15 Best Over-the-Counter (OTC) Forex Brokers. Choosing the right over-the-counter (OTC) forex broker is crucial for traders seeking flexibility, direct access to liquidity providers, and competitive trading conditions. OTC forex trading enables participants to trade currencies directly without the use of a centralized exchange, making broker selection even more crucial. In this guide, we highlight the 15 best OTC forex brokers known for their reliability, tight spreads, leverage options, and strong regulatory compliance. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, this list will help you navigate the market with confidence and choose a broker that suits your trading needs.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: How OTC Forex Trading Works.

Key Features to Look for in an OTC Broker.

Comparison of Top 15 OTC Forex Brokers.

of Top 15 OTC Forex Brokers. Regulatory Bodies and FSCA-Approved Brokers.

Pros and Cons of OTC Trading with Each Broker.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

15 Best Over-the-Counter (OTC) Forex Brokers in 2026 - a Comparison

Best Over-the-Counter (OTC) Forex Brokers in 2026 - a Definition

Over-the-counter (OTC) forex trading is a decentralized process where currencies are traded directly between parties, such as banks, brokers, and individual traders, without a centralized exchange. In this market, brokers often act as market makers, quoting their prices and either filling orders from their inventory or routing them to liquidity providers. Because there’s no central order book, prices and spreads can vary between brokers. The OTC forex market operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, connecting financial centers around the world, allowing for flexible trade sizes and a wide range of currency pairs. While this structure offers accessibility and continuous trading, it also involves counterparty risk, making regulation and broker reputation important factors for traders.

Best Over-the-Counter (OTC) Forex Brokers

☑️FBS - Competitive spreads, fast OTC trade execution. ☑️HFM - FSCA-regulated OTC access with flexible leverage. ☑️OctaFX - User-friendly OTC trading with low costs. ☑️Admirals - Trusted OTC broker offering multi-asset access. ☑️Exness - Deep liquidity with customizable OTC conditions. ☑️FXTM - Local support and strong OTC trade tools. ☑️Tickmill - Low spreads, transparent OTC trading model. ☑️IC Markets - Raw spreads and institutional-grade OTC pricing. ☑️AvaTrade - Regulated OTC broker with a strong platform variety. ☑️FXPro - Advanced tools, robust OTC trading environment. ☑️Saxo Bank - Premium OTC services for experienced traders. ☑️IG - Established OTC broker with extensive market range. ☑️OANDA - Transparent OTC pricing with advanced analytics. ☑️Pepperstone - Fast execution and razor-thin OTC spreads ☑️XM - Popular broker offering flexible OTC options.

1. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category FBS 🏛️ Regulation IFSC CySEC ASIC 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / ZAR 89.09 (Micro/standard accounts) 📊 Average Spreads From Cent: from 0.7 pips Standard: from 0.7 pips Pro: from 0.5 pips Zero Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission ECN: from 0.0 pips + commission 💹 Commissions From $0 on Standard/Cent accounts; from $6 per lot on ECN 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees; some methods may have withdrawal fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 (varies by region and account) 🔥 Bonus $140 Level-up Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email 👥 Account Types Cent Standard Pro ECN Crypto 📈 Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Stocks Indices Crypto Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Available with full functionality 💰 Spreads Variable spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips (Pro lowest); Zero Spread and ECN start from 0.0 pips 🚀 Bonus Various ongoing bonuses and trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR others (ZAR not officially supported) 📙 Education Free webinars Tutorials Trading guides 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank cards Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Global Support 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA‑regulated and accepts ZAR accounts with $5 minimum deposit Withdrawal via debit/credit card incurs a $1 fee MT4 & MT5 platforms, STP execution Limited instrument range compared to other brokers ForexBeginner.com Local phone support not publicly listed in South Africa Very low minimum deposit level Some concerns raised over copy trading transparency.

Our Findings

FBS operates as a market maker for most accounts, offering OTC trading with high leverage and tight spreads. While it supports South African traders, it lacks FSCA regulation and converts ZAR deposits to USD.

What is the average OTC trade execution speed at FBS?

FBS offers lightning-fast OTC execution, typically within milliseconds, ensuring traders benefit from minimal latency during high-volatility conditions, ideal for scalping and quick entries or exits in the forex market.

What OTC trading tools are available on the FBS platform?

