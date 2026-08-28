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O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

 NASDAQ: ORLY
$88.50 ▲ +0.67 (+0.76%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$88.74
Prev close
$87.83
Day range
87.64 – 88.90
Volume
4,066,230
52-wk range
$82.59 – $108.72
Industry
52-Week High
$108.72
52-Week Low
$82.59
Volume
4,066,230
Prev Close
$87.83
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$88.74
Prev close$87.83
Volume4,066,230
52-wk high$108.72
52-wk low$82.59
52-week range
$82.59 $108.72
$88.50
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$88.74
Previous close$87.83
Day range87.64 – 88.90
Volume4,066,230
Change ▲ +0.67 (+0.76%)
52-week high$108.72
52-week low$82.59

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: O'Reilly Automotive Inc's performance is underscored by charts and historical graph data, indicating substantial growth over the years. The optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast align with the ordinary price today in dollars at $87.83 per share. Investors eyeing opportunities for sale might consider balancing acquisition costs against any ordinary dividend or preferred shares payout. Beginners curious about how to buy shares via the ticker symbol ORLY can easily engage with the process through an online trading account, facilitating seamless transactions.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Live Share Data

Label Value
Share Name & Ticker O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Exchange NASDAQ
Currency USD ($)
Current Price $87.83
Previous Close $87.83
Day's Range $87.74 – $88.79
Opening Price $88.68
Volume 3484431 shares
Daily Change -1.72 (-1.92%)
52-Week High $108.72
52-Week Low $82.59
Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Key Highlights

Current Price $87.83 — reflecting a daily change of -1.72 (-1.92%).
Day's Range $87.74 – $88.79 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range $82.59 – $108.72 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average 3484431 against 7331566 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum -1.92% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: Given today's -1.92% shift, O'Reilly Automotive Inc is experiencing negative momentum. Its price at $87.83 positions it closer to the 52-week low than high, which may signal further downside risk if bearish market conditions persist, possibly pushing toward the $82.59 support level.

FAQ on O'Reilly Automotive Inc Shares

Q1: What are O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?
Answer: O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares represent ownership in O'Reilly Automotive Inc, a company listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ORLY, with shares currently traded at $87.83.

Q2: How can I buy O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?
Answer: To purchase shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc, open an online trading account with a brokerage that trades on the NASDAQ, search the ticker symbol ORLY, and place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?
Answer: Share prices for O'Reilly Automotive Inc are affected by market supply and demand dynamics, economic conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Today's price at $87.83 reflects these factors.

Q4: Does O'Reilly Automotive Inc pay dividends?
Answer: Information about specific dividends isn't provided here; potential investors should consult brokerage platforms or company filings for details regarding dividend payouts.

Q5: How can I track my O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares and dividends?
Answer: To track shares and dividends, use your brokerage's portfolio management tools and verify dividend updates and share performance via NASDAQ's official trading data and company announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the O'Reilly Automotive Inc share price?
Answer: The current O'Reilly Automotive Inc share price of $87.83 is influenced by the negative short-term momentum of -1.92% and the broader market conditions.

Q7: Is O'Reilly Automotive Inc a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether to buy depends on personal investment strategy; $87.83 per share shows below-average trading volume today, consider tracking broader market conditions and upcoming company reports.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares today?
Answer: Buying today at $87.83 requires assessing the current negative momentum and possible movement toward the 52-week low of $82.59.

Q9: How much does one O'Reilly Automotive Inc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $87.83.

Q10: How to sell O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares?
Answer: To sell O'Reilly Automotive Inc shares, log into your trading account, locate your holdings under ticker ORLY, and execute a market or limit sell order.

How to Buy O'Reilly Automotive Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ORLY, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given O'Reilly Automotive Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $82.59. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On O'Reilly Shares
  • O'Reilly Is The Clear Winner In Auto Parts Right Now (NASDAQ:ORLY)
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

    O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

    Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). In a filing disclosed on May 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in O'Reilly Automotive stock on April 24th. The trade occurred in th

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Pricing Look Stretched After Recent Share Price Weakness

    Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Pricing Look Stretched After Recent Share Price Weakness

    If you are wondering whether O'Reilly Automotive's current share price still reflects solid value or has run ahead of itself, this article breaks down what the numbers are really saying. The stock recently closed at US$86.88, with the share price down 5.3% over the past week, down 10.1% over the past month, and down 3.8% year to date, while still showing a 45.6% gain over 3 years and a 147.5% gain over 5 years. Recent coverage has focused on O'Reilly Automotive within the broader Specialty...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

    O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

    South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,814 shares of th

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Valuation After Recent Share Price Softness

    Assessing O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Valuation After Recent Share Price Softness

    O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) is on investor watch after recent share price softness, with the stock down about 2% over the past week and roughly 3% over the past month. See our latest analysis for O'Reilly Automotive. That recent softness comes on top of a modestly weaker trend, with the share price at $89.87 and the 1 year total shareholder return slightly down, although longer term 3 and 5 year total shareholder returns remain firmly positive. If this pullback has you reassessing your...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

    O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

    Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,448,559 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 227,116 shares

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

    Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

    Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,160 shares of the specialty

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

    National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

    National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,673 shares of the specialty retail

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

    O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

    Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 183,901 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

    Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 183,901 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

    Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,690 shares of the specialty

    Updated on: 01/06/2026