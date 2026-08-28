NIKE Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: NIKE Inc. price forecast remains cautious after mixed charts and a soft graph pattern, even though the long-term growth profile still matters to investors. The price today in dollars is $38.44 per share, so traders comparing buy or sell setups can judge the cost against the dividend outlook, any preferred shares payout, and current for sale interest. If you're checking how to buy through the ticker symbol NKE, the data suggests using an online trading account and watching trading activity closely before making a purchase.

NIKE Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker NIKE Inc. (NKE) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $38.44 Previous Close $38.44 Day's Range $38.17 – $38.8 Opening Price $38.5 Volume 36232751 shares Daily Change -0.15 (-0.39%) 52-Week High $79.13 52-Week Low $38.17

NIKE Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $38.44, reflecting a daily change of -0.15 (-0.39%). Day's Range $38.17 – $38.8, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $38.17 – $79.13, showing price today sits near the yearly low. Volume vs 90-Day Average 36232751 against 23506675, pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -0.39%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

NIKE Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup remains narrowly skewed to the downside because NIKE Inc. shares are trading just above the 52-week low at $38.17 and well below the $79.13 high. With volume running above the 90-day average, price action is active, but the -0.39% move suggests buyers still need stronger confirmation before a durable rebound can build. A clean push through the intraday range high could improve sentiment, while repeated tests of support near $38.17 would raise the risk of another leg lower.

FAQ on NIKE Inc. Shares

Q1: What are NIKE Inc. shares?

Answer: NIKE Inc. shares are publicly traded equity in NIKE Inc., listed on the NYSE under ticker NKE. At today’s price of $38.44, they represent ownership in the company and reflect market expectations around performance, trading demand, and broader sector conditions.

Q2: How can I buy NIKE Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy NIKE Inc. shares through a brokerage trading account by searching for NKE on the NYSE and placing a market or limit order. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $38.44, so your purchase cost depends on the order type and brokerage fees.

Q3: What affects the price of NIKE Inc. shares?

Answer: The price of NIKE Inc. shares is driven by trading volume, investor sentiment, company fundamentals, and broader consumer spending trends. Today’s range of $38.17 to $38.8 shows active intraday movement, while the -0.39% change signals mild weakness relative to the open.

Q4: Does NIKE Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details are not included in the live data feed, so investors should confirm the current payout policy through NIKE Inc. filings or their brokerage platform. Today’s share price is $38.44, but no dividend amount is provided here.

Q5: How can I track my NIKE Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track NIKE Inc. shares and any dividend updates inside a brokerage trading account or through company filings. With NKE at $38.44 on NYSE and volume at 36,232,751 shares today, active monitoring helps you follow both price action and account records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the NIKE Inc. share price?

Answer: Today’s NIKE Inc. share price is being shaped by a small daily decline, a close-to-low yearly position, and above-average volume. The current price of $38.44 sits only slightly above the 52-week low of $38.17, which keeps pressure on sentiment.

Q7: Is NIKE Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether NIKE Inc. is a good share to buy depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance. At $38.44, the stock trades near its 52-week low, which can attract value-focused traders, but the negative daily change suggests momentum is still fragile.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy NIKE Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not strongly favor an aggressive buy, because NIKE Inc. shares are down 0.39% and hovering just above the 52-week low. That said, traders looking for a purchase near support may watch $38.17 closely before acting.

Q9: How much does one NIKE Inc. share cost?

Answer: One NIKE Inc. share costs $38.44 today on the NYSE. That price per share is based on the latest live data, with the stock trading between $38.17 and $38.8 during the session.

Q10: How to sell NIKE Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell NIKE Inc. shares, log into your brokerage trading account, search ticker NKE, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. With today’s volume at 36,232,751 shares, liquidity appears sufficient for most orders.

How to Buy NIKE Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker NKE, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

NIKE Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given NIKE Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $38.17 and $79.13. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.