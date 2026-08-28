Forex Trading Platforms
Trading Platforms
By License
Broker Reviews

Forex in South Africa

Shares
Popular JSE Shares
Global Stocks
JSE Indices
Global Indices
Crypto
Academy Learn to Trade for FREE Copy Trading Webinars
Get it on Google Play
Download on the App Store
Trade +10,000 CFDs with Tight Raw Spreads. – Trade Now!
Top XM LEaderboard

The Kraft Heinz Company

 NASDAQ: KHC
$25.70 ▲ +0.57 (+2.27%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$25.29
Prev close
$25.13
Day range
25.11 – 25.75
Volume
20,650,608
52-wk range
$21.04 – $28.09
Industry
52-Week High
$28.09
52-Week Low
$21.04
Volume
20,650,608
Prev Close
$25.13
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$25.29
Prev close$25.13
Volume20,650,608
52-wk high$28.09
52-wk low$21.04
52-week range
$21.04 $28.09
$25.70
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$25.29
Previous close$25.13
Day range25.11 – 25.75
Volume20,650,608
Change ▲ +0.57 (+2.27%)
52-week high$28.09
52-week low$21.04

Kraft Heinz Co Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Kraft Heinz Co performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $25.13 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol KHC, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Kraft Heinz Co Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerKraft Heinz Co (KHC)
ExchangeNASDAQ
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$25.13
Previous Close$25.13
Day's Range$24.61 – $25.39
Opening Price$24.61
Volume18084033 shares
Daily Change0.34 (1.37%)
52-Week High$28.09
52-Week Low$21.04

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Kraft Heinz Co Key Highlights

Current Price: $25.13 — reflecting a daily change of 0.34 (1.37%).
Day's Range: $24.61 – $25.39 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range: $21.04 – $28.09 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average: 18084033 against 13569544 — pointing to above average trading activity.
Momentum: 1.37% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Kraft Heinz Co Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: Today's 1.37% price increase positions Kraft Heinz Co shares closer to the upper end of their 52-week range. If $25.13 sustains momentum, a potential breakout past resistance near $28.09 is conceivable. Investors should watch for strong volume and any supportive macro news.

FAQ on Kraft Heinz Co Shares

Q1: What are Kraft Heinz Co shares?
Answer: Kraft Heinz Co shares represent ownership in the company's operational and financial performance. They are traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol KHC.

Q2: How can I buy Kraft Heinz Co shares?
Answer: Purchase Kraft Heinz Co shares by opening a trading account with a brokerage, such as Fidelity or E*TRADE, then searching for the ticker KHC. Place a market or limit order to buy the shares.

Q3: What affects the price of Kraft Heinz Co shares?
Answer: Share price is influenced by various factors including market demand, financial performance, sector conditions, and broader economic indicators.

Q4: Does Kraft Heinz Co pay dividends?
Answer: Kraft Heinz Co pays dividends annually, although the specific dividend amount should be verified through the company's quarterly reports or your brokerage.

Q5: How can I track my Kraft Heinz Co shares and dividends?
Answer: Track your shares and dividends through your brokerage platform, which provides detailed account and portfolio information.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Kraft Heinz Co share price?
Answer: Current price changes are primarily driven by trading volume, with today's volume significantly above average, as well as broader market trends and company news.

Q7: Is Kraft Heinz Co a good share to buy?
Answer: With current positive momentum and trading near its 52-week high, Kraft Heinz Co shares might offer potential for growth. Consider your investment goals and market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Kraft Heinz Co shares today?
Answer: Given the current momentum and economic context, buying may be beneficial. Analyze the day's trading data and longer-term forecasts before making a decision.

Q9: How much does one Kraft Heinz Co share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $25.13.

Q10: How to sell Kraft Heinz Co shares?
Answer: To sell, place a sell order through your brokerage's trading platform. Choose between a market or limit order based on the price action you prefer.

How to Buy Kraft Heinz Co Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker KHC, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Kraft Heinz Co Actionable Financial Advice

Given Kraft Heinz Co's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $21.04 and $28.09. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Kraft Heinz Shares
  • Kraft Heinz: Undervalued And Fighting For Market Share (NASDAQ:KHC)
  • Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,435,755 shares of the company's stock after buying an addit

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing Kraft Heinz (KHC) Valuation After Annual Results Reveal Revenue And Net Loss

    Assessing Kraft Heinz (KHC) Valuation After Annual Results Reveal Revenue And Net Loss

    Why Kraft Heinz (KHC) is back on investor radar Kraft Heinz (KHC) is drawing fresh attention after its annual figures showed revenue of US$24.99b alongside a net loss of US$5.76b, prompting investors to reassess the stock’s value profile and recent share performance. See our latest analysis for Kraft Heinz. Recent trading reflects this mixed picture, with a 7.09% 1 month share price return contrasted against a 1 year total shareholder return that is down 5.86%. This suggests some short term...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Kraft Heinz to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

    Kraft Heinz to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

    The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will participate in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 23rd Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference ...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $29.24 Million in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $29.24 Million in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,205,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,240,

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372,775 shares of the company's

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is JELL-O Simply’s Clean-Label Shift Quietly Recasting Kraft Heinz’s Brand Narrative (KHC)?

    Is JELL-O Simply’s Clean-Label Shift Quietly Recasting Kraft Heinz’s Brand Narrative (KHC)?

    Earlier this month, Kraft Heinz’s JELL-O brand launched JELL-O Simply, a permanent line of gelatin and pudding desserts made with real fruit juice, no FD&C colors or artificial sweeteners, and less sugar in ready-to-eat products, alongside a limited-time KD Mac & Cheesecake dessert in Canada and upcoming investor participation at Deutsche Bank’s Global Consumer Conference. These moves highlight Kraft Heinz’s push to refresh iconic brands with simpler ingredient profiles and playful line...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Swedbank AB Acquires 125,307 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Swedbank AB Acquires 125,307 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

    Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,161 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,307 shares during the quarter.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026