FBS offers MetaTrader 4/5 with built-in indicators, economic calendars, automated trading (EAs), and risk management tools specifically suited for OTC trading across multiple forex pairs and metals.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review HFM is an FSCA-regulated broker widely trusted in South Africa. Known for its low spreads, ZAR accounts, and broad range of trading tools, HFM offers MT4 and MT5 platforms, competitive leverage, and a solid reputation for both beginner and professional traders.

Features

Category HFM 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 📊 Average Spreads From RAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website 👥 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply 💳 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments 💰 Spreads Zero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold ☎️ Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office) 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit of just $0 (Zero Account) Maximum leverage capped at 1:1000 (lower than some brokers) Regulated by FSCA, CySEC, FCA, and FSA Withdrawal processing for some methods can take 2-10 days Variety of account types to suit different traders Commissions apply on Zero Spread accounts Multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including local-friendly methods Limited bonus availability in some regions

Our Findings

HFM provides OTC trading with FSCA regulation, local ZAR accounts, and various platforms. It’s a reliable choice in South Africa, offering market execution, low spreads, and multiple account types for all trading levels.

Is HFM’s OTC trading regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

Yes, HFM is fully licensed by the FSCA, allowing South African traders legal and safe access to OTC forex markets with regulatory protection, fund segregation, and transparent trading policies.

How transparent is HFM's pricing for OTC forex trades?

HFM ensures OTC pricing is transparent with real-time quotes, no requotes, and detailed trading conditions clearly outlined per instrument on its website and platform.

3. OctaFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks; MT4, MT5, OctaTrader platforms 🏛️ Regulation CySEC MISA FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit $25 / ZAR 443.34 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.6 pips 💹 Commissions From Commission-free trading on most accounts 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Generally no fees Third-party charges may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses and promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Micro (MT4) Pro (MT5) OctaTrader 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies Stocks 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account available 💰 Spreads Starting from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus Deposit bonuses and promotions available 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR 📙 Education Webinars tutorials Guides 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfers credit/debit cards e-wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not Available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by CySEC, MISA, FSCA (stronger regulators) Limited asset variety compared to bigger brokers Unlimited demo account Limited cryptocurrency coverage (improved but still limited) Advanced technology: MT4, MT5, OctaTrader No VPS hosting service Offers Forex and CFDs across multiple assets Basic forex education tools

Our Findings

OctaFX offers OTC trading via its market maker model, with commission-free accounts and tight spreads. It supports local deposits and trading in South Africa, though it operates without FSCA licensing or local regulation.

What OTC currency pairs are available on OctaFX?

OctaFX offers a wide range of OTC forex pairs, including majors, minors, and a few exotics, enabling traders to diversify positions with competitive spreads and reliable execution.

Are OTC execution speeds consistent during high volatility?

Yes, OctaFX maintains consistent OTC execution during volatility, though minor slippage can occur during major news releases. Their servers are optimized to handle spikes efficiently.

4. Admirals

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Powerful MT4/MT5 platforms with Supreme Edition plugins Cashback rebates Educational analytics VPS support 🛡️ Regulation FCA ASIC CySEC FSCA JSC 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $25 / R390 ZAR $1 / R16 ZAR) for Invest. 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Zero.MT4/MT5) 0.5 pips (Trade.MT4/MT5) 💹 Commissions From Zero on Trade accounts $1.8–$3 per lot per side on Zero accounts 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Free deposits One free withdrawal/month Then 1%–2% or fixed fee thereafter 📊 Maximum Leverage Retail up to 1:30 Eligible professionals up to 1:500 in some jurisdictions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 via live chat Email Phone Multilingual support available 👥 Account Types Trade / Zero MT4 Trade / Zero MT5 Invest MT5 Islamic/Swap-Free options 📈 Leverage Retail: typically 1:30 (Forex) 1:20–1:10 (indices/commodities) Pro: up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities ETFs Bonds Crypto via CFDs Over 8,000 instruments 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes Free unlimited demo with full MT4/MT5 access and real‑time-feeds 🚀 Bonus No deposit bonuses Offers cashback rewards and free analytic plugins 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP PLN HUF RON CZK SGD THB VND among others ZAR not available 📙 Education Extensive webinars E‑books Weekly podcasts Trading Central analytics “Zero‑to‑Hero” courses 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card Skrill Neteller Crypto funding not broadly supported 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR base currency not supported Account conversion possible ☎️ South African Telephone Number No dedicated South Africa hotline 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA, FCA, strong regulatory oversight Higher minimum deposit compared to micro brokers Wide range of products: forex, CFDs, shares, ETFs Platform may be complex for new traders Educational resources and research markup tools Less competitive for raw ECN spreads Support for copy trading and advanced order types Some fees apply for DMA accounts or real shares trading

Our Findings

Admirals combines OTC and STP execution across its accounts, with strong regulation including FSCA licensing. It offers MetaTrader tools, deep asset coverage, and competitive spreads, making it a trustworthy OTC option for South African traders.

