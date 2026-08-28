Kimberly-Clark Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares are trading with a measured tone, and the charts and historical graph data still point to resilient growth rather than a sharp trend shift. The price forecast remains cautious, with the price today in dollars at $109.98 and the buy or sell debate leaning on whether buyers can defend near-term support. For investors comparing dividend payout potential, preferred shares, or general payout quality, the data suggests a stable setup rather than a fast-moving story. If you are looking online for for sale opportunities and want to understand how to buy the ticker symbol KMB, the cost of entry is straightforward through a trading account, and the current trading profile can be reviewed before any purchase decision.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $109.98 Previous Close $109.98 Day's Range $108.61 – $110.32 Opening Price $109.12 Volume 3216619 shares Daily Change -0.36 (-0.33%) 52-Week High $131.53 52-Week Low $92.42

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $109.98 — reflecting a daily change of -0.36 (-0.33%). Day's Range $108.61 – $110.32 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $92.42 – $131.53 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3216619 against 4037711 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.33% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The tape is modestly soft, but not disruptive. With KMB down 0.33% and closing near the middle of its daily range, the near-term read is neutral to slightly bearish. A move above $110.32 would help reassert momentum, while failure to hold above the intraday floor near $108.61 could invite a retest of lower support levels.

From a broader technical view, the share price remains much closer to its 52-week low than its high, which keeps the setup constructive for long-only investors but still capped by overhead resistance near $131.53. The limited forecast case is simple: upside needs stronger volume, while downside risk is contained unless selling pressure expands materially.

FAQ on Kimberly-Clark Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares?

Answer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares represent ownership in a consumer staples company listed on the NYSE under ticker KMB. At $109.98 today, each share reflects market pricing for the business, with the latest move showing a mild -0.33% decline and low intraday volatility.

Q2: How can I buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy KMB through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE by searching the ticker symbol and placing either a market or limit order. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $109.98, so your purchase cost depends on order type and execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares?

Answer: The price of KMB is shaped by supply and demand, earnings expectations, dividend sentiment, and broader consumer staples conditions. Today’s range of $108.61 to $110.32 and the -0.33% daily change show restrained trading, while volume sits below the 90-day average.

Q4: Does Kimberly-Clark Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation is known as an income-oriented company, but the exact dividend amount isn’t included in today’s live feed. If you want the current payout details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform before you decide to buy or hold KMB.

Q5: How can I track my Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track KMB shares and any dividend payments through your brokerage dashboard, where positions, cost basis, and cash distributions are usually shown together. Today’s data shows a price of $109.98, so monitoring this against your purchase level can help you assess performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Kimberly-Clark Corporation share price?

Answer: The current share price is being influenced by the narrow $108.61 to $110.32 trading band, the -0.33% daily change, and volume of 3,216,619 shares versus a 90-day average of 4,037,711. That combination suggests cautious trading rather than strong conviction.

Q7: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: KMB may appeal to investors who prefer stability, but today’s data alone doesn’t justify a blanket buy call. The share trades at $109.98, well below the 52-week high of $131.53 but above the low of $92.42, which suggests a balanced risk profile.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your strategy. With KMB at $109.98, down 0.33% on below-average volume, short-term momentum is soft but not broken. Traders may wait for confirmation above $110.32, while longer-term buyers may focus on support near the yearly floor.

Q9: How much does one Kimberly-Clark Corporation share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $109.98. That’s the live quoted level for KMB on the NYSE, with a previous close also at $109.98 and a day’s range of $108.61 to $110.32, which shows a fairly tight session.

Q10: How to sell Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell KMB shares, log in to your brokerage account, choose Kimberly-Clark Corporation on the NYSE, and enter a market or limit sell order. The current price of $109.98 gives you a clear reference point for deciding whether to sell now or wait.

How to Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker KMB, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Kimberly-Clark Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $92.42 and $131.53. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.