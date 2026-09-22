What is an APK?

Source codes

Icons

Audio files and video files, along with various others

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What is a Mobile Application?

What is the difference between Apps and APKs?

MetaTrader 5 APK

MetaTrader 5’s Website

Third-party providers of APKs

APKMirror APKPure APK Store Aptoide Yalp Store

MetaTrader 5 features on mobile devices

Create a demo account either with a broker or by using the MetaQuotes demo account. Creating a live account can also be done through the Metatrader 5 APK.

View Live Forex quotes

Perform Trades

Not only view charts, but also customize them

Add indicators and other drawing tools

Access the trade history

Read Market News, and so much more

Trading

Amount of orders

Amount of open positions

Open Prices

Volumes

Account Status

Charts

Lines

Channels

Geometric Shapes

Gann

Fibonacci

Elliot tools, and several others.

Trading History

News

Account Management

Integration between desktop version and mobile version

Conclusion

Recommended brokers

APK stands for Android Application package that can only be downloaded and installed on mobile devices that run Android as the operating system, or OS. APKs serve the purpose of distributing and installing mobile applications, mobile games, and middle ware on Android devices as they are a container file made up of several smaller files. Middleware is computer software specifically designed to provide certain services to software applications in ways that may be beyond the capabilities of the operating system of the mobile device itself. Middleware is known as ‘Software glue’ as it also allows software developers to focus on the specific purpose for which they design and develop an application in addition to the implementation of communication along with input as well as output. Software packages such as APPX which is available to users of Microsoft Windows and Debian Package used by Debian-based operating systems are similar to APKs used by Android devices. When APKs are designed and made, developers make use of Android Studio and the process entails parts being packaged into a single container file which can then be downloaded and installed on Android devices. APKs generally consist of smaller files which include, but are not limited to:APKs also contain files and directories which include manifest files, certifications, lists of resources, application assets and many more. Every APK contains a special key which cannot be used by any other APK.A mobile application, or more widely known as an App, is a type of application software which is designed to run on various mobile devices. Apps serve the same purpose on mobile phones as programs do on desktops and laptops. They differ from desktop programs by being smaller and individual software units that have a limited function. Apps were first popularized by Apple Inc. along with its App Store and as technology improved with regards to mobile devices, apps spread across all other OS. Android and iOS are the predominant operating systems used on mobile devices and whereas Android can be used across a variety of mobile brands, iOS can only be used by Apple devices.While apps and APKs have the same functionalities and the end product is an application installed in a mobile device, their composition and delivery method differ greatly. A mobile application can be downloaded directly from either Google Play or the App Store, depending on the mobile device being used whereas APKs can only be downloaded by mobile devices that run Android OS. APKs are not available to iOS devices. A lot of companies offer the download of APKs along with that of mobile applications, but there are however also a vast amount of companies that do not offer this to users, forcing users to make use of third-party sources to obtain APKs. Android apps are downloaded by making use of Google Play, but there are however users who may not have access to this on their mobile devices or they may not be able to sign in to make use of the services and products provided. Before being able to download apps from Google Play, the mobile device user will have to have an email address with which they need to sign in, in addition to providing basic and billing information to register. Once the mobile device user has registered on Google Play, they can download or purchase apps directly from here, where mobile users who need to make use of APKs have a different route to follow. APKs are normally sourced from third-party developers and sites, and there is always the issue of security and reliability when encountering these websites, so care should always be taken, and enough research done on these sites before using them for downloads. Once an APK has been downloaded, it will not automatically be installed to the mobile device, the user will have to track the download and either access it from their mobile web browser under ‘Downloads’ or under the File Directory under ‘Downloads’. When attempting to install the APK, the mobile user will have to provide consent to allow for installation from unknown sources which will automatically pop up once the user tries to install it. Alternatively, this setting can be changed under the mobile device’s settings. This setting should not be switched on for all installations as it may compromise the device’s security to allow installation from all third-party or unknown sources. It is also therefor important to ensure that downloads are done only from trusted sites.Due to reasons pertaining to accessibility to Google Play, and other reasons that Android users may face which prevents them from being able to download the MetaTrader 5 app onto their mobile device, there are ways of obtaining it in a safe and secure manner.MetaTrader 5’s website provides the APK version of MetaTrader 5 which is free to download to any Android Device. When downloading it directly from MetaTrader 5, users realize and know that it is from a reliable source. Downloading from the company’s own website is always the best option when downloading APKs, but in a lot of cases, this option may not be provided.When looking for APKs, the internet offers a