

🔎 Feature 📌 Description 📈 No Monthly Fees No hidden charges, setup, or monthly fees. Only pay per transaction. 📉 Multiple Payment Methods Supports card payments (Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Diners) and instant EFT. 📊 Multi-Currency Support Accept payments in multiple currencies (ZAR, EUR, USD, GBP, KES, etc.). 💹 Single and Recurring Payments Supports both one-time payments and recurring payment setups. 💱 Real-Time Reporting Track and manage payments, settings, and fees with access to a real-time dashboard. ⭐ Developer Friendly Easy API integration with hosted payment pages for seamless setup. 📍 365 Days Support The customer support team is available all year round.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No hidden fees or monthly charges Primarily focused on online payments (limited in-store options) Supports multiple currencies and card types Available mainly for African businesses Easy-to-use API and developer-friendly integration options Might require a technical setup for full integration Excellent customer support available 365 days a year Limited availability of localized payment options outside supported countries Supports both one-time and recurring payments Not all businesses may need a full-fledged payment platform

How do I integrate PayGenius into my website?

PayGenius provides a simple API and hosted payment page option, making integration easy for developers. You can use the hosted payment page service for a simplified integration process.

Are there any setup or monthly fees with PayGenius?

No, PayGenius charges no setup or monthly fees. The platform works on a transaction-based fee model, making it cost-effective for businesses of all sizes.

8. Peach Payments

Peach Payments

is a secure and reliable payment gateway that caters to both online and in-store businesses across Africa. With comprehensive payment services, Peach Payments enables businesses to accept payments, manage recurring payments, and facilitate payouts, all while ensuring enterprise-grade security. Offering seamless integrations with major e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, Magento, and more, Peach Payments helps businesses scale by enabling multi-currency selling, fraud detection, and easy payment processing. With 365-day support and a developer-friendly experience, Peach Payments is designed to help businesses grow their presence locally and internationally.

Features

🔎 Feature 📌 Description 📈 Comprehensive Payment Platform A full toolkit for accepting payments, managing recurring bills, and sending payouts. 📉 Multi-Currency Selling Supports payments in multiple currencies, allowing international transactions. 📊 Payment Links Easy-to-use payment collection via Email, SMS, and WhatsApp. 💹 Enterprise-Grade Security PCI DSS Level 1 certified, with real-time fraud detection and risk checking. 💱 Recurring Payments Manage and process recurring billing with ease. 💴 Payouts Simple API for easy payroll and supplier payments, along with a transparent pricing structure. ⚙️ Developer Friendly Comprehensive API documentation, interactive API playground, and Postman collections for quick integration. 📍 Integrations with Major Platforms Easily integrates with platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix, and Magento.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multi-currency support makes it ideal for international sales More complex features might require technical expertise Enterprise-grade security with PCI DSS Level 1 certification Primarily geared towards e-commerce businesses Easy to integrate with major e-commerce platforms Limited in-person payment solutions for brick-and-mortar stores 365-day support available May not be suitable for very small businesses with limited needs Developer-friendly with excellent API documentation Pricing structure not always transparent for smaller merchants

Can I use Peach Payments for international transactions?

Yes, Peach Payments supports multi-currency selling, allowing you to accept payments in foreign currencies and facilitating international sales.

How do I integrate Peach Payments with my website?

Peach Payments offers simple integrations with major platforms such as WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix, and Magento. They provide detailed documentation and resources for developers to integrate the payment gateway seamlessly.

9. PayGate

PayGate

is one of South Africa’s most established and widely trusted payment gateways, offering robust support for online merchants of all sizes. It excels in enterprise and custom integration environments, providing flexible checkout solutions, recurring billing, and multi-currency support. With a proven track record in security, compliance, and handling high transaction volumes, PayGate remains a popular choice for businesses that need reliable, scalable payment processing backed by strong local expertise.

