Microchip Technology Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Microchip Technology Inc's performance charts and historical graph data continue to demonstrate significant long-term growth, fostering a positive consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $75.49 per share. When evaluating whether to buy or sell, investors can assess the purchase cost against any ordinary dividend or a preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy the shares using the ticker symbol MCHP, initiating an online trading account with a reputable brokerage allows for seamless trading and data access.

Microchip Technology Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $75.49 Previous Close $75.49 Day's Range $73.71 – $75.57 Opening Price $74.59 Volume 7147859 shares Daily Change 1.44 (1.94%) 52-Week High $105.91 52-Week Low $48.52

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Microchip Technology Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $75.49 — reflecting a daily change of 1.44 (1.94%). Day's Range $73.71 – $75.57 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $48.52 – $105.91 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 7147859 against 11019730 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 1.94% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Microchip Technology Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The recent 1.94% upward move, coupled with a price of $75.49 situating mid-range between the 52-week high of $105.91 and low of $48.52, presents potential for continued bullish momentum as investors focus on breakout resistance near $105.91.

FAQ on Microchip Technology Inc Shares

Q1: What are Microchip Technology Inc shares?

Answer: Microchip Technology Inc shares represent ownership in a leading semiconductor company traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol MCHP.

Q2: How can I buy Microchip Technology Inc shares?

Answer: To buy shares, open a trading account with an approved brokerage, ensure it's funded, and trade using the ticker symbol MCHP.

Q3: What affects the price of Microchip Technology Inc shares?

Answer: Shares can be influenced by factors such as market demand, production capacity, technological advancements, and broader economic trends.

Q4: Does Microchip Technology Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the company pays dividends, but specifics can be checked through brokerage platforms or company filings due to variations in payout schedules.

Q5: How can I track my Microchip Technology Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Shares and dividends can be tracked via online brokerage accounts offering detailed transaction history and performance overviews.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Microchip Technology Inc share price?

Answer: Current share prices reflect trading volumes, daily fluctuations, and movements within the 52-week high and low range.

Q7: Is Microchip Technology Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Its positive momentum and reasonable pricing within a wide 52-week range might suggest potential, but investors should perform due diligence.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Microchip Technology Inc shares today?

Answer: With a daily rise of 1.94%, buyers might find the shares appealing, but examination of broader market conditions is prudent.

Q9: How much does one Microchip Technology Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $75.49.

Q10: How to sell Microchip Technology Inc shares?

Answer: Shares can be sold through your brokerage by selecting the market sell option or setting limit prices if aligned with your strategy.

How to Buy Microchip Technology Inc Shares Step by Step

1. Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

2. Verify your account via email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

4. Complete KYC identity verification.

5. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

6. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

7. Search the ticker MCHP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Microchip Technology Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Microchip Technology Inc's current performance, investors should watch carefully for HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $48.52 and $105.91. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.