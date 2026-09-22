MetaTrader and MetaTrader 3MetaQuotes released its first MetaTrader trading platform in December 2000 with the platform providing higher functionality than that of FX Charts. MetaTrader provided traders with a new client terminal which featured a built-in programming language to enable traders to develop and implement trading strategies via the platform. MetaQuotes Language, or more commonly known as MQL, was the very beginning of providing traders with the ability to develop trading robots, which are now better known as Expert Advisors, or EAs. In 2003, MetaQuotes developed and released MetaTrader 3 for desktop computers. MetaQuotes did not develop this based on previous versions, although there were key elements that remained such as the interface with its standard 4-chart window view. The idea and purpose behind MetaTrader 3 were to improve the efficiency along with the functionality so that it could be a lot more than the previous version. Futures were added to the list of supported markets in which trade could occur. The MQL programming language was revamped and upgraded to MQL II. Later during 2003, MetaQuotes made provision for its first mobile terminals namely MetaTrader 3 CE and MetaTrader Palm with the aim at Forex trading. The terminals developed by MetaQuotes were not only well received by its clientele and target markets, which quickly expanded the company’s customer base, but MetaTrader gained a lot of popularity amongst brokers and traders in a short time, globally. After the great success brought on by MetaTrader 3, MetaTrader 4 was soon in development and in June 2005, MetaQuotes announced that the new trading platform would be released in July 2005.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
MetaTrader 4 the most popular trading platform in the worldMetaTrader 4, following the success and popularity of MetaTrader 3, was released in July 2005 as a Forex trading system that had to bought for use, but featured a free version of the client terminal on the MetaTrader website. The purpose for which MetaTrader 4 was designed was to provide Forex and Futures markets with a brokerage service which not only included a client terminal that had to be installed on users’ computers but also other back office components. These back-office components served the purpose of handling operations pertaining to trading on the broker’s side – thus serving as a middleman between the broker and the trader during trading activities. While MetaTrader 3 had grown in popularity, there were a lot of improvements made such as the productivity, reliability, security, and the ability to resist any attempted internet attacks from malicious parties. MetaTrader 4 was in development for more than a year and a half before it was released and during the development process developers worked alongside both brokers and banks from around the world in developing a comprehensive trading platform. MetaTrader 4 was developed in such a way that it catered for both brokers and traders alike in every way conceivable and this is one of the factors that have made it so popular and successful. MetaTrader 4 features the very same interface as its predecessors, with fundamental differences where innovations were implemented. This included mobile terminals along with an entirely new architecture which was distributed across the entire platform. In addition to an array of new features and functions, the new platform provided traders with access to MQL4 IDE which is a unique trading strategy development environment. MQL4 was the beginning of a revolution in the way that automated trading applications could be developed. Along with a new platform and new programming language, MetaTrader 4 was also released to mobile devices in October 2005. Although MetaTrader 4’s release took the world by storm with its array of new features and functions, MetaQuotes was not quite finished. In 2006, MetaTrader 4 MultiTerminal was released as a new component of the MetaTrader 4 online trading platform. The purpose behind this terminal is for traders to be able to manage multiple accounts simultaneously from MetaTrader 4. This feature is especially helpful to investor account managers along with traders who possess more than one trading account. This addition was a great success and it allowed traders to conduct trading activities effectively using various and multiple accounts while maintaining exceptional usability. Even when using the MetaTrader 4 MultiTerminal, the interface remained like that of MetaTrader 4’s client terminal, which was and remains a user-friendly interface that provides traders with familiarity regardless of upgrading from one version to the next. With technology advancing and evolving faster, and already having provided traders with a brilliant desktop trading platform, MetaQuotes had to pave the way for mobile trading as smartphones emerged and the popularity thereof increased. In 2007, MetaQuotes released the beta version of MetaTrader 4 SE (Smartphone Edition) with the following features:
- The full set of trade orders
- Symbol Charts
- Market Watch
- Trade History
- News which can be viewed in real-time mode
- Alerts
- A mailing system
