Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc performance charts and historical graph data suggest notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars stands at $200.06 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol ODFL, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $200.06 Previous Close $200.06 Day's Range $197.17 – $200.72 Opening Price $197.17 Volume 1168972 shares Daily Change 0.63 (0.32%) 52-Week High $252.03 52-Week Low $126.01 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $200.06 — reflecting a daily change of 0.63 (0.32%). Day's Range $197.17 – $200.72 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $126.01 – $252.03 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1168972 against 1689900 — pointing to below-average trading activity. Momentum 0.32% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given the current 0.32% move and positioning of $200.06 relative to the 52-week peak and trough, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc displays bullish signals. The price is re-approaching higher resistance levels, driven by positive short-term momentum—suggesting potential for a breakout above key resistance.

FAQ on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Shares

Q1: What are Old Dominion Freight Line Inc shares?

Answer: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc shares represent ownership in the company, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker ODFL.

Q2: How can I buy Old Dominion Freight Line Inc shares?

Answer: To buy shares, open a trading account with a brokerage, search for the ticker ODFL, and place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment, reflecting factors like trading volume and price change.

Q4: Does Old Dominion Freight Line Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Dividends, if applicable, depend on company policy. Review filings or contact a brokerage for detailed dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Old Dominion Freight Line Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use your brokerage account for real-time share tracking and dividend updates, reflected in account reports.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc share price?

Answer: Today's share price reflects a daily change of 0.32%, amidst market dynamics and trading activity below the 90-day average.

Q7: Is Old Dominion Freight Line Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With positive momentum and a price within a notable range, it’s vital to conduct further research or consult financial advice before purchasing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Old Dominion Freight Line Inc shares today?

Answer: Evaluating today's price, $200.06, and considering the bullish momentum is essential before committing to buy.

Q9: How much does one Old Dominion Freight Line Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $200.06.

Q10: How to sell Old Dominion Freight Line Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, search the ticker ODFL, and execute a sell order appropriately.

How to Buy Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ODFL, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Old Dominion Freight Line Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $126.01 and $252.03. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.