Micron Technology Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Micron Technology Inc performance charts and historical graph data show promising long-term growth, with a general consensus prediction and positive price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars stands at $935.39 per share. Investors considering a buy or sell action can assess the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or preferred shares payout. For those new to investing, learning how to buy via the ticker symbol MU can be initiated by opening an online trading account with a licensed brokerage for seamless trading.

Micron Technology Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Micron Technology Inc (MU) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $935.39 Previous Close $935.39 Day's Range $906.89 – $968.68 Opening Price $967.01 Volume 28192336 shares Daily Change -3.01 (-0.32%) 52-Week High $1255 52-Week Low $114.25 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Micron Technology Inc Key Highlights

Label Insight Current Price $935.39 — reflecting a daily change of -3.01 (-0.32%) Day's Range $906.89 – $968.68 — indicating a wide intraday band 52-Week Range $114.25 – $1255 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range Volume vs 90-Day Average 28192336 against 44418277 — pointing to below average trading activity Momentum -0.32% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility

Micron Technology Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current -0.32% move positions Micron Technology Inc's shares near a pivotal point within its 52-week range of $114.25 to $1255. Given the subdued momentum and moderate volatility, a cautious approach is advised. Investors should monitor for bullish resilience that could challenge recent resistance levels.

FAQ on Micron Technology Inc Shares

Q1: What are Micron Technology Inc shares?

Answer: Micron Technology Inc shares represent ownership in the company, traded under the ticker symbol MU on the NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Micron Technology Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy shares by opening an online trading account with a US brokerage, searching for the ticker MU, and placing a buy order.

Q3: What affects the price of Micron Technology Inc shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by market conditions, company performance, and economic factors such as demand for semiconductors.

Q4: Does Micron Technology Inc pay dividends?

Answer: For specifics on dividends, it is best to consult company filings or your brokerage firm for updates and announcements.

Q5: How can I track my Micron Technology Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track shares and dividends through your brokerage account, which provides real-time portfolio updates and transaction history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Micron Technology Inc share price?

Answer: Recent share movements result from market sentiment and Micron's financial health, reflected in its slightly negative daily change and current strategic position.

Q7: Is Micron Technology Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: While historical growth is promising, immediate investment decisions should consider current market performance and individual financial goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Micron Technology Inc shares today?

Answer: Caution is urged amid the current fluctuation; investors should consider broader market factors before committing to a buy.

Q9: How much does one Micron Technology Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $935.39.

Q10: How to sell Micron Technology Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your brokerage account, locate MU shares, and place a sell order based on your investment strategy.

How to Buy Micron Technology Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker MU, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Micron Technology Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Micron Technology Inc's current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $114.25 and $1255. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.