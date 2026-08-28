Kraft Heinz Co Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Kraft Heinz Co performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $25.13 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol KHC, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Kraft Heinz Co Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $25.13 Previous Close $25.13 Day's Range $24.61 – $25.39 Opening Price $24.61 Volume 18084033 shares Daily Change 0.34 (1.37%) 52-Week High $28.09 52-Week Low $21.04

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Kraft Heinz Co Key Highlights

Current Price: $25.13 — reflecting a daily change of 0.34 (1.37%).

Day's Range: $24.61 – $25.39 — indicating a tight intraday band.

52-Week Range: $21.04 – $28.09 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.

Volume vs 90-Day Average: 18084033 against 13569544 — pointing to above average trading activity.

Momentum: 1.37% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Kraft Heinz Co Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: Today's 1.37% price increase positions Kraft Heinz Co shares closer to the upper end of their 52-week range. If $25.13 sustains momentum, a potential breakout past resistance near $28.09 is conceivable. Investors should watch for strong volume and any supportive macro news.

FAQ on Kraft Heinz Co Shares

Q1: What are Kraft Heinz Co shares?

Answer: Kraft Heinz Co shares represent ownership in the company's operational and financial performance. They are traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol KHC.

Q2: How can I buy Kraft Heinz Co shares?

Answer: Purchase Kraft Heinz Co shares by opening a trading account with a brokerage, such as Fidelity or E*TRADE, then searching for the ticker KHC. Place a market or limit order to buy the shares.

Q3: What affects the price of Kraft Heinz Co shares?

Answer: Share price is influenced by various factors including market demand, financial performance, sector conditions, and broader economic indicators.

Q4: Does Kraft Heinz Co pay dividends?

Answer: Kraft Heinz Co pays dividends annually, although the specific dividend amount should be verified through the company's quarterly reports or your brokerage.

Q5: How can I track my Kraft Heinz Co shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares and dividends through your brokerage platform, which provides detailed account and portfolio information.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Kraft Heinz Co share price?

Answer: Current price changes are primarily driven by trading volume, with today's volume significantly above average, as well as broader market trends and company news.

Q7: Is Kraft Heinz Co a good share to buy?

Answer: With current positive momentum and trading near its 52-week high, Kraft Heinz Co shares might offer potential for growth. Consider your investment goals and market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Kraft Heinz Co shares today?

Answer: Given the current momentum and economic context, buying may be beneficial. Analyze the day's trading data and longer-term forecasts before making a decision.

Q9: How much does one Kraft Heinz Co share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $25.13.

Q10: How to sell Kraft Heinz Co shares?

Answer: To sell, place a sell order through your brokerage's trading platform. Choose between a market or limit order based on the price action you prefer.

How to Buy Kraft Heinz Co Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker KHC, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Kraft Heinz Co Actionable Financial Advice

Given Kraft Heinz Co's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $21.04 and $28.09. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.