Features

🔎 Key Feature 📌 Description 📈 Payment Methods Supports credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard), Instant EFT (SiD), PayPal, MasterPass, mobile wallets, and regional methods via PayHost API. 📉 No Monthly Fees PayGate generally charges per transaction without mandatory monthly subscription fees for basic gateway use, making it accessible for small and large merchants. 📊 POS Solution Offers virtual point-of-sale (card-not-present) and hosted checkout options that allow secure online payments without requiring physical POS hardware. 💹 Integrations Provides APIs (PayHost and PayWeb), free shopping cart plugins, and easy integration with ecommerce platforms like WooCommerce, enabling flexible connections. 💱 Security PCI DSS-compliant gateway with 3D Secure (Mastercard SecureCode & Verified by Visa) and optional tokenisation via PayVault to protect cardholder data. ⚙️ Developer-Friendly Extensive APIs, sample code, hosted solutions, sandbox testing, and robust documentation support custom payment flows and advanced integration. 🚨 Real-time Reporting Merchants get real-time transaction status and notifications, enabling immediate reconciliation and operational insights. 💰 Business Funding While PayGate itself focuses on processing payments, integration with merchant accounts allows settlements directly to your bank (overnight or per settlement cycle); advance funding depends on partner bank arrangements.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Trusted legacy gateway with wide cards, EFT, mobile and recurring support. Transaction fees vary and may include monthly charges for larger plans. Reliable with multi-currency and subscription tools. Slightly more complex fee structure than simple single-method gateways.

What type of businesses is PayGate best suited for?

PayGate is ideal for medium to large businesses needing reliable payment processing, custom integrations, and recurring billing. It supports high transaction volumes, multiple payment methods, and enterprise-level requirements, making it suitable for e-commerce, travel, and subscription-based platforms.

How does PayGate handle security and compliance?

PayGate follows strict PCI DSS compliance standards, uses secure encryption, and supports fraud prevention tools. Client transactions are processed through secure environments, ensuring sensitive payment data is protected while meeting South African and international regulatory requirements.

10. Stitch Express

Stitch is a South African payment service provider offering flexible payment solutions for enterprises and growing e-commerce and retail businesses through Stitch Express. Stitch Express provides transparent pricing, with local card payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay charged at 2.95%, international cards at 3.4%, Capitec Pay at 2%, and Pay Later at 5.7%. Standard payouts cost R2, while instant payouts cost R10, with all fees excluding VAT.

Unlike traditional API-only payment solutions, Stitch Express supports no-code Shopify and WooCommerce integrations, allowing merchants to start accepting payments in as little as one day. Developers can also use Stitch's API for customised integrations. The platform supports multiple payment methods, including cards, digital wallets, Pay by Bank, and Pay Later, making it suitable for businesses looking for convenient and scalable online payment processing.

Features

🔎 Payment Gateway Feature 📌 Description 📈 Payment Methods Accepts local and international cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Capitec Pay, and Pay Later. Stitch's broader enterprise platform also supports Pay by Bank, manual EFT, and debit orders. 📉 Transaction Fees Local cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay: 2.95%; international cards: 3.4%; Capitec Pay: 2%; Pay Later: 5.7%. All fees exclude VAT. 📊 POS Solution Supports in-person payments through standalone card terminals, integrated Shopify POS, and API-connected terminals. Local card-present transactions cost 2.5%, excluding VAT. 💹 Integrations Offers no-code Shopify and WooCommerce plugins, additional e-commerce integrations, and a REST API for customised checkout experiences. Eligible merchants can go live in as little as one day. 💱 Security Built on Stitch's PCI DSS Level 1 and ISO 27001-certified infrastructure, with secure payment authentication, encryption, and fraud prevention measures. ⚙️ Developer-Friendly Provides a self-service REST API, developer documentation, and flexible integrations. Merchants using supported plugins do not need extensive technical experience. 🚨 Real-Time Reporting Centralised dashboard for monitoring transactions, managing refunds, viewing payment activity, and simplifying reconciliation across online and in-store channels. 💰 Business Funding and Payouts Offers automated and on-demand withdrawals. Standard payouts cost R2, while instant payouts cost R10, excluding VAT. 🏪 Best Suited For South African e-commerce stores, Shopify and WooCommerce merchants, retailers, and growing businesses seeking flexible online and in-person payments.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports multiple payment methods, including cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Capitec Pay, and Pay Later. Transaction fees vary by payment method, with Pay Later costing 5.7%. Transparent Stitch Express pricing, with local card payments starting at 2.95%. Standard payouts cost R2, while instant payouts cost R10, excluding VAT. Easy Shopify and WooCommerce integration without coding experience. Advanced custom integrations may require developer assistance. Merchants can start accepting payments in as little as one day. Some enterprise features require customised pricing and agreements. PCI DSS Level 1 and ISO 27001-certified infrastructure, with fraud prevention features. Certain payment methods and features may depend on merchant eligibility. Centralised dashboard for transaction monitoring, refunds, and payment reconciliation. Pay Later transactions carry higher processing fees than standard card payments. Flexible API solutions support growing e-commerce businesses and larger enterprises. Businesses with complex payment requirements may need additional integration and configuration.