What markets can OTC traders access through Admirals?

Admirals allows OTC access to forex, indices, energies, metals, and CFDs, supporting a multi-asset strategy with integrated tools across MetaTrader platforms and Admirals’ proprietary trading suite.

What tools support OTC trading with Admirals?

Admirals offers premium MetaTrader tools, Technical Insight, sentiment analysis, and expert advisors, all optimized for OTC strategies, technical setups, and multi-timeframe planning.

5. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review Exness offers ultra-low spreads, unlimited leverage (for qualified accounts), and 24/7 crypto trading. FSCA-regulated, it supports ZAR accounts, instant withdrawals, and deep liquidity, making it one of the top choices for both retail and professional forex traders in South Africa and globally.

Features

Category 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 180 📊 Average Spreads From Standard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro 📈 Leverage Flexible Tiered up to unlimited 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks 👍 Demo/Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Standard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission 🚀 Bonus No Traditional Bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Market news Analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Instant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR accounts available ☎️ South African Telephone Number +35725030959 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA, FCA, CySEC; local ZAR accounts; instant withdrawals 24/7 South African clients onboarded via offshore entity, local regulation less direct Very low minimum deposit (~$10 / ZAR 190) and tight spreads from 0.0–0.3 pips Educational content limited; few bonuses or passive investment options Supports high leverage up to unlimited/1:2000 (FSCA capped) Some negative community feedback around technical reliability and support delays Negative balance protection and broad instrument coverage including ZAR‑quoted pairs No cTrader or copy‑trading platforms; only MT4/MT5

Our Findings

Exness delivers OTC trading with raw spread accounts, unlimited leverage for eligible users, and FSCA oversight. ZAR funding, fast withdrawals, and deep liquidity make it one of the strongest OTC brokers for South Africans.

What makes Exness ideal for OTC trading?

Exness offers ultra-deep OTC liquidity, tight variable spreads, and high leverage options, creating ideal conditions for traders seeking flexibility and precision during both low and high market activity.

What OTC platforms does Exness support?

Exness supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, both equipped for OTC trading with custom indicators, trading robots, and multi-device access.

6. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category Details 🏛️ Regulation CySEC FCA FSCA FSC 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 177.85 - Micro Accounts From $200 / ZAR 3,555 - Advantage / Advantage Plus 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.5 pips (Standard account) 💹 Commissions From $0 on Standard account From $0.40 per 100k on Advantage 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some withdrawal methods may have small charges 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type) 🔥 Bonus 30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via phone email live chat 👥 Account Types Micro Advantage, Advantage Plus 📈 Leverage Flexible, up to 1:2000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Stocks 👍 Demo / Practice Account Available with full platform access 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips on Advantage 1.5 pips on Micro 🚀 Bonus Ongoing promotions & trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP NGN ZAR 📙 Education Free webinars eBooks Trading tools & analytics 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire Cards Skrill Neteller Local payment agents 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported (via FSCA regulation) ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 12 428 8000 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) — trusted and legal in many regions, including Africa Spreads slightly wider than pure ECN brokers on some accounts Low minimum deposit options ($10+) and flexible funding, so easy to start ECN accounts have commissions ($4 per lot) Local ZAR accounts and local deposit methods for easy funding Some withdrawal methods may have small fees Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Shares, ECN, Pro) to suit beginners and pros alike Bonuses and promotions not always permanent — can vary by region

Our Findings

FXTM provides OTC forex trading through a market maker model, regulated by the FSCA. It offers Cent and Standard accounts, competitive spreads, and supports ZAR deposits, catering well to new and intermediate South African traders.

How does FXTM support OTC trading in South Africa?

FXTM is FSCA-regulated and provides ZAR accounts, local funding options, and tailored OTC trading support, making it highly accessible for South African clients and regional traders.