vast amount of sites from where they can be downloaded, but care must be taken. APKS are containers for files and there are persons who design and develop APKs that contain viruses and other malware which will wreak havoc on any mobile device and compromise the security thereof. In addition, the user’s personal information along with billing information may be at risk. So, it is necessary to review third-party sources when downloading APKs to ensure the safety and security of the user and their information. The website MUO, which stands for Make Use Of, has a list of sites which have been declared safe for the downloading and installing of APKs, these are:Of these sites listed, unfortunately only two have the MetaTrader 5 APK available for downloadWhether traders are using the conventional way of downloading MetaTrader 5 to their mobile devices or having to opt to download the APK for android devices, the mobile version of MetaTrader 5 offers the same features across the board. MetaTrader 5 is the new and improved version of MetaTrader 4 and although it has additional features and tools, the basic principles that made MetaTrader the popular trading platform it is today, remain the same. MetaTrader 5 allows traders the option of trading more than just Forex through this platform and it has advanced trading and analytical technologies, amidst other services, to cater for any trader despite their level of skill, knowledge, and experience. After downloading and installing the APK onto the mobile device, traders will be able to:When using smartphones that run either on Android or iOS, traders will not be able to use either Expert Advisors or Trading Signals – these can only be used on the desktop versions of MetaTrader 5 and tablets/iPads. One of the main benefits of using the mobile versions of MetaTrader 5 is that it makes trading possible from anywhere in the world without having to sit in front of a computer, it brings trading to the palm of the hand in a user-friendly, hassle-free way. Traders can view real-time prices on financial instruments along with charts, add/remove technical indicators and execute trade operations with the full set of trading orders and execution modes provided by MetaTrader 5. Traders who use the MetaTrader 5 APK can implement any trading strategy regardless of using a mobile device. By having access to viewing live Fore quotes, traders will not have to exit the APK to google the current rate for positions they have opened.Using the MetaTrader 5 APK, traders can trade a range of financial instruments and make use of different executions and types of orders. Traders can open new orders, modify pending orders, and close orders in a simple and easy way. To enable traders to implement a certain strategy using the MetaTrader 5 APK, they will need for it to be paired with both a full set of orders along with a full set of trading functions. When trading Forex, traders use instant orders continuously. By making use of pending orders, traders can be relieved from constantly having to manage their trading and with the MetaTrader 5 APK, trading requests can still be executed despite the trader not having the APK open and being active on it. With the MetaTrader 5 APK, traders can easily modify their open positions by making use of and in certain circumstances, modifying the stop loss and take profit order levels. Using this, traders can set their profit while they simultaneously manage and minimize losses. With the MetaTrader 5 APK, traders have access to the Trade window which shows information pertaining to:The charts provided by MetaTrader 5 for Android devices features some of the most powerful, especially when compared to what other trading platforms offer their mobile device users. Charts are highly interactive, and users can choose between bar, candlestick and line charts depending on their needs. Indicators can easily be added or removed from the charts, in addition to choosing between 21 timeframes in which to view charts. Indicators on the MetaTrader 5 APK can be added easily by tapping on the chart which is open for their position and selecting from list of 30 indicators along with 24 analytical objects which include, but is not limited to:In addition, traders can also change the colour scheme of charts to make data more readable and easier to interpret. With the MetaTrader 5 APK, traders can have up to 10 different chart windows open simultaneously.Traders are able to view their full trading history pertaining to positions, orders as well as deals. The way in which historical data is displayed can also be adjusted, switching between the current day, months, and years, depending on the preference of the trader.When using the MetaTrader 5 APK, traders will not need to exit to view news releases as the APK features push notifications which will alert the trader as news happen, according to the notification preferences they set.When using the MetaTrader 5 APK, traders can easily manage their trading account, deposit funds along with withdraw funds straight from the options provided on the APK.Should the trader be using the desktop version as well as the mobile version of MetaTrader 5, changes made on either will reflect with immediate effect so that both versions stay up to date as the trader conducts their activities.A lot of traders will prefer desktop versions when trading as everything can be seen and conducted on a much larger scale, but a vast majority of traders do not have this opportunity and will rely mostly on mobile versions of trading platforms. The MetaTrader 5 offers traders the same features and functions as what is available on the desktop version, to ensure that trading can still be conducted efficiently when using the trading platform on mobile devices. The MetaTrader 5 APK offers all that traders, whether beginners or advanced, may need to suit their demands, needs and expectations with a variety of features, functions, tools and other products and services available from the palm of the trader’s hand. One of the most important things with using the MetaTrader 5 APK remains that traders need to ensure that the APK is downloaded either from the MetaTrader 5 website or trusted and reliable third-party websites to prevent compromising security.