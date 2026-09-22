Finding the best forex broker who requires no minimum deposit can be almost impossible. Investors who are thinking of getting involved in the forex trading market will quickly come to learn that one of the most important things is the required minimum deposit. There is a small selection of Forex brokers who will allow traders to open up an account without a deposit. Choosing a Forex Broker who requires no or a low minimum deposit is a risk-free way of making a start in the financial markets. Here is an overview of the 9 Best Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms that require no minimum deposit
ForexTime (FXTM)
FXTM is a Forex and CFDs Broker which was established in 2011. FXTM is highly regulated by the FSC of The Republic of Mauritius, the FCA of the UK, CySEC and licensed by FSCA of South Africa. Standard and ECN Accounts are available with several subtypes. Under the Standard account, they offer the Standard, Cent and Shares Account types. ECN account sub-types are the ECN Zero account, FXTM Pro account and the ECN account. ECN accounts can be traded on MT4 and MT5. FXTM offers Local NGN Funding, through bank wire transfer or Neteller with a minimum deposit of $100 for a standard forex account. This allows traders to start trading a range of currency markets while lowering the exchange costs when moving NGN currency to a standard base currency. Customer support is available in 17 Languages via Live Chat, Phone, Telegram, Facebook and Twitter.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
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|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
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|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
XMLeverage:
1:30 to 1:888 *Depends on the entity of the group Regulation: CySEC, ASIC, IFSC Min. Deposit: US$5 HQ: Cyprus, Australia, Belize Platforms: MT4, MT5, XM WebTrader Founded in: 2009 XM operates with clients from over 196 countries and offers support in 30 languages. The main branch is located in Cyprus and the company is regulated by CySEC. 1.5 Million Traders and investors have chosen XM as their Forex Broker, largely accredited to their wide range of trading products on offer. Four main account types are on offer – Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low Account and Shares Accounts. Traders can select the base currency of their preference from a large selection on offer, including South African Rand (ZAR), Singapore Dollar (SGD) and other global currencies. Customer Support is available via live chat, email and phone.
HotForex
HotForex was established in 2007 is well regulated by FCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSCA and SFSA. The HotForex MT5 terminal offers 21 different timeframes, superior analysis tools, trading across HotForex asset classes, close to 100 simultaneous charts, hedging and one-click trading and 80+ technical indicators plus an in-built economic calendar. A traders account, interactive charts for 9 timeframes, advanced trading functions, one-click trading, 24 analytical objects, and 30 technical indicators can be accessed from anywhere using an iPhone Hotforex’s Metatrader offers a fast order execution, news feed, multiple order types, support for EAs. Key features include:
- Supports: MT4, MT5 for desktop, web & mobile
- Minimum deposit: $5
- Leverage: 1:1000
- Trading Instruments: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs on Stock Indices, Commodities,metals
Customer support is available via phone and email.
EasyMarketsEasyMarkets
is one of the most popular choices for Beginner traders and traders:
- Enhanced risk management tools as standard
- Fixed spreads on all forex pairings
- An easy-to-use forex trading platform
EasyMarkets is regulated by CSEC (Cyprus) and ASIC (Australia) respectively. EasyMarkets offers traders three key risk management tools which are ideal to those new to currency trading:
- Deal Cancellation
- Guaranteed Stop Loss Orders
- Negative Balance Protection
and SuperVIP accounts are available, their minimum opening deposits are $100, $1 000, $2 500, $50 000 respectively. A demo account is also on offer. The available trading platforms on offer are the ever-popular MT4 and the EasyMarkets web platform. Customer Support is available 24/5 via various chat channels, email, phone and web forms.
OandaOanda
is a CFD, Forex and Spread betting Broker regulated in multiple jurisdictions globally. One single, standard account is on offer for live trading, with a demo account available for practice purposes. Trading Platforms on offer include:
- FxTrade
- MetaTrader4
- Over 70 currency pairs
- Entry-level selection of precious metals
- Commodities
- Major global indices
- Bond CFDs
is made available 24/5 via email and phone support.
FIBO GroupFIBO
(Financial Internet Brokerage Online) Group is a Forex and CFD broker regulated in Cyprus under CySEC. Accounts on offer include:
- MT4 Cent account
- MT4 Fixed account
- MT4 Floating account
- MT4 NDD account
- MT5 NDD account
Trading Platforms on offer include:
- MetaTrader4
- MetaTrader5
- cTrader
available for trade include:
- ETFs
- CFDs
- Metals
- Stocks
- Gold
- Indices
Customer Support is made available via live chat.
