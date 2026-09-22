Overall, MGL Forex offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:200. MGL Forex offers 7 USD commission per lot for your forex as well as spot metal trade. MGL Forex offers no educational material on its website. MGL Forex has an overall rating of 5/10.

?️ Not Regulated. ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Category Details 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 /R800 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus May offer promotional bonuses (subject to terms & conditions) 💸 Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal or inactivity fees may apply 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads depending on account type; commission may apply on ECN accounts 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and selected e-wallets (processing times vary) 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) / WebTrader (availability depends on account) 🛡️ Regulation Not Regulated 🔐 Trust Score Moderate – conduct due diligence before investing ⏱️ Payout Schedule Typically 1–5 business days depending on withdrawal method 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

MGL Forex spider chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Diverse account types Unregulated Competitive spreads Limited deposit and withdrawal methods Various trading instruments No educational material

Overview

CFD broker that started its brokerage in 2016. They are headquartered in Khoroo, Chingeltei district, Ulaanbaatar. The company offers a diverse choice of trading instruments and competitive spreads.

Featured Offered

Forex, indices, commodities, metals, and cryptocurrencies with leveraged trading tools.

The broker claims low minimum deposits (around $50) and a demo account for practice, as well as multiple account types from standard to more advanced options with varying spreads and commission structures.

However, MGL Forex operates without regulatory oversight — meaning it is unregulated, which significantly increases risk compared with brokers licensed by recognized financial authorities.

In summary, MGL Forex features trade access to many instruments and MT4 support, but lacks transparent regulation and standard investor protections, so traders should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before using it.

MGL Forex Safety and Security

Unregulated broker: MGL Forex does not hold a licence from any recognised financial regulator, and Mongolia does not have a forex regulatory authority.

This means it’s not legally required to follow industry-standard rules that protect traders.

Funds not protected: There’s no clear evidence of client fund protection measures like segregated accounts or participation in investor compensation schemes — so your money wouldn’t automatically be safeguarded if the broker fails.

Higher risk profile: Because it’s unregulated and lacks transparency, the risk of financial loss or operational issues is much higher compared with regulated brokers.

MGL Forex carries significant safety and fund-security risks due to its lack of regulation and protection mechanisms — exercise caution before trading with it.

Is MGL Forex regulated, and does it protect my funds?

No — MGL Forex currently operates without oversight from any recognized financial regulator, meaning it isn’t licensed or supervised by major authorities that enforce investor protection standards. Because of this, client funds are not covered by deposit protection schemes or segregated account rules that regulated brokers normally follow, which increases the risk of potential loss if issues arise.

Are my funds secure with MGL Forex?

MGL Forex does not publicly verify standard safety measures such as keeping client funds in segregated accounts or offering investor compensation programs. Without regulatory requirements, there’s no guarantee your money is protected from misuse or insolvency, and traders have fewer avenues for dispute resolution if problems occur.

MGL Forex at a Glance

Broker's Name MGL Forex 📍 Headquartered Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia 📅 Year Founded 2016 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities none ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 /R800 💳 Deposit Options Bank Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader4 📱 OS Compatibility No 📈 Tradable assets offered 54 forex currency pairs, CFDs on spot metals, Stocks, Oil, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Copper 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Mongolian and English 👥 Customer Support Languages Mongolian and English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24hr a day, 5 days a week 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Customer Review

MGL Forex reviews highlight its unregulated status and transparency issues, raising safety concerns. Traders report withdrawal delays, poor customer support, and unclear fees, though some note basic MT4 trading access and diverse instruments — overall advising extreme caution.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Low to below average (significant concerns in trust & transparency). 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally mixed to negative — many users cite dissatisfaction with withdrawals and support. 📞Customer Service Reported to be poor, with slow responses and limited clarity on support channels.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Very limited publicly available reviews. No strong verified rating presence for MGL Forex on the platform. N/A User feedback highlights concerns about withdrawals, transparency, and regulatory status. Overall sentiment appears cautious to negative. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ (Low) Sparse or mixed reviews. Some users raise trust and service concerns, while overall visibility remains limited. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ (Low–Mixed

MGL Forex Account Types

Standard Account

The MGL Forex Standard account requires a low ~$50 minimum deposit, offers access to forex/CFD instruments with spreads from around 0.7–1.1 pips and leverage up to ~1:200, but is unregulated with limited transparency and payment options, posing high risk.