Why is Stitch popular with fintech and high-growth businesses?

Stitch is popular among fintech companies and growing businesses because it offers flexible payment solutions, real-time payment confirmations, and scalable API integrations. Through Stitch Express, e-commerce and retail merchants can also use no-code Shopify and WooCommerce plugins, making it possible to start accepting payments in as little as one day. With support for Pay by Bank, card payments, digital wallets, and Pay Later, Stitch helps businesses simplify payments while supporting growth.

Does Stitch charge monthly fees for payment processing?

Stitch Express offers published transaction-based pricing, with local cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay charged at 2.95%, international cards at 3.4%, Capitec Pay at 2%, and Pay Later at 5.7%. Standard payouts cost R2, while instant payouts cost R10, excluding VAT. Enterprise businesses can access customised pricing based on their payment requirements. Merchants should confirm any applicable monthly or additional service fees directly with Stitch.

What is a Payment Gateway?

A payment gateway is a technology that securely processes transactions between customers and merchants. It acts as an intermediary by encrypting sensitive payment information, such as credit card details, and transmitting it to the payment processor for authorization. Once the transaction is validated, the gateway communicates the result—either approval or denial—back to the merchant. Payment gateways are crucial for both online and in-store purchases, offering security through encryption, fraud protection, and compliance with standards like PCI-DSS. Additionally, they support multiple payment methods, such as credit cards, digital wallets, and bank transfers, facilitating seamless, real-time payments across various currencies and platforms.

Conclusion In essence, a payment gateway is an essential tool for modern businesses, ensuring secure, seamless transactions between customers and merchants. It enables the processing of payments in a variety of methods, providing both security and convenience for online and in-store sales.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a payment gateway?

A payment gateway is a technology that authorizes and processes payments, ensuring secure transactions between customers and merchants.

How does a payment gateway work?

It encrypts sensitive data, such as credit card details, and sends it to the payment processor for approval before confirming the payment status back to the merchant.

What types of payments can a gateway process?

Payment gateways can process credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, digital wallets (like PayPal), and other payment methods.

Is a payment gateway secure?

Yes, payment gateways use encryption and fraud detection technologies to protect sensitive data and ensure transaction security.

Do I need a payment gateway for my online store?

Yes, if you want to accept digital payments securely, a payment gateway is essential for processing online transactions.

Can I use a payment gateway for in-store purchases?

Yes, many payment gateways can also support in-store payments through point-of-sale (POS) systems or mobile devices.

How long does it take to process a payment through a gateway?

Payments are typically processed in real time or within a few seconds, depending on the payment method and network traffic.

Do payment gateways charge fees?

Yes, most payment gateways charge transaction fees, setup fees, or monthly fees, though the exact cost depends on the provider and plan.

What is PCI-DSS compliance?

PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is a set of security standards for companies handling card payments, ensuring data protection and reducing fraud.

Can payment gateways handle international payments?

Yes, many gateways support multiple currencies and allow international payments, making it easier for businesses to serve customers worldwide.