JustForexJustForex
is a retail Forex broker registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Accounts on offer include:
- Cent and Standard accounts
- Pro and Raw Spread accounts
- Swap-free Islamic accounts
Trading Platforms available:
- MetaTrader4
- MetaTrader5
available for trade include:
- 65 Currency Pairs
- Seven Cryptocurrencies
- Ten Commodities
- 65 Equity
- 11 Index CFDs
- 25 Futures Contracts
Customer Support is available 24/7 via e-mail, phone, call-back, live chat, and six messenger services.
Axi (Axi)
In 2026, Axi announced a rebranding of its company from Axi to Axi. Axi offers both Forex and CFD trading to retail and professional traders. Accounts on offer include:
- Standard account
- Pro Account
- MetaTrader4
- 61 Different Currencies
- 80 Major Currency Pairs
- Cryptocurrencies
- CFDs: bullion; commodities; metals; gold & silver trading; oil trading; indices trading.
Customer Support is made available 24/7 via live chat, phone and email.
NordFXNordFX
is a global forex trading firm regulated in Vanuatu and Cyprus. Accounts on offer include:
- Fixed Account
- Pro Account
- Zero Account
All coupled with the industry favourite MetaTrader4 Trading Platform. Assets available for trade:
- 33 Currency Pairs
- 11 Cryptocurrency Pairs
- Commodities
Customer Support is made available via live chat and phone. Unfortunately, the selection of Forex brokers who require no Minimum deposit is not extensive, which can make finding the best broker most suited to a traders specific trading needs even more complicated. Luckily, there are a multitude of Forex Brokers who only require $1 to make a start. Here is an overview of Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms who offer a $1 Minimum Deposit.
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FBS FBS is a Forex and CFD broker which is authorised and regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) of Belize and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). FBS offers users the option to trade on Forex, Indices, Stocks, Metals and Energies on the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader5 and FBS Trader trading platforms for PC, Mac, Web, Android and iOS with a maximum 1:3000 leverage, copy trading services and a range of bonus promotions. Five different trading accounts are available - Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread and ECN. Each account offers different features and benefits respectively. A demo trading and swap-free accounts are also available. Customer Support is available 24/7 via a Call-back service, online Live Chat, Telegram, Viber and Facebook Messenger. Roboforex Roboforex are an online, global broker which was founded in 2009 and offers traders Forex and CFDs trading. Roboforex is authorized and regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) with license number IFSC/60/271/TS. When starting off with Roboforex traders will need to make a minimum deposit of $1 and there is an option available for a demo account for those who would like to get acquainted with the platform. Roboforex can accommodate various levels of traders, from experienced to beginner, and they can trade a wide variety of instruments and currency pairs. Roboforex offers over 100 instruments and over 35 currency pairs in total. Roboforex offers traders both of the MetaTrader platforms; MT4 and MT5 plus the cTrader platform developed for traders. Roboforex also offer mobile apps for Android and iOS. Roboforex Trading benefits:
- Allows scalping
- Allows hedging
- Offers STP
- Low min deposit
Roboforex Trading Accounts include – Demo, Micro, Mini, Standard, Zero, ECN, STP and Islamic. Customer support is available via phone, Webchat, WeChat, Skype, Viber, Telegram, Facebook chat, WhatsApp, email and a call-back request. Exness Exness is authorised by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles and was founded in 2008. Traders have the ability to trade on Forex and CFDs on Crypto, Metals, Energies, Stocks and Indices on the MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5 trading platforms for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS and the Exness Web Terminal. Exness offers traders 5 different trading accounts to choose from. Standard Accounts include the Standard and Standard Cent. Professional Accounts include Raw Spread, Pro and Zero. Demo accounts and Islamic swap-free accounts are also available. Exness offers over 105 different instruments to trade, including over 103 currency pairs. Exness supports a wide range of languages including English, Russian, Chinese, Urdu, Malay, Indonesian, Hindi, Arabic, Bengali, Farsi, Tamil, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, and Spanish via Live Chat and Email. Admiral Markets Admiral Markets is an online broker which was founded in 2001 and offers Forex and CFDs trading, is globally recognized and has a head office based in the UK. Traders can sign up for a demo account and trades in over 148 instruments and over 40 currency pairs. Admiral Markets is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (EFSA). Admiral Markets Trading benefits include:
- Allows scalping
- Allows hedging
- Offers STP
- Low min deposit
- Offers Negative Balance Protection
Admiral Markets Trading Accounts Offered:
- Demo account
- Micro account
- Mini account
- Standard account
- ECN account
- STP account
Admiral Markets offers both of the MetaTrader platforms; MT4 and MT5 and mobile apps for Android and iOS. Admiral Markets offers multilingual customer support via Telephone, Live Chat, and Email. IQ Option IQ Option is a forex & binary options broker that offers traders three trading accounts to choose from, Standard, VIP, and Demo. This material is not intended for viewers from EEA countries. Binary options are not promoted or sold to retail EEA traders. IQ Option offers the following underlying assets for FX trading.
