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Microchip Technology Incorporated

 NASDAQ: MCHP
$72.93 ▼ -2.56 (-3.39%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$75.39
Prev close
$75.49
Day range
72.67 – 75.58
Volume
8,248,558
52-wk range
$48.52 – $105.91
Industry
52-Week High
$105.91
52-Week Low
$48.52
Volume
8,248,558
Prev Close
$75.49
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$75.39
Prev close$75.49
Volume8,248,558
52-wk high$105.91
52-wk low$48.52
52-week range
$48.52 $105.91
$72.93
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$75.39
Previous close$75.49
Day range72.67 – 75.58
Volume8,248,558
Change ▼ -2.56 (-3.39%)
52-week high$105.91
52-week low$48.52

Microchip Technology Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Microchip Technology Inc's performance charts and historical graph data continue to demonstrate significant long-term growth, fostering a positive consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $75.49 per share. When evaluating whether to buy or sell, investors can assess the purchase cost against any ordinary dividend or a preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy the shares using the ticker symbol MCHP, initiating an online trading account with a reputable brokerage allows for seamless trading and data access.

Microchip Technology Inc Live Share Data

Label Value
Share Name & Ticker Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Exchange NASDAQ
Currency USD ($)
Current Price $75.49
Previous Close $75.49
Day's Range $73.71 – $75.57
Opening Price $74.59
Volume 7147859 shares
Daily Change 1.44 (1.94%)
52-Week High $105.91
52-Week Low $48.52

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Microchip Technology Inc Key Highlights

Label Value
Current Price $75.49 — reflecting a daily change of 1.44 (1.94%).
Day's Range $73.71 – $75.57 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range $48.52 – $105.91 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average 7147859 against 11019730 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum 1.94% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Microchip Technology Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The recent 1.94% upward move, coupled with a price of $75.49 situating mid-range between the 52-week high of $105.91 and low of $48.52, presents potential for continued bullish momentum as investors focus on breakout resistance near $105.91.

FAQ on Microchip Technology Inc Shares

Q1: What are Microchip Technology Inc shares?
Answer: Microchip Technology Inc shares represent ownership in a leading semiconductor company traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol MCHP.

Q2: How can I buy Microchip Technology Inc shares?
Answer: To buy shares, open a trading account with an approved brokerage, ensure it's funded, and trade using the ticker symbol MCHP.

Q3: What affects the price of Microchip Technology Inc shares?
Answer: Shares can be influenced by factors such as market demand, production capacity, technological advancements, and broader economic trends.

Q4: Does Microchip Technology Inc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the company pays dividends, but specifics can be checked through brokerage platforms or company filings due to variations in payout schedules.

Q5: How can I track my Microchip Technology Inc shares and dividends?
Answer: Shares and dividends can be tracked via online brokerage accounts offering detailed transaction history and performance overviews.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Microchip Technology Inc share price?
Answer: Current share prices reflect trading volumes, daily fluctuations, and movements within the 52-week high and low range.

Q7: Is Microchip Technology Inc a good share to buy?
Answer: Its positive momentum and reasonable pricing within a wide 52-week range might suggest potential, but investors should perform due diligence.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Microchip Technology Inc shares today?
Answer: With a daily rise of 1.94%, buyers might find the shares appealing, but examination of broader market conditions is prudent.

Q9: How much does one Microchip Technology Inc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $75.49.

Q10: How to sell Microchip Technology Inc shares?
Answer: Shares can be sold through your brokerage by selecting the market sell option or setting limit prices if aligned with your strategy.

How to Buy Microchip Technology Inc Shares Step by Step

1. Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.
2. Verify your account via email or phone number.
3. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
4. Complete KYC identity verification.
5. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
6. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.
7. Search the ticker MCHP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Microchip Technology Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Microchip Technology Inc's current performance, investors should watch carefully for HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $48.52 and $105.91. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Microchip Shares
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) COO Sells $467,200.00 in Stock

    Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) COO Sells $467,200.00 in Stock

    Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) COO Richard Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,661,867.52. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Microchip Technology COO Simoncic sells $467,175 in NASDAQ:MCHP stock

    Microchip Technology COO Simoncic sells $467,175 in NASDAQ:MCHP stock

    Microchip Technology COO Simoncic sells $467,175 in NASDAQ:MCHP stock

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Director at Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) sells 3,000 shares in open-market trade

    Director at Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) sells 3,000 shares in open-market trade

    Microchip Technology director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares at $97.5152 on May 28, 2026, and now directly holds 17,665 shares, according to a Form 4 filing.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

    Assessing Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

    Recent share performance and business snapshot Microchip Technology (MCHP) has drawn investor attention after a recent share price move, with the stock last closing at $98.05 and posting gains over the past day, week, month and past 3 months. The company, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, reports annual revenue of $4,713.1m and net income of $118.8m. It also reports positive annual revenue and net income growth, placing it firmly in the global embedded semiconductor and mixed signal...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Capitalizes on Data Center and AI Boom

    Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Capitalizes on Data Center and AI Boom

    Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is one of the most buzzing AI semiconductor stocks to buy in 2026. On May 7, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) delivered impressive fourth-quarter and fiscal 2026 results that asserted improved operating leverage and continued progress in balance sheet strength. The company also reiterated that it continues to see strong customer engagement […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Microchip Technology Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

    Microchip Technology Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

    Microchip Technology Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Insider Selling: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

    Insider Selling: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

    Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) Director Matthew Chapman sold 3,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • 3,000-Share Form 144 Sale by Microchip Technologies (NASDAQ: MCHP)

    3,000-Share Form 144 Sale by Microchip Technologies (NASDAQ: MCHP)

    Form 144 shows Matthew W. Chapman listed 3,000 shares for sale on 05/28/2026 and records a prior 10,000-share sale on 05/15/2026 for $954,798.74.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) CFO trust sells 3,667 shares

    Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) CFO trust sells 3,667 shares

    Microchip Technology CFO James Eric Bjornholt’s trust sold 3,667 MCHP shares in two open-market trades under a pre-set Rule 10b5-1 plan.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • National Pension Service Purchases 18,336 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

    National Pension Service Purchases 18,336 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

    National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,241 shares of the semiconduct

    Updated on: 01/06/2026