MetaTrader 5 the next step in trading platform evolutionEarly in 2010, MetaQuotes released MQL5.com with the purpose of catering for application developers and today, it is one of the most powerful communities in the world for trading robot, or EA, developers featuring an array of services which include, but is not limited to:
- Social trading
- Market of trading applications
- Library containing free MQL programs
- Access to Freelance Service
- Blogs
- Articles, and
- All other necessary documentation
MetaTrader 4 and 5 further developments in mobile tradingEven though MetaTrader 5 was already available on both iOS and Android devices, MetaQuotes further developed MetaTrader 4, which was still in high demand, for iOS devices in November 2011 with the official release occurring in February 2012. During the same month, MetaTrader 5 was released for Android tablets followed by the release of MetaTrader 4 on Android in April 2012. A month later, technical indicators were introduced to the MetaTrader 4 Android versions. Further development followed in the MetaTrader 4 mobile trading platform with iPhones having access to push notifications along with a choice between 11 languages in June followed by the same development for Android. Even though MetaQuotes was mainly focussed on further developing and improving on MetaTrader 5 on all devices, MetaTrader 4 users still received dedication in efforts to enhance and improve their trading experience. The purpose behind conceited efforts in improving both MetaTrader 4 and 5 on mobile devices was to provide traders with an integrated service between desktop and mobile by providing as much features of the desktop version on mobile. To date both MetaTrader 4 and 5 mobile applications mirror their desktop versions accurately and uniquely with the exception that smartphones do not have access to either VPS or Trading Signals, but they can be accessed on both tablets and iPads.
The significant differences between MetaTrader 4 and 5Although there have been various developments on both platforms to have them peak their functionality, capability and performance, there are still differences that set these two trading platforms apart and these differences cannot be bridged. MetaTrader 5 was developed on the same principles as MetaTrader 5 but with the release of the platform and later development, these new developments cannot be applied to MetaTrader 4 as the idea is for the transition to using MetaTrader 5. MetaQuotes still offers various services and support for users of MetaTrader 4, but there are things that are slowly being phased out to nudge the trading community to solely utilizing MetaTrader 5. The move from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5 is especially apparent when considering that instead of providing new users access to MQL4, users who make use of MetaTrader 4 have to use MQL5. MetaTrader 5 was developed and released with the purpose of providing users with even more than what MetaTrader 4 had to offer and with technological advances and development opportunities, those using MetaTrader 4 may have to get on board or be left behind. Much like MetaTrader 4 replaced MetaTrader 3, the transitioning phase may be slow but with technological advances, traders may need to rely on the capabilities and potential that lies within MetaTrader 5 and possibly even, MetaTrader 6 when and should it emerge. MetaTrader 4 and 5 have the following distinct, significant differences between them:
- The number of markets that traders have access to – MetaTrader 4 only provides Forex while MetaTrader 5 incorporates more such as futures.
- Number of timeframes - MetaTrader 4 only has 9, MetaTrader 5 has 21.
- Number of indicators – MetaTrader has 30 indicators and 24 analytical objects while MetaTrader 5 has 38 technical indicators and 44 analytical objects along with unlimited number of charts.
- MQL4 vs MQL5 – MQL4 is slowly being phased out and replaced by MQL5
- Provision of an economic calendar – MetaTrader 4 users often have to resort to using Forex Factory Calendar while MetaTrader 5 has an economic calendar built-in
- Lack of backward compatibility between the platforms and MQL4 and MQL5
ConclusionThe MetaTrader trading platforms has a rich and extensive history that displays the numerous developments in addition to impressive progress into creating two of the best and most popular trading platforms available today. MetaTrader 3 signifies humble beginnings and the basis on which MetaTrader 4 and 5 were built and it paved the way for MetaQuotes to develop trading platforms that were aligned with the needs of both traders and brokers alike. Much like MetaTrader 4 was developed and improved from the basis of MetaTrader 3, Metatrader 5 was formed on the same principles with key elements, functions and features seeing significant improvement. Software is updated with the purpose of improvement and offering clients with more and better technology to cater for their needs. MetaTrader 5 is currently dominating MetaTrader 4, despite its popularity, with the array of new functions and features. One is left to wonder whether the same will happen to MetaTrader 5 if and when MetaTrader 6 emerges, and whether this may mean that MetaTrader 4 may become obsolete in due time.
You Might Also Like
Recommended brokers