|Currency Pairs
|Based on major and minor world currencies.
|Crypto Pairs
|TRON, EOS, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Qtum, Ethereum, ZCash, OmiseGo, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Dash
|Indices CFDs
|Based on baskets of different blue-chip stocks.
|Metal CFDs
|Based on Gold
|Energy CFDs
|Based on Crude Oil (WTI, Brent).
|Soft CFD
|-
|Stock CFDs
|Based on shares of US, UK and EU companies.
|ETF CFDs
|Based on exchange-traded funds containing various tradable assets.
offers the following underlying assets for Binary Options trading (unfortunately, not available for EU residents).
|Currency Pairs
|Based on major and minor world currencies.
|Indices BOs
|-
|Metal BOs
|-
|Stock BOs
|Based on shares of US companies.
Payment methods accepted include all the usual options like VISA, MasterCard, Skrill and Neteller, plus a range of other online money transfer services, including AstroPay, Qiwi, and WebMoney. IQ Option’s trading platform is web-based and supports both binary options and forex & CFD trading within the same user interface. Customer support is available 24/7 via email and local phone numbers in 13 countries. IQ Option Risk Warning: Your Capital May Be at Risk XTB XTB is a European broker which was founded in 2002, and has offices in 13 countries across the globe. XTB is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 522157) and has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016. XTB is a fintech company which combines financial services with innovative technology and it offers clients two platforms to choose from:
- xStation 5
- MT4
Traders can choose from 25 crypto CFDs (9 individual coins or 16 crypto pairs) which are available 7 days a week (from 3am Saturday to 9pm Friday). Traders can buy or sell digital coins with 2:1 leverage and 365-day expiry.
|Trading Features:
|Accounts offered:
|Funding methods:
|Allows scalping
|Demo account
|Credit cards
|Allows hedging
|Micro account
|Bank Transfer
|Offers STP
|Mini account
|PayPal
|Low min deposit
|Standard account
|Skrill
|Guaranteed stop loss
|Islamic account
|Payoneer
|Offers Negative Balance Protection
|Netelle
XTB support a wide range of languages including English, Spanish, Czech, Chinese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Turkish, Arabic, and Russian. IG IG Group was founded in 1974 and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the U.K. and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) in Australia. The country of a traders residency will determine which account type they can open. In most countries, they will only be able to trade forex, CFDs and options. Traders can choose between two trading platforms, IG’s proprietary trading platform or MetaTrader 4. IG offers the following education resources:
- Demo account
- Platform tutorial videos
- General educational videos
- Webinars
- Live sessions
Customer Service is available 24/7 via Phone, Live Chat and Email. InstaForex InstaForex is an international brokerage brand regulated by CySEC and BVIFSC. InstaForex has five different account types on offer, including:
- Standard
- Eurica
- ECN
- ECN Pro
- Scalping
A Demo account is also made available. All Accounts available are partnered with the ever-popular MetaTrader4 trading platform. Assets available for trade includes:
- 110+ Currency Pairs
- 5 Crypto Pairs
- 7 Indices Cash CFDs
- 5 Metal Spot CFDs
- 3 Metal Futures
- 7 Energy Futures
- 14 Soft Futures
- 90+ Stock CFDs
Customer Support is made available via WhatsApp to Telegram, Viber to Skype and multiple other technical support avenues. CMC Markets Regulation: ASIC, FSPR, FMA, IIROC, FCA, MAS Broker type: STP | ECN Leverage: up to 1:500 for AU and NZ clients (1:30 for EU and most other clients) Platforms: MetaTrader4, Specific FIX API (protocol) Instruments: Currencies, Indices, Metals, Energies, Softs, Stocks, Bonds, ETFs Interest Rates CMC Markets is a leading online financial trading company regulated in the UK, Germany, Canada and Australia. Accounts on offer:
- Spread Betting
- CFD Trading
available for trade:
- 35+ Currency Pairs
- 32 Indices CFDs
- 6 Metal CFDs
- 5 Energy CFDs
- 19 Soft CFDs
- 19 Bond CFDs
- 8000+ Stock CFDs
- 1000+ ETF CFDs
- 4 Interest Rate CFDs
is available via phone, lice chat and email. Libertex Libertex is a popular online forex and CFD broker regulated and authorised by CySEC (the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission). Account Types on offer include:
