Forex Trading Platforms
Trading Platforms
By License
Broker Reviews

Forex in South Africa

Shares
Popular JSE Shares
Global Stocks
JSE Indices
Global Indices
Crypto
Academy Learn to Trade for FREE Copy Trading Webinars
Get it on Google Play
Download on the App Store
Trade +10,000 CFDs with Tight Raw Spreads. – Trade Now!
Top XM LEaderboard

Merck & Company, Inc.

 NYSE: MRK
$148.35 ▼ -1.19 (-0.80%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$146.72
Prev close
$149.54
Day range
145.75 – 149.01
Volume
8,067,593
52-wk range
$77.58 – $156.92
Industry
52-Week High
$156.92
52-Week Low
$77.58
Volume
8,067,593
Prev Close
$149.54
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$146.72
Prev close$149.54
Volume8,067,593
52-wk high$156.92
52-wk low$77.58
52-week range
$77.58 $156.92
$148.35
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$146.72
Previous close$149.54
Day range145.75 – 149.01
Volume8,067,593
Change ▼ -1.19 (-0.80%)
52-week high$156.92
52-week low$77.58

Merck & Company Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Merck & Company Inc. shares are trading with a softer tone, but the price forecast still leans on whether today’s pullback holds above nearby support. The charts and historical graph point to a stock with solid growth over time, and the current price today in dollars at $149.54 keeps the debate centered on buy or sell discipline rather than chasing momentum. For investors reviewing for sale levels, the ticker symbol MRK, dividend considerations, and any preferred shares payout details, the main question is cost versus follow-through. If you want to know how to buy online, a brokerage trading account makes the trading process straightforward, while the data suggests waiting for confirmation before acting on this prediction.

Merck & Company Inc. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM
Share Name & TickerMerck & Company Inc. (MRK)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$149.54
Previous Close$149.54
Day's Range$149.02 – $152.08
Opening Price$149.53
Volume8499105 shares
Daily Change-3.61 (-2.36%)
52-Week High$156.92
52-Week Low$77.58

Merck & Company Inc. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$149.54, reflecting a daily change of -3.61 (-2.36%).
Day's Range$149.02 – $152.08, indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$77.58 – $156.92, showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average8499105 against 10468840, pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum-2.36%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and low to moderate volatility.

Merck & Company Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term read stays cautious. A 2.36% decline on volume below the 90-day average suggests sellers remain in control, even though MRK is still much closer to its 52-week high than its low. If buyers defend the $149 area and volume improves, a rebound toward the upper end of the range is possible. A break below intraday support would weaken the setup and invite further pressure.

FAQ on Merck & Company Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Merck & Company Inc. shares?
Answer: Merck & Company Inc. shares are equity holdings in a NYSE-listed pharmaceutical company. At today’s price per share of $149.54, they represent a market trade in MRK rather than a fixed-income instrument. Investors watch the share price, volume, and dividend disclosures through official filings.

Q2: How can I buy Merck & Company Inc. shares?
Answer: To purchase MRK, open a trading account with a brokerage, complete identity checks, fund the account, and search the ticker symbol MRK on NYSE. You can then enter a market or limit order. The current price per share is $149.54, so plan around that level.

Q3: What affects the price of Merck & Company Inc. shares?
Answer: MRK’s share price is influenced by earnings, pipeline updates, sector sentiment, and broader market flows. Today’s 2.36% decline, along with volume of 8499105 shares, shows trading pressure. The price per share of $149.54 also sits near the upper end of the yearly range.

Q4: Does Merck & Company Inc. pay dividends?
Answer: Merck is generally known as a dividend-paying company, but this live feed does not provide the payout amount. If you want exact dividend details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform. For trading decisions, the key live figure today is the $149.54 price per share.