Pro Account

The MGL Forex Pro account targets experienced traders with a high $5,000 minimum, generally lower spreads, plus ~$7/lot forex & metal commissions and 1:200 leverage. However, limited transparency and a lack of regulation make it high-risk for live trading.

🧾 Account Type 💰 Min. Deposit 📊 Spread 💵 Commission 🟢 Institutional account Account Negotiable (High-tier) Custom / Negotiable Custom / Negotiable ⚪ Standard Account ~$50 From ~0.7–1.1 pips No commission 🔵 Pro Account ~$5,000 Lower spreads (tighter than Standard) ~$7 per lot (Forex & Metals) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Institutional Account

The MGL Forex Institutional account is tailored for large traders or entities with negotiable trading conditions, including deposit, spreads, and commissions. Specific pricing isn’t published, and, like all accounts, it lacks clear oversight due to the broker’s unregulated status.

What are the differences between MGL Forex account types?

Standard accounts suit beginners with low deposits and spreads, Pro accounts offer tighter spreads and commissions for experienced traders, while Institutional accounts provide negotiable conditions for high-volume or corporate traders, all unregulated and high-risk.

What is the minimum deposit for MGL Forex accounts?

The Standard account starts around $50, the Pro account requires ~$5,000, and the Institutional accounts have negotiable high-tier deposits. All accounts offer varying spreads and commissions, but lack regulatory oversight, so traders should proceed with caution.

How to open a MGL Forex account

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the MGL Forex website and complete the registration form by providing your basic personal details. Submit the form to create your account.

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

After registering, fill out the required questionnaire. This typically includes information about your trading experience, financial background, and investment knowledge to ensure suitability and compliance.

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

Once your account is approved, download the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. Log in using the credentials provided and start trading.

MGL Forex Markets Fees

MGL Forex charges variable spreads (around 0.7–1.1 pips on major pairs) plus commissions on certain accounts (about $7 per lot for forex and metals).

Overnight swap fees apply to held positions. Deposits are usually free, but withdrawal or conversion fees may apply.

You pay trading costs through spreads + commissions (especially on Pro accounts).

Overnight fees (swaps) apply if trades remain open past roll-over time.

Extra charges like withdrawal or conversion fees may come from banks or platforms, not always from the broker directly.

What fees will I pay when trading with MGL Forex?

You typically pay variable spreads plus commissions on certain account types (e.g., around $7 per standard forex lot). Overnight swap/rollover fees apply if positions are held past the trading day.

Are there any deposit or withdrawal fees?

MGL Forex usually doesn’t charge for deposits, but your bank or payment provider may add fees. Withdrawal charges or currency conversion costs can also apply, depending on the method and region.

MGL Forex Market instruments

Forex trading describes the currency exchange market, which refers to the global, decentralised marketplace where individuals, companies, and financial institutions exchange currencies for one another at floating rates. Commodities Commodity markets offer many investment opportunities for traders. Soft commodities have been traded for centuries and play a major role in portfolio diversification and risk management. Investing in contract-based tradable goods is a reliable way to mitigate risk during times of economic uncertainty. Indices Equity, or stock indices, are actual stock market indexes that measure the value of a specific section of a stock market. They can represent a specific stock market or a specific set of the largest companies of a nation. Precious metals The trading of gold and other precious metals, along with crude oil, copper, or petroleum, are hard commodities that play a major role in the commodities market and are contract-based tradable good. Energy The typical feature of energy prices is high volatility due to the influence of political and environmental factors, supply and demand, extreme weather conditions, and global economic growth.

What types of trading instruments are available with MGL Forex?

MGL Forex typically offers a range of instruments, including forex currency pairs, metals (e.g., gold, silver), and other CFDs such as oil and indices, depending on your account type and platform access.

Can I trade both major and exotic currency pairs?

Yes — you can usually trade major, minor, and some exotic currency pairs on MGL Forex, though availability and spreads may vary by instrument and market conditions.

MGL Forex Trading platforms

The forex trading platform provided by MGL Forex to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

MGL Forex offers the MetaTrader4, which is one of the world’s most popular trading platforms.

MetaTrader4 includes a built-in editor and compiler, which allows its users access to a free library of software, articles, and help; it also utilizes a proprietary scripting language,

MGL4/MQL5, which allows traders to develop Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and scripts.

