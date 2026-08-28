MetLife Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: MetLife Inc. price forecast signals a cautious but constructive setup as charts and historical graph data show the shares holding near the upper half of the yearly range. The price today in dollars is $96.25, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend, preferred shares payout, and any for sale opportunities. For anyone asking how to buy the ticker symbol MET, today’s data suggests an online trading route through a brokerage trading account, with growth and prediction signals remaining steady rather than explosive.

MetLife Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker MetLife Inc. (MET) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $96.25 Previous Close $96.25 Day's Range $95.44 – $96.79 Opening Price $95.96 Volume 2200828 shares Daily Change -0.27 (-0.28%) 52-Week High $100.93 52-Week Low $67.33

MetLife Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $96.25 — reflecting a daily change of -0.27 (-0.28%). Day's Range $95.44 – $96.79 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $67.33 – $100.93 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2200828 against 3553836 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.28% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

MetLife Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

MetLife sits close to the top end of its 52-week band, but still below the high at $100.93, which keeps the near-term tone constructive without confirming a breakout. The modest -0.28% slip and lighter-than-normal volume suggest limited conviction. A move above the recent ceiling could invite traders looking for continued trend strength, while a retreat toward the low-$95 area would put support back in focus. The setup favors patience over urgency until volume expands.

FAQ on MetLife Inc. Shares

Q1: What are MetLife Inc. shares?

Answer: MetLife Inc. shares are equity securities traded on the NYSE under MET. At $96.25 today, they represent ownership in the company and are priced within a narrow daily range of $95.44 to $96.79, with recent trading showing mild negative momentum.

Q2: How can I buy MetLife Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy MET through a brokerage trading account that supports NYSE stocks. Search the ticker symbol MET, review the price per share of $96.25, and place a market or limit order. Always compare the cost with your risk tolerance before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of MetLife Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, sector sentiment, interest-rate expectations, and company results. Today’s price of $96.25 sits near the upper end of the yearly range, while volume of 2,200,828 shares is below the 90-day average, which can limit momentum.

Q4: Does MetLife Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: MetLife is widely followed for its dividend, but the exact payout isn’t included in today’s feed. Investors checking for income details should confirm the amount, timing, and record dates through brokerage data or the company’s filings before making a buy decision.

Q5: How can I track my MetLife Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MET in your brokerage app by monitoring price today in dollars, volume, and corporate actions. Dividend information should be linked to your account history or company notices. Since the current data doesn’t show a payout figure, confirm it with your broker.

Q6: What factors are affecting the MetLife Inc. share price?

Answer: Today’s share price of $96.25 reflects a small daily decline, narrow intraday movement, and lighter-than-average volume. The stock’s position near the yearly high suggests resilience, but short-term trade direction may still depend on broader financial-sector sentiment and rate expectations.

Q7: Is MetLife Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, MET may suit investors who prefer a steadier name near the top of its 52-week range. The price per share is $96.25, but volume is below average and momentum is soft, so a purchase now depends on your trading plan.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy MetLife Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat previous close, a slight decline, and a price of $96.25 near resistance. That makes a fresh buy more tactical than aggressive. Traders may want to wait for stronger volume or a cleaner move above the $100.93 high.

Q9: How much does one MetLife Inc. share cost?

Answer: One MetLife Inc. share costs $96.25 today. The price per share has traded between $95.44 and $96.79 during the session, so the market is currently valuing MET close to its opening level and just under the recent session high.

Q10: How to sell MetLife Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell MET shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, enter the ticker symbol, choose the number of shares, and submit a sell order. With today’s price at $96.25 and volume below average, liquidity is adequate, but execution timing still matters.

How to Buy MetLife Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker MET, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

MetLife Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given MetLife Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $67.33 and $100.93. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.