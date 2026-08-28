O'Reilly Automotive Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: O'Reilly Automotive Inc's performance is underscored by charts and historical graph data, indicating substantial growth over the years. The optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast align with the ordinary price today in dollars at $87.83 per share. Investors eyeing opportunities for sale might consider balancing acquisition costs against any ordinary dividend or preferred shares payout. Beginners curious about how to buy shares via the ticker symbol ORLY can easily engage with the process through an online trading account, facilitating seamless transactions.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $87.83 Previous Close $87.83 Day's Range $87.74 – $88.79 Opening Price $88.68 Volume 3484431 shares Daily Change -1.72 (-1.92%) 52-Week High $108.72 52-Week Low $82.59 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Key Highlights

Current Price $87.83 — reflecting a daily change of -1.72 (-1.92%). Day's Range $87.74 – $88.79 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $82.59 – $108.72 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3484431 against 7331566 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.92% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: Given today's -1.92% shift, O'Reilly Automotive Inc is experiencing negative momentum. Its price at $87.83 positions it closer to the 52-week low than high, which may signal further downside risk if bearish market conditions persist, possibly pushing toward the $82.59 support level.

FAQ on O'Reilly Automotive Inc Shares

Q1: What are O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?

Answer: O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares represent ownership in O'Reilly Automotive Inc, a company listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ORLY, with shares currently traded at $87.83.

Q2: How can I buy O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?

Answer: To purchase shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc, open an online trading account with a brokerage that trades on the NASDAQ, search the ticker symbol ORLY, and place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?

Answer: Share prices for O'Reilly Automotive Inc are affected by market supply and demand dynamics, economic conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Today's price at $87.83 reflects these factors.

Q4: Does O'Reilly Automotive Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Information about specific dividends isn't provided here; potential investors should consult brokerage platforms or company filings for details regarding dividend payouts.

Q5: How can I track my O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: To track shares and dividends, use your brokerage's portfolio management tools and verify dividend updates and share performance via NASDAQ's official trading data and company announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the O'Reilly Automotive Inc share price?

Answer: The current O'Reilly Automotive Inc share price of $87.83 is influenced by the negative short-term momentum of -1.92% and the broader market conditions.

Q7: Is O'Reilly Automotive Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether to buy depends on personal investment strategy; $87.83 per share shows below-average trading volume today, consider tracking broader market conditions and upcoming company reports.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares today?

Answer: Buying today at $87.83 requires assessing the current negative momentum and possible movement toward the 52-week low of $82.59.

Q9: How much does one O'Reilly Automotive Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $87.83.

Q10: How to sell O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?

Answer: To sell O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares, log into your trading account, locate your holdings under ticker ORLY, and execute a market or limit sell order.

How to Buy O'Reilly Automotive Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ORLY, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given O'Reilly Automotive Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $82.59. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.