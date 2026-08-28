Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Occidental Petroleum Corporation SHARES look steady after a modest advance, and the latest charts and historical graph data still point to measured growth rather than a runaway move. With a price forecast centered near the price today in dollars at $59.17 and a balanced buy or sell setup, investors can review preferred shares and dividend payout terms before deciding on for sale levels. The ticker symbol OXY remains easy to research, and the live data suggests the cost is reasonable for online trading through a funded trading account, though the prediction is still tied to broader price action and volume behavior.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $59.17 Previous Close $59.17 Day's Range $58.13 – $59.59 Opening Price $58.56 Volume 6030462 shares Daily Change 0.55 (0.94%) 52-Week High $67.45 52-Week Low $38.8

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $59.17, reflecting a daily change of 0.55 (0.94%). Day's Range $58.13 – $59.59, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $38.8 – $67.45, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 6030462 against 8854078, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.94%, highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The live tape leans mildly constructive. A 0.94% gain keeps Occidental Petroleum Corporation SHARES above the opening price and near the middle of the 52-week band, which suggests the market is still willing to buy on dips. A push through $59.59 could invite a test of higher resistance, while fading volume may leave room for a pullback toward intraday support. Because the current price sits well above the 52-week low but below the 52-week high, the setup is neutral to slightly bullish rather than stretched.

FAQ on Occidental Petroleum Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares?

Answer: Occidental Petroleum Corporation SHARES represent ownership in the company listed on the nyse under ticker OXY. At today’s price per share of $59.17, the market is valuing each share within the current trading range of $58.13 to $59.59.

Q2: How can I buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares?

Answer: You can purchase OXY through a brokerage trading account that offers nyse access. Use the ticker symbol OXY, choose a market or limit order, and confirm the price per share. The live quote today is $59.17, based on the latest available data.

Q3: What affects the price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares?

Answer: The price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation SHARES is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, and how far the stock is from its 52-week high and low. Today’s move of 0.94% with 6030462 shares traded shows active, but not extreme, participation.

Q4: Does Occidental Petroleum Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Occidental Petroleum Corporation is associated with a dividend-paying profile, but today’s live feed doesn’t provide a payout amount or schedule. Check company filings or your brokerage for the current dividend details before making a buy decision or planning a trade.

Q5: How can I track my Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Occidental Petroleum Corporation SHARES through your brokerage dashboard, where you can monitor the price per share, volume, and any dividend credits. The latest live data shows OXY at $59.17 on nyse, with the previous close unchanged at $59.17.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the day’s range of $58.13 to $59.59, the opening price of $58.56, and below-average volume versus the 90-day norm. That combination suggests orderly trading rather than a sharp breakout or panic sell.

Q7: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, Occidental Petroleum Corporation SHARES look like a measured buy only if you’re comfortable with a stock near the middle of its yearly range. The current price of $59.17 sits below the 52-week high, which leaves room, but not certainty, for upside.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a modest gain, a tight intraday range, and volume below the 90-day average. That makes a purchase reasonable for traders seeking a disciplined entry, but it’s not a strong momentum signal. Use the price per share and your risk limit.

Q9: How much does one Occidental Petroleum Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Occidental Petroleum Corporation share costs $59.17 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and it currently trades between $58.13 and $59.59 on the nyse, so execution timing can still affect the final cost.

Q10: How to sell Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell Occidental Petroleum Corporation SHARES, log into your brokerage account, enter ticker OXY, and place a market or limit order. The current price is $59.17, so sellers can compare that level with their target cost basis and trade plan.

How to Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker OXY, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Occidental Petroleum Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $38.8 and $67.45. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.