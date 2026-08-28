Newmont Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Newmont Corporation shares are holding a constructive tone as charts and historical graph data show the price today in dollars sitting close to the upper end of its annual range, which supports a measured price forecast and cautious growth prediction. The latest data leaves the buy or sell debate balanced for traders watching preferred shares and payout details, while the ordinary dividend view may need confirmation from company filings. For anyone asked how to buy for sale shares tied to the ticker symbol NEM, the cost is straightforward to assess online through a trading account, and today’s trading setup suggests a disciplined approach rather than chasing the move.

Newmont Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Newmont Corporation (NEM) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $132.29 Previous Close $132.29 Day's Range $130.87 – $133.7 Opening Price $131.02 Volume 5307254 shares Daily Change 0.69 (0.52%) 52-Week High $135.29 52-Week Low $72.23

Newmont Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $132.29 — reflecting a daily change of 0.69 (0.52%). Day's Range $130.87 – $133.7 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $72.23 – $135.29 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5307254 against 7915676 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.52% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Newmont Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The current setup leans mildly bullish because the share price is already within a narrow band near the 52-week high of $135.29, while the daily gain remains positive at 0.52%. If buyers keep the price above the $130.87 intraday low and volume improves, momentum could extend. A slip back toward the midpoint of the yearly range would weaken the tone.

That said, the move is still measured, not decisive. With volume below the 90-day average, the latest advance looks orderly rather than aggressive. Traders may watch whether $132.29 can hold as a near-term base before treating the stock as a breakout candidate.

FAQ on Newmont Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Newmont Corporation shares?

Answer: Newmont Corporation shares are ordinary equity securities listed on the NYSE under ticker NEM. At today’s price per share of $132.29, they reflect market views on the company’s business, trading activity, and investor demand within the US stock market.

Q2: How can I buy Newmont Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy NEM through a brokerage account that supports NYSE trading. After funding the account, search the ticker symbol, review the current price today in dollars, and place a market or limit order. Check fees and availability before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Newmont Corporation shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly influenced by company results, market sentiment, trading volume, and broader sector conditions. Today’s move to $132.29, with a 0.52% gain, suggests steady demand, while the range between $130.87 and $133.7 shows contained intraday swings.

Q4: Does Newmont Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information isn’t included in the live data provided here, so you should confirm the payout directly in company filings or through your brokerage. The share’s current trading pattern at $132.29 doesn’t confirm any specific dividend amount or schedule.

Q5: How can I track my Newmont Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares through your online trading account or brokerage app, where you can monitor the price, volume, and execution history. For dividends, review corporate actions and statements from the broker, since the live feed here only shows trading data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Newmont Corporation share price?

Answer: The latest price is being shaped by the 0.52% daily change, the early-session opening price of $131.02, and the tight range around $132.29. Volume of 5,307,254 shares versus the 90-day average also signals more restrained participation today.

Q7: Is Newmont Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether it’s a good share to buy depends on your strategy and risk tolerance. The price today is close to the upper end of the 52-week range, which supports strength, but below-average volume means confirmation is still limited before chasing the move.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Newmont Corporation shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup may suit disciplined buyers more than aggressive traders, because NEM is near its 52-week high but hasn’t yet broken above it. With the price at $132.29 and intraday movement contained, a limit order may be more practical than a rushed purchase.

Q9: How much does one Newmont Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Newmont Corporation share costs $132.29 today. That price per share matches the current live quote on NYSE, with no change from the previous close at the time of the feed, though intraday trading has already ranged between $130.87 and $133.7.

Q10: How to sell Newmont Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell Newmont Corporation shares, log in to your brokerage account, search ticker NEM, choose the number of shares, and submit a sell order. You can use a market or limit order depending on how quickly you want execution at today’s price.

How to Buy Newmont Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, then complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review order types.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker NEM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Newmont Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Newmont Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $72.23 and $135.29. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.