Does FXTM offer commission-free OTC trading?

FXTM has both commission-free and ECN account options. Standard accounts embed costs in the spread, while ECN accounts provide raw spreads with transparent commission charges.

7. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category Tickmill ⭐ Features Ultra- Low Speed pips Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform 🏛️ Regulation FCA CySEC FSCA FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1817.50 📊 Average Spreads From Raw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips 💹 Commissions From Pro $3-$4 lot per side 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No Broker Fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Welcome Bonus $30 ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Phone Support 👥 Account Types Classic Pro VIP Islamic 📈 Leverage Adjustable 1:1–1:500 🔘 Products Offered 60+ forex pairs Major indices Commodities Bonds Stocks & ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free 💰 Spreads Raw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Webinars E-Books Video Tutorials 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank Wire Card E-Wallet Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 87 250 0696 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, FSCA, CySEC) Higher minimum deposit ($100) compared to some brokers Zero deposit and withdrawal fees No local Namibian phone support Tight spreads from 0.0 pips Limited product range compared to larger brokers Low commissions on Pro and VIP accounts Educational resources may be basic for advanced traders Multiple account types to suit all levels Leverage capped at 1:500 (lower than some competitors)

Our Findings

Tickmill uses OTC execution in its Classic account and ECN-style trading in others. FSCA regulation, low spreads, and ZAR funding support make it a transparent and affordable option for local OTC forex traders.

What spreads can OTC traders expect on Tickmill?

Tickmill provides spreads from 0.0 pips on Pro and VIP accounts, with low commission fees, ideal for scalpers and high-volume OTC forex traders.

How is the OTC execution speed on Tickmill?

Tickmill boasts execution speeds under 0.20 seconds, using advanced technology and low-latency servers, ensuring quick OTC trade processing under most conditions.

8. IC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: 1:5000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review IC Markets is a true ECN broker known for ultra-low spreads, high-speed execution, and deep liquidity. Though not FSCA-regulated, it remains a global favorite for professional traders, algorithmic strategies, and those seeking raw pricing with access to top-tier liquidity providers.

Features

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Guaranteed negative balance protection No ZAR base currency ECN-style Raw Spread accounts with tight spreads Higher minimum deposit ($200) Fast execution and deep liquidity No FSCA regulation (yet still accepts SA) Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader Limited educational tools for beginners

Our Findings

IC Markets offers ECN-style execution but remains OTC by nature, with direct pricing from liquidity providers. Though not FSCA-regulated, it offers top-tier spreads, deep liquidity, and fast execution suited for professionals and high-volume traders.

What advantages does IC Markets offer for OTC traders?

IC Markets provides institutional-grade liquidity, raw spreads from 0.0 pips, ultra-fast execution under 40ms, and support for high-frequency OTC trading via MetaTrader and cTrader platforms.

Does IC Markets allow OTC trading in ZAR?

While IC Markets doesn’t support ZAR base accounts, South African traders can fund in ZAR via conversion and access OTC markets through regulated international entities.

9. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review AvaTrade is a well-established, multi-regulated broker offering both OTC and options trading across forex, stocks, and crypto. While not FSCA-regulated, it provides strong platform choices like AvaTradeGO and WebTrader, with negative balance protection and fixed spreads suited for risk-conscious traders.

Features

Category ⭐ Features MT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO Fixed spreads Negative balance protection 🏛️ Regulation FSCA ASIC FSA Central Bank of Ireland 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 -ZAR 1777.57 📊 Average Spreads From 0.9 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions Cost included in spread 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by AvaTrade 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 (depending on regulation and instrument) 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonus available ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat Phone Email 👥 Account Types Standard Islamic (Swap-Free) Professional accounts 📈 Leverage Retail: up to 1:400 Professional: up to 1:400 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs Bonds 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free demo account with virtual funds 💰 Spreads Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips 🚀 Bonus Up to $10,000 welcome bonus (region-dependent, subject to conditions) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Comprehensive learning academy Webinars Videos eBooks 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Credit/debit cards Bank transfer Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts are supported ☎️ South African Phone Number +27 31 980 0174 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA, ASIC, and Central Bank of Ireland High trading volume required to unlock bonus (20,000×) Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips Withdrawals take 3–5 business days 20% Deposit bonus (up to $10,000) Only fixed spreads – no ECN/variable spread options User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO) Bonus and features not available in all regions Islamic (Swap-Free) account available No cent/micro accounts for low-risk or beginner testing

Our Findings

AvaTrade runs an OTC model with fixed spreads and is known for platform variety and investor protection. While not FSCA-regulated, it supports South African clients and offers a secure, stable OTC trading environment.

