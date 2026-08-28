National Oilwell Varco Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares are trading with a constructive tone today, and the price forecast leans cautiously firm as charts and historical graph data continue to show growth near the top of the yearly range. The price today in dollars is $20.76, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend picture, preferred shares payout details, and any for sale opportunities before they act. If you want to know how to buy the ticker symbol NOV online, a trading account with a brokerage gives direct access to trading data, a practical graph view, and a clearer read on the next prediction for this nyse-listed name.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $20.76 Previous Close $20.76 Day's Range $19.98 – $21.27 Opening Price $20.08 Volume 3788804 shares Daily Change 0.53 (2.62%) 52-Week High $21.67 52-Week Low $12.29

National Oilwell Varco Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $20.76 — up 0.53, or 2.62%, on the day. Day's Range $19.98 – $21.27 — a fairly tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $12.29 – $21.67 — price today sits near the upper end of the annual range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3788804 against 3805298 — slightly below average trading activity. Momentum 2.62% — positive short-term momentum with moderate volatility.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

With NOV holding at $20.76, just under the 52-week high of $21.67, the short-term setup remains constructive but not stretched. The 2.62% gain and firm close-to-high positioning suggest buyers are still active, though a breakout likely needs follow-through above resistance. If momentum fades, the $19.98 intraday low becomes the first support to watch.

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: A clean push through the annual high could invite additional buying interest, while failure to hold the upper end of the range may lead to a pullback toward the middle of the recent trading band. The read is technical, not predictive, and remains tied to live price action.

FAQ on National Oilwell Varco Inc. Shares

Q1: What are National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares?

Answer: National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares represent ownership in NOV, a nyse-listed company. At today’s price of $20.76, the stock reflects investor views on the firm’s operating outlook, trading activity, and broader energy-service demand rather than any fixed income feature.

Q2: How can I buy National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares?

Answer: To buy NOV shares, open a brokerage trading account, fund it, and search the ticker symbol NOV. You can then place a market or limit purchase on NYSE at the current price per share of $20.76, depending on your execution preference.

Q3: What affects the price of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares?

Answer: NOV’s share price is shaped by trading volume, broader market sentiment, and sector conditions. Today’s move to $20.76, with a 2.62% gain and volume near its 90-day average, suggests active but orderly demand relative to the recent range.

Q4: Does National Oilwell Varco Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details are not included in the live data provided here. If you want to confirm whether NOV pays a dividend, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform before you buy, since payout terms can change and must be verified directly.

Q5: How can I track my National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NOV shares through your brokerage dashboard using the ticker symbol NOV, today’s price of $20.76, and the day’s range of $19.98 to $21.27. For dividends, review brokerage statements and company filings, since no payout amount is listed here.

Q6: What factors are affecting the National Oilwell Varco Inc. share price?

Answer: The live price is being influenced by the 2.62% daily gain, proximity to the 52-week high of $21.67, and volume of 3788804 shares versus a 90-day average of 3805298. Those numbers point to steady interest without an extreme volume surge.

Q7: Is National Oilwell Varco Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: NOV may appeal to traders who prefer shares trading near yearly highs, but the answer depends on your risk tolerance. At $20.76, it’s closer to resistance than support, so many investors would wait for confirmation before making a purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, NOV looks technically firm at $20.76 after rising 2.62%, but it’s also near the 52-week high of $21.67. That means a buy decision may suit momentum traders more than value-focused investors.

Q9: How much does one National Oilwell Varco Inc. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $20.76. That sits within the intraday range of $19.98 to $21.27, so the cost of a purchase will depend on execution timing and whether your order fills near the current market price.

Q10: How to sell National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell NOV shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, enter the ticker symbol NOV, and choose the number of shares for sale. The live market price today is $20.76, so execution may vary slightly from that quote.

How to Buy National Oilwell Varco Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication, for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker NOV, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given National Oilwell Varco Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $12.29 and $21.67. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.