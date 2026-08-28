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McDonald's Corporation

 NYSE: MCD
$265.00 ▲ +4.94 (+1.90%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$261.33
Prev close
$260.06
Day range
260.32 – 265.10
Volume
3,848,065
52-wk range
$259.85 – $341.75
Industry
52-Week High
$341.75
52-Week Low
$259.85
Volume
3,848,065
Prev Close
$260.06
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$261.33
Prev close$260.06
Volume3,848,065
52-wk high$341.75
52-wk low$259.85
52-week range
$259.85 $341.75
$265.00
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$261.33
Previous close$260.06
Day range260.32 – 265.10
Volume3,848,065
Change ▲ +4.94 (+1.90%)
52-week high$341.75
52-week low$259.85

McDonald's Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: McDonald's Corporation shares are trading with a cautious tone as the price forecast leans on the latest charts and historical graph signals, where price today in dollars is $260.06. The current data suggest a buy or sell decision should be guided by the ticker symbol MCD, with for sale levels near support while traders assess growth, prediction, and cost. Investors weighing dividend appeal, payout reliability, and preferred shares should also review how to buy online through a trading account before committing to trading activity.

McDonald's Corporation Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM
Share Name & TickerMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$260.06
Previous Close$260.06
Day's Range$259.85 – $265.73
Opening Price$265.49
Volume5883947 shares
Daily Change-6.87 (-2.57%)
52-Week High$341.75
52-Week Low$259.85

McDonald's Corporation Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$260.06, reflecting a daily change of -6.87 (-2.57%).
Day's Range$259.85 – $265.73, indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$259.85 – $341.75, showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average5883947 against 4456470, pointing to above average trading activity.
Momentum-2.57%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

McDonald's Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup is mixed but constructive only if support holds. With shares at $260.06, the stock is effectively testing the year’s low at $259.85, which makes that level an immediate pivot for traders. A clean hold above it could stabilize sentiment, while a slip below may invite further technical pressure toward lower support zones. On the upside, the path to recovery remains capped well below the $341.75 high, so momentum would need a stronger rebound and sustained volume to improve the near-term trend. For now, the signal is defensive rather than aggressive.

FAQ on McDonald's Corporation Shares

Q1: What are McDonald's Corporation shares?
Answer: McDonald's Corporation shares represent ownership in McDonald's Corporation on the NYSE under ticker MCD. Today’s price per share is $260.06, and the live data show a -2.57% move versus the previous close, giving traders a clear reference point for valuation and market sentiment.

Q2: How can I buy McDonald's Corporation shares?
Answer: To buy MCD, open a trading account with a brokerage, complete verification, fund the account, and search the ticker symbol on the NYSE. Then place a market or limit order. Today’s price per share is $260.06, so your execution cost will depend on order type.

Q3: What affects the price of McDonald's Corporation shares?
Answer: The price today is shaped by trading volume, momentum, the day’s range, and proximity to the 52-week low and high. McDonald's Corporation trades at $260.06, with volume above the 90-day average, which can amplify short-term price action and market reaction.

Q4: Does McDonald's Corporation pay dividends?
Answer: The live data provided here do not include a dividend amount or payout schedule. McDonald's Corporation is widely followed for dividend income, but investors should confirm the current dividend directly through company filings or a brokerage platform before making a purchase decision.

Q5: How can I track my McDonald's Corporation shares and dividends?
Answer: Track MCD inside your trading account using the ticker symbol, where you can monitor price changes, volume, and order history. For dividend tracking, check brokerage statements and company announcements. Today’s market data show $260.06 per share and a -2.57% daily change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the McDonald's Corporation share price?
Answer: The main factors today are the -2.57% decline, the close alignment with the 52-week low of $259.85, and volume of 5,883,947 shares versus the 90-day average of 4,456,470. Those signals suggest active trading and heightened sensitivity to support levels.

Q7: Is McDonald's Corporation a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether to buy depends on your strategy. At $260.06, MCD is priced just above its 52-week low, which may interest value-focused buyers. Still, the negative daily move and elevated volume argue for caution until the price shows stronger confirmation above support.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy McDonald's Corporation shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggest a cautious approach. The share trades near $260.06, only slightly above the $259.85 low, while the opening price was higher at $265.49. Buyers may prefer to wait for stabilization or a cleaner rebound before entering a new position.

Q9: How much does one McDonald's Corporation share cost?
Answer: One McDonald's Corporation share costs $260.06 today on the NYSE. That price per share sits within a day’s range of $259.85 to $265.73 and marks a -6.87 move from the prior session, which traders can use for order planning.

Q10: How to sell McDonald's Corporation shares?
Answer: To sell MCD, log into your trading account, locate the position, and place a market or limit sell order. The current price today is $260.06, so sellers should compare execution against the intraday range and broader support near the 52-week low before acting.

How to Buy McDonald's Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker MCD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

McDonald's Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given McDonald's Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $259.85 and $341.75. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On McDonald's Shares
  • Is McDonald's (MCD) Stock Pricing In Long Term Strength After Recent Share Price Weakness

    Is McDonald's (MCD) Stock Pricing In Long Term Strength After Recent Share Price Weakness

    If you are wondering whether McDonald's stock is priced for long term strength or if you are simply paying up for a famous brand, this article walks through key signals that can help you judge value for yourself. The stock last closed at US$280.92, with returns roughly flat over 7 days at 0.2%, down 3.2% over 30 days and down 7.4% year to date, while the 1 year return is down 8.1% and the 3 and 5 year returns are 5.6% and 33.9% respectively. Recent headlines around McDonald's have focused on...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph Erlinger Sells 333 Shares

    McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph Erlinger Sells 333 Shares

    McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) insider Joseph Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • How Is McDonald' Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

    How Is McDonald' Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

    McDonald's has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary space over the past year, but analysts are fairly upbeat about its future prospects.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • McDonald’s: Still Lovin’ The Moat (NYSE:MCD)
  • McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

    McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

    Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679,221 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 78,7

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing McDonald's (MCD) Valuation After Its New Quarterly Dividend Announcement

    Assessing McDonald's (MCD) Valuation After Its New Quarterly Dividend Announcement

    Dividend announcement and why it matters for McDonald's stock McDonald's (MCD) recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share, payable on June 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2026, reinforcing its income appeal. See our latest analysis for McDonald's. At a share price of $279.20, McDonald's stock has eased this year, with a 30 day share price return of 3.75% and a 90 day share price return of 18.14% decline. The 5 year total shareholder return of 33.29%...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • McDonald's People Strategy In Focus As Chief People Officer Addresses CXO Summit

    McDonald's People Strategy In Focus As Chief People Officer Addresses CXO Summit

    McDonald's Chief People Officer is set to deliver the opening keynote at The CXO Summit. The event will bring together more than 500 enterprise leaders to discuss leadership and human capital topics. The keynote places McDonald's at the center of conversations on people strategy and executive priorities. For investors tracking NYSE:MCD, this keynote appearance comes as the stock trades around $279.2. The share price performance has been mixed, with the stock down 7.9% year to date and down...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • 4,500 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors LLC

    4,500 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors LLC

    Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. McDona

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

    National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

    National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,348 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an addit

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,925 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

    Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,925 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

    Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the fast-food giant's stock aft

    Updated on: 01/06/2026