What OTC platforms does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, and WebTrader, all equipped with robust OTC trading tools, charting, and risk control features for new and advanced users.

Does AvaTrade offer OTC education and analysis tools?

Yes, AvaTrade provides extensive OTC learning resources, video tutorials, webinars, and integrated tools like Trading Central for analysis and market sentiment tracking.

10. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category FX Pro ⭐ Features Fast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard) 💹 Commissions From From $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (FSCA) 🔥 Bonus Available via seasonal promos (not always active) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types MT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB) 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent) 🚀 Bonus Yes (when available) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Global Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated; offers ZAR account and local support via live chat/email $100 minimum deposit may not suit micro traders Supports MT4/MT5/cTrader with competitive raw spreads from 0.3 pips Raw spreads only available on cTrader; other platforms charge more Bonus promo offers available periodically International phone number used—no SA-specific toll‑free line Strong platform range and product selection Some user reports of slippage and trade execution issues

Our Findings

FXPro offers OTC trading via a hybrid model across MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It’s globally regulated but not by the FSCA. It remains a solid OTC broker with fast execution and a reliable pricing infrastructure.

How does FXPro handle OTC trade execution?

FXPro uses no-dealing-desk execution with deep liquidity and fast order processing, reducing the chance of requotes during volatile OTC market movements.

Are there any swap-free OTC options with FXPro?

Yes, FXPro provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts, allowing OTC traders to hold positions overnight without interest charges, compliant with Shariah law and available on request.

11. Saxo Bank

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Advanced SaxoTrader platforms API access Pro-level tools 🏛️ Regulation FCA Danish FSA ASIC MAS Not FSCA-regulated 💰 Minimum Deposit No fixed minimum Preferred - $100 / ZAR 1799.10 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.5 pips on EUR/USD 💹 Commissions From From $1 on stocks Forex CFDs zero commission 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Conversion & inactivity fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 30:1 (retail) Higher for professionals 🔥 Bonus None ☎️ Customer Support Email Chat Phone 👥 Account Types Classic Platinum VIP Demo Professional 📈 Leverage Retail: up to 30:1 Pro: higher 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs Stocks Bonds Crypto ETFs 👍 Demo Account Free demo available 💰 Spreads Floating From 0.5 pips 🚀 Bonus Not offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR not supported 📙 Education Articles Webinars Platform guides 💳 Deposit Options Card Wire transfer Conversion fees apply 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not supported ☎️ SA Phone Support No local number 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t allow hedging Established in 2012 Limited range of instruments Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated

Our Findings

Saxo Bank’s OTC trading model is designed for advanced users, offering deep liquidity and professional platforms. It’s not FSCA-regulated, but delivers institutional-grade OTC pricing and tools for experienced, high-volume South African traders.

Who is Saxo Bank’s OTC trading best suited for?

Saxo Bank caters to professional and high-net-worth OTC traders, offering tight pricing, premium tools, and advanced analytics across a broad range of instruments, including forex and CFDs

Are Saxo Bank’s OTC services customizable?

Yes, Saxo offers custom pricing tiers, algorithmic execution, and margin optimization, especially for active OTC traders and portfolio managers seeking tailored strategies and access.

12. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category IG ⭐ Features Advanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.6 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From $0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC) 🔥 Bonus N/A ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Phone Email Live Chat 👥 Account Types Standard DMA (Forex Direct) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA) 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity) 🚀 Bonus No deposit or welcome bonuses 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD GBP EUR AUD 📙 Education IG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone +27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The platform supports advanced charting for fast setups. Currency conversion fees can still apply when trading foreign pairs. You can use ZAR as your base currency. Weekend trading isn’t always relevant to forex. IG is fully regulated by the FSCA. The platform may feel overwhelming at first. Execution is fast, even during volatile market movements. Phone-based support may lead to long wait times.

Our Findings

IG provides regulated OTC trading backed by FSCA oversight. It offers access to forex, indices, and more through its powerful trading platform, with transparent pricing and a strong reputation in South Africa.

