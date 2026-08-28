Paccar Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Paccar Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $126.54 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol PCAR, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Paccar Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Paccar Inc (PCAR) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $126.54 Previous Close $126.54 Day's Range $126.24 – $129.23 Opening Price $128.29 Volume 1873953 shares Daily Change -2.69 (-2.08%) 52-Week High $139.24 52-Week Low $92.25

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Paccar Inc Key Highlights

Attribute Details Current Price $126.54 — reflecting a daily change of -2.69 (-2.08%). Day's Range $126.24 – $129.23 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $92.25 – $139.24 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1873953 against 3199469 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -2.08% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Paccar Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The movement of Paccar Inc shares, with a decline of -2.08% today and positioned at $126.54, close to the lower spectrum of its 52-week range ($92.25 – $139.24), suggests a bearish outlook in the short term. This may increase pressure toward support levels if the trend persists without significant catalyst events.

FAQ on Paccar Inc Shares

Q1: What are Paccar Inc shares?

Answer: Paccar Inc shares represent ownership in Paccar Inc, a company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker PCAR, specializing in the manufacturing and design of high-quality trucks.

Q2: How can I buy Paccar Inc shares?

Answer: Purchasing Paccar Inc shares involves opening an account with a brokerage offering NASDAQ trades, searching for the ticker symbol PCAR, and placing an order at the desired price level.

Q3: What affects the price of Paccar Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Paccar Inc shares is influenced by company performance, sector trends, market demand, and broader economic conditions, which can cause the shares to fluctuate daily.

Q4: Does Paccar Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Paccar Inc pays dividends, but for specific dividend details, consult the company's quarterly reports or your brokerage's dividend announcements.

Q5: How can I track my Paccar Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: To track Paccar Inc shares and dividends, use your brokerage's account tools, which offer real-time price tracking and dividend alerts, or consult financial news platforms.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Paccar Inc share price?

Answer: Currently, Paccar Inc shares are affected by market conditions, trading volume, and recent negative movement of -2.08%, indicating pressure against economic backdrops and industry specifics.

Q7: Is Paccar Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Deciding to buy Paccar Inc shares depends on your investment strategy and current market analysis; as prices rest within their 52-week range, potential investors should assess risk and reward carefully.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Paccar Inc shares today?

Answer: With today's price showing a decline, cautious investors may consider waiting for signs of recovery or stability before further engaging with Paccar Inc shares.

Q9: How much does one Paccar Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $126.54.

Q10: How to sell Paccar Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Paccar Inc shares, use your brokerage account to locate PCAR, then specify the number of shares and set your selling price or use a market order for immediate trade execution.

How to Buy Paccar Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker PCAR, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Paccar Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Paccar Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $92.25 and $139.24. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.