JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus Review

  JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus offers a 50% sign-up bonus upon opening a new live trading account. JustMarkets Affiliate Programs include Revenue Share, CPA, Introducing Broker, and Rewards up to USD 200 / R3040 ZAR.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Sign-Up Bonus
  3. ☑️Bonus Offers and Promotions
  4. ☑️How to get a JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus – Step by Step
  5. ☑️JustMarkets Partnerships
  6. ☑️How to open an Affiliate Account with JustMarkets
  7. ☑️JustMarkets at a Glance
  8. ☑️JustMarkets Customer Reviews
  9. ☑️Pros and Cons
  10. ☑️Conclusion
  11. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • JustMarkets (previously known as JustForex) is a multi-asset broker established in 2012, and we cannot endorse it. One of our main concerns about the broker is that its governing body has poor supervision of other brokerages of a similar kind.
  • Besides, we have received several reports from traders who have been unable to withdraw their funds, so we advise them to tread cautiously. The seven live accounts offered by JustMarkets on its MT4/MT5 trading platforms require only 10 USD as a minimum deposit, and the spreads begin as low as 1.0 pip in the Cent Account, which is most suitable for beginners (EUR/USD).

   

Sign-Up Bonus

  • JustMarkets provides a 50% Welcome Bonus. This bonus allows new traders to begin trading without making an initial deposit, effectively allowing them to learn and trade without risk.
  • In addition, traders must trade at least 5 lots in 30 days with a profit or loss of at least 6 pips per transaction. Profits can then be moved to Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread accounts.

 

🔎 Feature↪️ Information
🎁 Bonus50%
📌 Applicable AccountWelcome Account
📍 Withdrawal ConditionsOnly Profits can be withdrawn
📈 Eligible Trading InstrumentsForex, Metals
📉 Minimum Order Volume0.01 lot
📊 Maximum Open Positions5 lots
⏩ Are EAs allowed with the Sign-Up BonusNone
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Does JustMarkets offer a sign-up bonus?

Occasionally, JustMarkets runs welcome bonus promotions for new clients, such as risk-free trading credits or no-deposit bonuses, though availability depends on region and time.  

How do I claim the bonus?

To claim, register an account, and follow the bonus campaign steps in the client area. Ensure your country is eligible and meets the trading conditions to withdraw bonus-related profits.  

Bonus Offers and Promotions

Bonus Offers and Promotions

  JustMarkets offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:

  • Traders can benefit from a fantastic 50% deposit bonus with no maximum limit. This promotion considerably increases traders' money, allowing them to take larger positions and profit more.
  • JustMarkets waives deposit and withdrawal fees to improve the trading experience. South African traders can confidently manage their finances, knowing they will not suffer additional costs while trading.
  • Thanks to the "Just Invite Friends" bonus, South African traders can earn up to $10 for each lot traded by their referred friends. This community-building effort rewards traders who help JustMarkets grow.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

What other promotions does JustMarkets provide?

JustMarkets frequently runs cashback, deposit bonuses, and trading contests. These promotions vary seasonally and are designed to reward both new and loyal traders.  

Are there any conditions for bonuses?

Yes, each bonus has terms, including minimum trading volume and withdrawal restrictions. It’s important to read the terms to fully benefit from the offers.  

How to get a JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus - Step by Step

 

Step 1: Register

  • You can start the process by registering for a live trading account, which will grant you access to the "back office."

  How to get a JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus Step 1  

Step 2:  Open a JustMarkets Welcome Account

  • To open an account, the applicant must provide a phone number.

 

Step 3:  Start Trading

  • The account holder must trade at least 5 lots within 30 days, and the profit or loss of a transaction must be at least 6 pips (60 points).

  How to get a JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus Step 3  

Step 4:  Transfer Profit

  • The account holder can now transfer their profit from the welcome account to their Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account.

  How to get a JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus Step 4 JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus 1  

JustMarkets Partnerships

 

Affiliate Programs

  JustMarkets Affiliate Programs  

  • The Affiliate Programs have been created for the partners by the partners.
  • The Affiliate Programs do not require the partner to have deep knowledge of the Forex market, which makes it possible for anyone to join.