- Demo
- Real
Real Account Statuses:
- Gold Status
- GoldPlus Status
- Platinum Status
- VIP Status
Assets available for trade:
- 49 Currency Pairs
- 100 Stocks
- 41 Cryptocurrencies
- 5 Metals
- 18 Indices
- 6 Agricultural Assets
- 5 Oil/Gas Instruments
- 10 Etfs
Customer Support is available via Email, Phone, Facebook and Twitter. Rakuten Securities Regulation: ASIC, SCM, SFC, JFSA Broker type: MM | STP Leverage: up to 1:400 Platforms: MetaTrader4 Instruments: Currencies, Indices, Metals Rakuten Securities is an online brokerage registered and regulated locally in all four jurisdictions it has operations. Assets available for trade include:
- 40+ Currency Pairs
- 10 Indices CFDs
- 2 Metal Spot CFDs
FxGlory Broker type: MM Leverage: up to 1:3000 Deposit: from 1 USD Platforms: MetaTrader4 Instruments: Currencies, Metals, Energies FxGlory is a legally registered, offshore brokerage located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Three account types are available:
- Standard Account
- Premium Account
- VIP Account
Assets available for trade include:
- 40+ Currency Pairs
- 8 Metal Spot CFDs
- 1 Energy Future
Customer Support is available 24/7 via phone and email respectively. Binary.com Regulation: MSFA, LFSA, BVIFSC, VFSC, FCA, ACPR, BaFin, CONSOB, CNMV, FI Broker type: STP, Binary Leverage: up to 1:1000 (1:30 for EU clients) Platforms: MetaTrader5, Binary Platform Instruments: Currencies, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Energies Assets available for trading – FX:
- 50+ Currency Pairs
- 7 Crypto Pairs
- 1 Indices Cash CFD
- 4 Metal Spot CFDs
- 2 Energy Spot CFDs
Assets for Binary Options trading (unfortunately, not available for EU residents):
- 50+ Currency Pairs
- 4 Currency Indices BOs
- 7 Volatility Indices BOs
- 28 World Indices BOs
- 4 Metal Spot BOs
- 1 Energy Spot BOs
accepts global clients, excluding USA, Canada and Hong Kong. TIO Markets Regulation: FCA Broker type: STP, ECN Leverage: up to 1:200 Platforms: MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5 Instruments: Currencies Crypto Indices Metals Energies Stocks TIO Markets is a CFD & forex broker subject to regulations from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Assets available for trade include:
- 20+ Currency Pairs
- 3 Crypto Pairs
- 10 Indices Cash CFDs
- 1 Indices Future
- 3 Metal Spot CFDs
- 3 Energy Spot CFDs
- 2 Energy Futures
- 20+ Stock CFDs
Customer Support is made available via live chat, telegram or email. FXCM Forex Capital Markets Limited or FXCM is a Spread Betting, CFD and Forex trading broker, authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under the Forex Capital Markets Limited and is part of the Leucadia Company, which offers users the ability to trade on Forex, Forex Baskets, Indices, Commodities and Crypto on its own proprietary Trading Station platform for Desktop, Web and Mobile, as well as on MetaTrader4, NinaTrader and ZuluTrade. FXCM offers traders 4 main types of trading accounts to choose from, including Spread Betting, CFD Trading, Active Trader and Professional Clients. A Free Demo account is also made available. Customer Support is available via Live Chat, Phone, Email and SMS. Alpari Alpari International is the business name of Exinity Limited which is by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of the Republic of Mauritius and offers traders more than 250 tradable assets across Forex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies and Futures, across the MetaTrader suite of trading platforms. Four main types of trading accounts are on offer: Standard MT4, Micro MT4, Pro MT4 and ECN MT4/5. A Stocks Trading account, as well as a swap-free account, the use of a free demo trading account and an Alpari Invest account is also made available. Customer support is available 24/5 via Live Chat, Telegram, Email and phone.
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In Conclusion A Low or No minimum deposit account is beneficial for especially beginner traders in order to test the waters with a broker's live account without committing serious money. Professional Traders can also use low or no minimum deposit accounts to live-test trading strategies that require real execution conditions.
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