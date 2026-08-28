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Linde plc

 NASDAQ: LIN
$489.51 ▲ +4.16 (+0.86%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$487.00
Prev close
$485.35
Day range
486.70 – 489.60
Volume
1,077,331
52-wk range
$387.78 – $548.20
Industry
52-Week High
$548.20
52-Week Low
$387.78
Volume
1,077,331
Prev Close
$485.35
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$487.00
Prev close$485.35
Volume1,077,331
52-wk high$548.20
52-wk low$387.78
52-week range
$387.78 $548.20
$489.51
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$487.00
Previous close$485.35
Day range486.70 – 489.60
Volume1,077,331
Change ▲ +4.16 (+0.86%)
52-week high$548.20
52-week low$387.78

Linde PLC Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Linde PLC performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $485.35 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol LIN, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Linde PLC Live Share Data

Label Value
Share Name & Ticker Linde PLC (LIN)
Exchange NYSE
Currency USD ($)
Current Price $485.35
Previous Close $485.35
Day's Range $481 – $486.69
Opening Price $484.57
Volume 1767952 shares
Daily Change -4.98 (-1.02%)
52-Week High $548.2
52-Week Low $387.78

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Linde PLC Key Highlights

Label Value
Current Price $485.35 — reflecting a daily change of -4.98 (-1.02%).
Day's Range $481 – $486.69 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range $387.78 – $548.2 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average 1767952 against 2212933 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum -1.02% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Linde PLC Limited Forecast Insights

Despite a -1.02% decline today, Linde PLC's price at $485.35 nears its 52-week high, indicating limited bearish pressure. A bullish breakout could materialize if momentum carries shares above $486, while $481 might act as near-term support. Market participants should watch these levels closely to guide trading strategies.

FAQ on Linde PLC Shares

Q1: What are Linde PLC shares?
Answer: Linde PLC shares represent equity ownership in Linde PLC, a company listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol LIN, currently priced at $485.35 per share.

Q2: How can I buy Linde PLC shares?
Answer: To buy Linde PLC shares, open an account with a US brokerage, fund it, and search for ticker LIN to execute a trade at the current market price.

Q3: What affects the price of Linde PLC shares?
Answer: Linde PLC share prices are affected by market conditions, industry trends, company performance, and broader economic indicators, like today’s daily change of -1.02%.

Q4: Does Linde PLC pay dividends?
Answer: Linde PLC does pay dividends. For exact figures, consult a financial advisor or review company filings via your brokerage platform.

Q5: How can I track my Linde PLC shares and dividends?
Answer: Use an online portfolio tracker or your brokerage account to monitor your Linde PLC share holdings and any dividend payouts you receive.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Linde PLC share price?
Answer: Presently, Linde PLC’s share price is influenced by its trading band of $481 – $486.69 and market sentiment given a negative short-term momentum.

Q7: Is Linde PLC a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether Linde PLC is a good buy depends on your investment strategy; it currently sits in a tight trading range, suggesting caution or a wait-and-see approach.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Linde PLC shares today?
Answer: Considering its current price of $485.35 and recent activity, evaluating a potential buy depends on your risk tolerance and growth outlook.

Q9: How much does one Linde PLC share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $485.35.

Q10: How to sell Linde PLC shares?
Answer: To sell Linde PLC shares, use your brokerage account to place a sell order, selecting between market or limit orders depending on your selling strategy.

How to Buy Linde PLC Shares Step by Step

  • Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.
  • Verify your account via email or phone number.
  • Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
  • Complete KYC identity verification.
  • Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
  • Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.
  • Search the ticker LIN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Linde PLC Actionable Financial Advice

Given Linde PLC's current performance, investors should consider a HOLD strategy unless prices move below the key technical level near $387.78 or closer to the upper resistance at $548.2. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Linde Shares
  • Is Linde Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

    Is Linde Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

    Though Linde has lagged behind the broader Nasdaq Composite over the past year, Wall Street analysts remain strongly optimistic about the stock’s prospects.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • LIN Stock Price, Quote & Chart | LINDE PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

    LIN Stock Price, Quote & Chart | LINDE PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

    View the latest LIN stock price, quote, charts, performance, and key statistics for LINDE PLC. intraday data, after-hours moves, and quick analysis on ChartMill.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Huntington National Bank Sells 2,004 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

    Huntington National Bank Sells 2,004 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

    Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Huntingt

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Linde (LIN) After Its Strong Year-To-Date Rally?

    Is It Too Late To Consider Linde (LIN) After Its Strong Year-To-Date Rally?

    If you are wondering whether Linde at around US$497.69 is priced for opportunity or caution, the starting point is understanding what the current market value actually reflects. The stock is down 3.8% over the last week and 2.0% over the last month, although it is still up 16.0% year to date and 8.6% over the past year, which gives mixed signals about how sentiment and risk are being priced in. Recent coverage of Linde has focused on how investors are reassessing large materials stocks and...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Linde (LIN) Draws Analyst Optimism as Growth Outlook Improves

    Linde (LIN) Draws Analyst Optimism as Growth Outlook Improves

    Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) is included among the 15 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Right Now. Analysts grew more optimistic on Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) following the company’s first-quarter results and updated outlook. On May 5, BMO Capital raised its price recommendation on Linde to $560 from $545. It reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 13,631 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

    Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 13,631 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

    Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 13,631 shares d

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

    Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

    Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

    Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

    Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,299 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,194 s

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

    Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

    Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,016 shares of the basic materials c

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

    Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

    Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the basic materials

    Updated on: 01/06/2026