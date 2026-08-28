Morgan Stanley Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Morgan Stanley price forecast signals a cautious constructive tone as charts and graph patterns keep the broader growth trend intact, even after a modest move in today’s price today in dollars. For traders weighing buy or sell decisions, the data suggests the shares remain near a workable cost zone, with the ticker symbol MS still drawing attention from online trading accounts watching for sale opportunities, dividend stability, preferred shares payout cues, and the best way to buy through a trading account; overall, the current setup supports a measured, not aggressive, prediction.

Morgan Stanley Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Latest market snapshot Share Name & Ticker Morgan Stanley (MS) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $214.83 Previous Close $214.83 Day's Range $213.5 – $216.51 Opening Price $214.03 Volume 3,506,169 shares Daily Change 0.8 (0.37%) 52-Week High $232.23 52-Week Low $145.66

Morgan Stanley Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $214.83, reflecting a daily change of 0.8 (0.37%). Day's Range $213.5 – $216.51, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $145.66 – $232.23, showing price today sits in the upper half of the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3,506,169 against 5,515,990, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.37%, highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Morgan Stanley Limited Forecast Insights

Morgan Stanley’s setup looks technically steady rather than stretched. The share price at $214.83 sits well above the 52-week low and not far from the upper end of the yearly band, while today’s 0.37% gain suggests mild upward pressure. A clean move above $216.51 could invite follow-through, while slipping back toward $213.50 may signal short-term consolidation.

Bullish Case: Buyers may point to the relatively tight range and position in the upper half of the 52-week span as signs that momentum remains intact. Bearish Case: Below-average volume can make the move less convincing, so a failure to hold current levels could leave the shares vulnerable to retracement toward nearby support.

FAQ on Morgan Stanley Shares

Q1: What are Morgan Stanley shares?

Answer: Morgan Stanley shares are equity securities listed on the nyse under ticker MS. At $214.83 today, the shares reflect a modest 0.37% daily increase. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the company’s performance and long-term investment banking and wealth management business.

Q2: How can I buy Morgan Stanley shares?

Answer: You can buy Morgan Stanley shares through a brokerage trading account by searching ticker MS on the nyse. With the price per share at $214.83, you’d place a market or limit order. Check commission, settlement, and order controls before you purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Morgan Stanley shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by market sentiment, financial-sector conditions, and trading volume. Today’s move to $214.83 came with 3,506,169 shares traded, below the 90-day average. That lighter activity can limit conviction, even when the shares trade higher.

Q4: Does Morgan Stanley pay dividends?

Answer: Morgan Stanley has a dividend policy, but the latest live data here does not provide a payout amount. At $214.83 per share, investors should confirm the current dividend directly through brokerage quotes or Morgan Stanley filings before making a purchase or income-based decision.

Q5: How can I track my Morgan Stanley shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MS shares in your brokerage app or account dashboard, where today’s price, daily change, and volume are shown. For dividend details, register preferences and payout history are usually listed under corporate actions, but exact figures should be confirmed in official company records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Morgan Stanley share price?

Answer: The key factors in today’s data are the $214.83 price, the 0.37% daily gain, the $213.50 to $216.51 range, and volume of 3,506,169 shares. Relative to the 52-week low and high, the shares remain closer to the upper end.

Q7: Is Morgan Stanley a good share to buy?

Answer: The shares look reasonable for watchlist buyers because they trade near the upper half of the 52-week range and posted a small gain today. Still, the below-average volume means conviction is limited, so many investors may prefer confirmation before they buy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Morgan Stanley shares today?

Answer: At $214.83, the shares are showing stable but not explosive momentum. If you want to purchase today, the main consideration is whether the current price holds above the day’s low of $213.50. More cautious traders may wait for stronger volume confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Morgan Stanley share cost?

Answer: One Morgan Stanley share costs $214.83 today on the nyse. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, while the session range of $213.50 to $216.51 shows the shares have traded in a relatively confined band.

Q10: How to sell Morgan Stanley shares?

Answer: To sell Morgan Stanley shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, search MS, and place a sell order at the price per share you want. With today’s quote at $214.83, traders can use a market or limit order depending on execution needs.

How to Buy Morgan Stanley Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication, to secure access.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker MS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Morgan Stanley Actionable Financial Advice

Given Morgan Stanley’s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $145.66 and $232.23. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company’s own sector conditions to refine your strategy.