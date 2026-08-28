Lam Research Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lam Research Corp's performance charts and historical graph data illustrate significant long-term growth, reinforcing a positive consensus prediction and price forecast. With the ordinary price today in dollars standing at $318.58 per share, investors have the opportunity to browse listings for sale to execute a buy or sell action. Ordinary investors should consider the acquisition cost in relation to any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. To learn how to buy these shares using ticker symbol LRCX, opening an online trading account with a reputable brokerage will facilitate the entire trading lifecycle seamlessly.

Lam Research Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $318.58 Previous Close $318.58 Day's Range $310.44 – $321.41 Opening Price $318.88 Volume 6306565 shares Daily Change 5.7 (1.82%) 52-Week High $438.5 52-Week Low $94.11

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Lam Research Corp Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $318.58 — reflecting a daily change of 5.7 (1.82%). Day's Range $310.44 – $321.41 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $94.11 – $438.5 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 6306565 against 11081058 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 1.82% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Lam Research Corp Limited Forecast Insights

The current price of $318.58, positioned between a significant 52-week range of $94.11 and $438.5, suggests potential for both upward movement as resistance levels are approached, and caution as neared support levels. A bullish outlook can be projected if today's 1.82% momentum propels further growth, possibly surpassing key resistance.

FAQ on Lam Research Corp Shares

Q1: What are Lam Research Corp shares?

Answer: Lam Research Corp shares represent ownership in a major player in the semiconductor industry, traded under the ticker LRCX on the NASDAQ exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Lam Research Corp shares?

Answer: To buy Lam Research Corp shares, open a trading account with a brokerage, search for ticker LRCX, and place your order to buy.

Q3: What affects the price of Lam Research Corp shares?

Answer: Prices are influenced by market demand, performance data, sector trends, and broader economic conditions as reflected in recent price data showing a daily change of 1.82%.

Q4: Does Lam Research Corp pay dividends?

Answer: While specific dividend amounts are not provided here, Lam Research Corp's dividend information can be accessed through brokerage platforms or company filings.

Q5: How can I track my Lam Research Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: Track shares and dividends via your brokerage account where you can view real-time data and historical performance trends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lam Research Corp share price?

Answer: Factors include current market demand and economic conditions, as indicated by today's range movement between $310.44 and $321.41, and a recent price change of 1.82%.

Q7: Is Lam Research Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: Lam Research Corp exhibits positive short-term momentum with a 1.82% increase today, reflecting potential growth within a broad 52-week range.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lam Research Corp shares today?

Answer: With today's price at $318.58 and recent upward movement, it may be a favorable time for investors looking for growth potential.

Q9: How much does one Lam Research Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $318.58.

Q10: How to sell Lam Research Corp shares?

Answer: To sell Lam Research Corp shares, log into your brokerage account, search for ticker LRCX, and place a sell order.

How to Buy Lam Research Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker LRCX, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Lam Research Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lam Research Corp's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $94.11 and $438.5. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.