ON Semiconductor Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: ON Semiconductor Corp performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $74.8 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol ON, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

ON Semiconductor Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $74.8 Previous Close $74.8 Day's Range $73.18 – $74.91 Opening Price $74.55 Volume 6404242 shares Daily Change 1.58 (2.16%) 52-Week High $134.92 52-Week Low $44.56

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

ON Semiconductor Corp Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $74.8 — reflecting a daily change of 1.58 (2.16%). Day's Range $73.18 – $74.91 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $44.56 – $134.92 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 6404242 against 11035584 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 2.16% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

ON Semiconductor Corp Limited Forecast Insights

With a current price of $74.8, ON Semiconductor Corp's shares show positive momentum as they are positioned well above the 52-week low of $44.56 but far from the high of $134.92. If momentum continues, a bullish outlook suggests potential for a breakout above resistance levels.

FAQ on ON Semiconductor Corp Shares

Q1: What are ON Semiconductor Corp shares?

Answer: ON Semiconductor Corp shares represent ownership in this NASDAQ-listed company, which is involved in semiconductor solutions. The ticker symbol for trading these shares is ON.

Q2: How can I buy ON Semiconductor Corp shares?

Answer: You can buy shares by setting up a trading account with a brokerage that offers access to the NASDAQ, searching for the ticker symbol ON, and placing an order.

Q3: What affects the price of ON Semiconductor Corp shares?

Answer: Share price is influenced by market trends, company performance, macroeconomic factors, and investor sentiment, with recent data reflecting a 2.16% positive change.

Q4: Does ON Semiconductor Corp pay dividends?

Answer: The document does not specify dividend payouts. For up-to-date information, check the company's filings or consult your brokerage.

Q5: How can I track my ON Semiconductor Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your shares and any dividends through your brokerage account, which offers real-time updates and historical data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the ON Semiconductor Corp share price?

Answer: Factors include their current $74.8 price, market dynamics, volume changes, and its position within the 52-week high and low range.

Q7: Is ON Semiconductor Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: With positive short-term momentum at 2.16% and a strategic position above the 52-week low, it could be attractive to investors optimistic about future growth.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy ON Semiconductor Corp shares today?

Answer: At $74.8 and with positive momentum, buying can be favorable, especially if further technical indicators align with growth prospects.

Q9: How much does one ON Semiconductor Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $74.8.

Q10: How to sell ON Semiconductor Corp shares?

Answer: To sell shares, use your online brokerage account to enter a sell order for the desired number of shares, adhering to your strategy and market conditions.

How to Buy ON Semiconductor Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ON, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

ON Semiconductor Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given ON Semiconductor Corp's current performance, investors should consider a BUY strategy if prices move above the key technical levels near $44.56 and $134.92. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.