What makes IG suitable for OTC trading?

IG offers one of the largest OTC forex selections, strong regulatory backing, tight spreads, and reliable execution with powerful platforms and mobile tools tailored to traders of all levels.

Does IG support local OTC services in South Africa?

Yes, IG is FSCA-regulated and has a local South African office, offering ZAR account funding, local support, and region-specific promotions for OTC forex traders.

13. OANDA

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Category ⭐ Features Forex and CFD trading Advanced charting MetaTrader 4 TradingView API access Risk management tools 🏛️ Regulation FCA ASIC CFTC MAS Not by FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $1 minimum deposit required Only enough to open and maintain trades 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.1–1.6 pips on EUR/USD (standard) from 0.4 pips on core pricing accounts 💹 Commissions From $0 on standard account $5 per $100,000 traded on core pricing account 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Limited free withdrawals per month Wire transfers may incur fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 50:1 on major forex pairs (varies by regulatory region) 🔥 Bonus No publicly advertised welcome bonus or promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via live chat WhatsApp SMS Email 👥 Account Types Standard Core Core Plus Premium Elite Trader program for high-volume traders 📈 Leverage Margin-based, typically from 2% (50:1) for majors Lower leverage in restricted regions 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Metals Shares (CFDs) Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account available to test strategies and platforms 💰 Spreads EUR/USD spreads from 1.6 pips (standard) Tighter with core pricing and commission 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP SGD ZAR not available 📙 Education Webinars Trading guides Market analysis Strategy articles 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards Wire transfers 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR only tradable in forex pairs ☎️ South African Telephone Number Email Online Chat 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CFTC) Limited product range (mainly Forex and CFDs) No minimum deposit requirement Inactivity fee after 12 months Transparent pricing model Some users report slow withdrawal processing Excellent charting tools via TradingView & MT4 Customer support can be slow during peak times User-friendly proprietary platform No fixed spread account options

Our Findings

OANDA runs as a transparent OTC broker with strong pricing models and institutional data feeds. Though not FSCA-regulated, it is trusted globally for its regulatory strength, reliable execution, and detailed market analytics.

How transparent is OANDA’s OTC pricing model?

OANDA is known for its transparent OTC pricing, showing real-time spreads, historical spread data, and no hidden fees. Pricing is sourced from global liquidity providers.

Are OTC spreads fixed or variable at OANDA?

OANDA offers variable spreads that adjust based on market liquidity and volatility, helping traders benefit from tighter prices during calm sessions and reliable execution during volatility.

14. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review cTrader and MetaTrader. Although not FSCA-regulated, it remains a trusted choice for South African traders who prioritize low-cost trading with international support and reliability.

Features

Category Pepperstone ⭐ Features Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips) 💹 Commissions From Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets 📊 Maximum Leverage South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments 👍 Demo Account 30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds 💳 Account Currencies USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered 📙 Education Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated – suitable for South Africans No ZAR trading accounts Offers NBP for retail clients No bonuses or promotions Wide platform support: MT4, MT5, cTrader Limited product range compared to others Competitive spreads on Razor account Inactivity fees after 6 months

Our Findings

Pepperstone operates OTC with raw spreads and ECN-style access. Though not FSCA-regulated, it is respected for fast execution, cTrader support, and transparent conditions, appealing to serious South African forex traders seeking tighter control.

What OTC spreads does Pepperstone offer?

Pepperstone provides razor-thin spreads from 0.0 pips on Razor accounts, with low commissions. This model benefits scalpers and intraday OTC traders looking for minimal costs.

Are South African OTC traders supported?

Pepperstone serves South African traders under FCA or ASIC licenses, but no FSCA regulation yet. ZAR is not a base currency, but deposits are accepted via global payment methods.

15. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review XM offers a wide range of account types, bonuses, and educational resources, with spreads starting from 0.0 pips. FSCA-regulated and ZAR-friendly, it’s known for its beginner accessibility, multi-platform support, and flexible leverage, making it a go-to choice for South African traders.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Multiple account types 🏛️ Regulation CySEC FSCA via XM ZA DFSA FSC 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / 89.26 ZAR 📊 Average Spreads From Standard/Micro: 1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No Broker Fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 under FSCA 🔥 Bonus Always check current offers in your signup flow ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support 👥 Account Types Micro 📈 Leverage Flexible from 1:1 up to 1: 1000 🔘 Products Offered 55+ forex pairs CFDs on indices Commodities Metals Energies Crypto Shares 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP JPY AUD HUF PLN RUB SGD ZAR 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Seminars Market analysis XM research Educational tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire Card E-wallet Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated by CySEC, ASIC, FSCA Spreads slightly higher compared to ECN brokers Low minimum deposit ($5) Leverage capped at 1:888, lower than some competitors Attractive bonuses (e.g., $30 no-deposit bonus) Customer support limited to 24/5 Strong educational resources and webinars Withdrawal processing can be slow depending on method Multiple account types including Islamic No raw spread accounts with zero commissions on all types

Our Findings

XM provides OTC forex trading through various account types, including zero spread options. FSCA regulation, ZAR deposit options, and bonus incentives make it one of the more accessible and compliant OTC brokers in South Africa.

How accessible is OTC trading on XM?

XM offers low minimum deposits, multiple account types, and wide forex coverage, making OTC trading accessible to both beginners and experienced traders globally.

Does XM support South African OTC traders?

Yes, XM accepts South African clients and supports ZAR deposits, though base accounts are usually in USD or EUR. Local payment options make funding simple.

Conclusion The over-the-counter (OTC) forex market offers unparalleled flexibility, direct access to liquidity, and a wide variety of trading conditions. From ultra-low spreads and high leverage to advanced trading platforms and educational support, each of the 15 brokers listed brings unique value to different types of traders. FSCA-regulated brokers like HFM, Exness, Admirals, Tickmill, XM, FXTM, and IG offer peace of mind for South African clients, while internationally regulated names such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, and OANDA stand out for raw spreads and institutional-grade execution. Ultimately, choosing the right OTC broker depends on your trading style, platform preference, and risk tolerance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OTC forex trading, and how is it different from exchange-based trading?

OTC forex trading is decentralized and done directly between brokers and traders, without a centralized exchange. Prices vary by broker, and spreads may differ, offering more flexibility but higher counterparty risk compared to exchange-based models.

Which OTC brokers are regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

FSCA-regulated OTC brokers include HFM, Exness, Admirals, XM, Tickmill, FXTM, and IG. These brokers offer compliance, fund protection, and legal protection for South African clients, enhancing trust and local support accessibility.

Can South Africans trade OTC forex using ZAR as their account currency?

Yes, some FSCA-regulated brokers like HFM, XM, FXTM, Tickmill, and Exness support ZAR base accounts or ZAR deposits, making local funding, withdrawals, and currency conversion more affordable and convenient for South African traders.

Which OTC broker is best for beginner South African traders?

XM and FXTM are excellent for beginners, offering low minimum deposits, local ZAR accounts, FSCA regulation, and accessible education, making it easier for South Africans to start safely in OTC forex trading.

What is the fastest OTC execution broker available in South Africa?

IC Markets, Pepperstone, and Tickmill offer lightning-fast execution speeds under 40ms, ideal for scalpers or high-frequency traders. These brokers prioritize ultra-low latency with institutional-grade infrastructure and advanced server technology.

Do OTC brokers offer commission-free trading options?

Yes, most OTC brokers like XM, FXTM, OctaFX, AvaTrade, and HFM offer commission-free accounts, where trading costs are included in the spread, useful for beginners or low-volume traders seeking simplified pricing.

Which OTC broker offers the tightest spreads for South African traders?

IC Markets, Pepperstone, and Tickmill offer raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips on ECN-style accounts. These are preferred by active traders seeking minimal costs and greater price transparency in volatile markets.

Is OTC forex trading safe in South Africa?

Yes, as long as you use FSCA-regulated brokers like HFM, XM, Exness, Tickmill, or IG. Regulation ensures fund protection, transparent practices, and legal accountability, reducing risk in decentralized OTC trading environments.

Which broker is best overall for OTC forex trading in South Africa?

HFM ranks best overall due to FSCA regulation, ZAR accounts, tight spreads, multiple platforms, and strong support. It balances cost, regulation, and execution, making it a top choice for South African OTC traders.

What is the minimum deposit required to trade OTC forex in South Africa?

Minimum deposits vary by broker: XM ($5), FXTM ($10), HFM ($5), FBS ($1), and OctaFX ($25). Low-deposit accounts allow South Africans to enter OTC trading without significant upfront capital. SAShares Instagram