MGL Forex provides access to the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform, a widely used system for forex and CFD trading.

MT4 offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading (EAs), and easy order execution.

It’s available for desktop, mobile, and web, letting you trade on the go or from your computer.

Which trading platform does MGL Forex use?

MGL Forex uses the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, a popular trading system for forex and CFD markets with advanced charting, technical tools, and automated trading (EAs) support.

Can I use MT4 on mobile and desktop?

Yes — MT4 is available on Windows and Mac computers, as well as Android and iOS devices, letting you trade and monitor markets from both mobile and desktop.

Deposit and Withdrawal

You can fund your trading account mainly through bank transfers, with minimum deposits of around $50 for a standard account.

Deposits may take a few hours up to 1–3 business days to reflect, depending on your bank.

MGL Forex doesn’t charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, but your bank or payment provider might.

Withdrawals are also done by bank transfer, and processing times can vary based on the banking system used.

Some clients may use cryptocurrency deposits, and conversion into account funds can incur a small fee at the time of funding.

Always verify details and any charges with customer support before sending funds.

🔑 Category Details 💳 Min. Deposit $50 (Standard Account) 🏦 Deposit Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Crypto ⏱️ Deposit Times Hours → 1–3 business days 💸 Deposit Notes Usually no broker fees; bank/provider may charge 💰 Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer, Crypto ⏳ Withdrawal Times Bank Transfer, Crypto 🧾 Withdrawal Fees Usually free; check bank/provider fees 🔁 Return Rules Withdraw using same method as deposit; verify with support 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What methods can I use to deposit and withdraw funds with MGL Forex?

You can typically deposit and withdraw using bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and sometimes cryptocurrency (depending on availability). Methods may vary by region.

Are there fees or processing times for deposits and withdrawals?

MGL Forex generally does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, but your bank or payment provider may add charges. Deposit times are usually hours to a few business days, and withdrawals can take 1–5 business days.

MGL Forex vs Keytrade Bank vs IFGM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🥇 MGL Forex 🥈 Keytrade Bank 🥉 IFGM 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 /R800 $1/R16 $200/R3 200 📝 Sign-Up Bonus – – – ➕ Max. Leverage 1:200 1:100 1:500 💵 Currency Pairs – 160 28 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education

MGL Forex currently offers limited formal educational resources on its website.

There are no comprehensive tutorials, webinars, or structured learning content publicly available for traders, and basic market analysis tools are minimal.

As a result, beginners may find it harder to learn trading skills directly through the broker and may need to seek external learning materials or third‑party courses to build their knowledge.

Customer Reviews

You can fund your trading account mainly through bank transfers, with minimum deposits of around $50 for a standard account. Deposits may take a few hours up to 1–3 business days to reflect, depending on your bank. MGL Forex doesn’t charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, but your bank or payment provider might. Withdrawals are also done by bank transfer, and processing times can vary based on the banking system used. Some clients may use cryptocurrency deposits, and conversion into account funds can incur a small fee at the time of funding. Always verify details and any charges with customer support before sending funds.

Conclusion MGL Forex can be described as a company that offers relatively tight spreads, reasonable minimum deposit requirements for its standard account, and a variety of market instruments to work with. However, it has a total lack of educational material, rudimentary research tools, and is completely unregulated. This means that even though, for the Mongolian market, this broker might seem legit, the fact that there is no regulation by a respected international financial authority means they might not be trusted by an international clientele.

Disclaimer

MGL Forex warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with MGL Forex, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. MGL Forex warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable. MGL Forex cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently asked questions

Which platforms are supported by MGL Forex?

MGL Forex provides the following popular trading platforms: MetaTrader4

Does MGL Forex offer leverage?

Yes, MGL Forex offers a maximum leverage of 1:200

What spreads can I expect with MGL Forex?

MGL Forex offers spreads between 1 pip and 1.5 pips If details on the website are not comprehensive, more information can be obtained from the customer support service.

Does MGL Forex charge commission?

Yes, more information on commissions can be obtained from the customer support service.

Is MGL Forex regulated?

No, unfortunately, MGL Forex is not regulated by any respected international financial authority

Is MGL Forex a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?

Because of the lack of educational material, I would not recommend MGL Forex for beginners.

Does MGL Forex offer a demo account?

Yes, MGL Forex offers a demo account to practise with.

What is the minimum deposit for MGL Forex?

50 USD