Q5: How can I track my Merck & Company Inc. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track MRK in a brokerage trading account by monitoring the ticker symbol, current price, and dividend notices. Today’s data shows a price per share of $149.54 and volume of 8499105. For dividend records, rely on your broker statements or company reports.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Merck & Company Inc. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the day’s range of $149.02 to $152.08, the -3.61 change, and volume running below the 90-day average. That suggests cautious trading. Investors should also watch sector news and the company’s ongoing financial disclosures.

Q7: Is Merck & Company Inc. a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether MRK is a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and time horizon. At $149.54 per share, it trades well above the 52-week low and not far from the high, which can be constructive. Still, today’s negative move argues for discipline rather than urgency.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Merck & Company Inc. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data is mixed. The stock is down 2.36% and volume is below average, so short-term momentum is weaker. If you plan to buy, many traders would wait for confirmation that $149.54 holds. A patient purchase approach may reduce chasing risk.

Q9: How much does one Merck & Company Inc. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $149.54 on the NYSE. That is the live level reflected in the current data feed, with MRK trading between $149.02 and $152.08 during the session. Costs can differ slightly once you add brokerage fees or spreads.

Q10: How to sell Merck & Company Inc. shares?
Answer: To sell MRK, log in to your brokerage trading account, select the ticker symbol, and place a sell order. You can choose market or limit instructions depending on your price target. Today’s $149.54 price per share gives you the reference point for execution.

How to Buy Merck & Company Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker MRK, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Merck & Company Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Merck & Company Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $77.58 and $156.92. Monitor macroeconomic developments, interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data, alongside the company’s own sector conditions, to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Merck Shares
  • Assessing Merck (MRK) Valuation After Mixed Short Term Performance And Conflicting Fair Value Signals

    Assessing Merck (MRK) Valuation After Mixed Short Term Performance And Conflicting Fair Value Signals

    Merck stock triggered by recent performance metrics Merck (MRK) is back on investors’ radar after a recent stretch of mixed share performance, including a gain of about 6% over the past month alongside modest declines over the past week. See our latest analysis for Merck. Short term momentum has softened, with the share price down 3.0% over the past week after a 5.9% gain over 30 days. However, the year to date share price return of 11.5% and 1 year total shareholder return of 60.1% point to...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 93,011 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 93,011 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,255 shares of the company's stock after sel

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Dividend

    Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Dividend

    Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Dividend

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • RHL Group LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    RHL Group LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at appro

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Merck Faces Talc Verdict Questions For Future Legal And Earnings Risks

    Merck Faces Talc Verdict Questions For Future Legal And Earnings Risks

    Minnesota jury issues a $10.2 million mesothelioma verdict linked to asbestos in talc products. Merck (NYSE:MRK) is named as a co-defendant through historical Dr. Scholl's-branded foot powders. Case centers on a plaintiff who used talc products for decades and later developed mesothelioma. Verdict highlights litigation risk tied to legacy consumer products and alleged asbestos exposure. Merck, best known for its prescription medicines, vaccines, and oncology portfolio, now faces renewed...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,029 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,029 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,118 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an add

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.08 Billion Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.08 Billion Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

    Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,776,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 882,315 shares during the period. Merck & Co.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Merck’s Expanding Oncology Suite And Fresh Debt Raise Might Change The Case For Investing In MRK

    Merck’s Expanding Oncology Suite And Fresh Debt Raise Might Change The Case For Investing In MRK

    In May 2026, Merck & Co., Inc. received a positive CHMP opinion backing KEYTRUDA plus Padcev for certain bladder cancer patients in Europe and reported successful Phase 3 results for sacituzumab tirumotecan in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, while also declaring a US$0.85 third-quarter dividend and issuing multi-maturity notes totaling about US$6.00 billion. Together, these developments underscore how Merck is pairing an expanding oncology portfolio, centered on KEYTRUDA...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Top Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Competitors 2026

    Top Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Competitors 2026

    Is Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) the best stock in the Large Cap Pharma industry? Compare MRK to competitors like AMGN and GILD with MarketBeat's latest data.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026