 

To reach the best results, the applicant can choose the program that suits their needs best. Platforms on offer include:

 

Revenue Share

  JustMarkets Revenue Share  

  • The partner will receive profits every time an attracted client makes a trade.

  Benefits include:

  • Up to 65%
  • Easy Withdrawal Process
  • Exclusive Loyalty Program
  • A Personal Affiliate Manager
  • Automatic Rebates
  • A Multi-Level Program
  • Lifetime Revenue Share

 

CPA

  JustMarkets CPA  

  • The Partners bring a client to JustMarkets and Profit.

  Benefits include:

  • up to $ 1500
  • A dedicated affiliate manager
  • High conversion rates
  • Transparent reporting stats
  • Advanced marketing tools
  • Fast payments
  • Best CPA

 

Introducing Broker (IB)

  JustMarkets IB  

  • Applicants can earn unlimited commissions and build their business as one of JustMarket's introducing brokers.
  • The more engaged a client’s trading activities are, the more the applicant will earn from the spread.

 

IB Rewards Program

  JustMarkets IB Rewards 2  

  • The goal of the IB Rewards Program is to attract new clients and increase the trading activity of existing ones.
  • By focusing on these two goals, the applicant can multiply their income and receive additional profits every month.

  JustMarkets IB Rewards 3  

How to open an Affiliate Account with JustMarkets

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:  

Step 1: "Partnership"

  • To access the JustMarkets website, enter its URL into the browser.
  • Navigate to the "Partnership" section of the website's menu and select it.

  How to open an Affiliate Account with JustMarkets step 1  

Step 2: "Affiliates"

  • Select "Affiliates" from the Partnership section and click "Join Now" to begin the registration process.
  • You will be prompted to enter your required personal information; therefore, ensure that the details you provide are accurate.
  • Click the "Register" option to finalize the registration process.
  • After successfully registering, you can access your newly created Affiliate Account.

  How to open an Affiliate Account with JustMarkets step 2  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

JustMarkets at a Glance

🔎 BrokerJustMarkets CTA logo
🗓Year Founded2012
👥Amount of StaffInformation not publicly disclosed
🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active TradersInformation not publicly disclosed
📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities
🏦Country of RegulationCyprus, Seychelles
💴Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📑Investor Protection SchemesNot specified
Account Types and Features
👤Institutional AccountsNo
📒Managed AccountsNo
📋Minor Account CurrenciesMultiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.
🪙Minimum DepositUSD 10 / 180 ZAR
Trading Conditions
💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time1-3 business days for withdrawals
💵Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by payment method and region
📉Spreads From0.0 pips
📈CommissionsVaries by account type and instrument
💹Number of Base Currencies Supported20+
📊Swap FeesVaries by instrument and account type
↪️LeverageUp to 1:3000
📌Margin RequirementsVaries by instrument and account type
☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free)Yes
🆓Demo AccountYes
⏰Order Execution Time0.1-0.3 seconds
📲VPS HostingAvailable upon request
Trading Instruments
📍CFDs-Total Offered1,000+
📍CFD Stock IndicesYes
📍CFD CommoditiesYes
📍CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🪙Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
📱OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
⚙️Forex Trading ToolsEconomic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Customer Support Email Addresssupport@justmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
🖥Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website10+
Educational Resources and Support
📜Forex CourseNo
🖥WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, guides, and videos
Partnerships and Programs
🤝Affiliate ProgramYes
👥Amount of PartnersVaries
🗂IB ProgramYes
❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams?Not specified
✅Rebate ProgramNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

JustMarkets Customer Reviews

  • JustMarkets gets reviewed positively mostly by its customers due to its really good and engaging trading conditions that include a lower spread rate, a high level of leverage, as well as a diverse range of accounts suitable for different classes of traders.
  • They also note the ease of navigation and the speed of execution of trades, as well as the quality of customer support provided in different languages.
  • It is also important to state that a portion of users have pointed out that the level of regulatory supervision is lower than in other jurisdictions with a higher profile, and this can create an issue of trust.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall RatingGenerally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features.
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability.
📞Customer ServicePraised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Rating

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, high leverage, and a variety of trading instruments.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some users commend the broker's services and support.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
mixed reviews about JustMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Generally positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
MAM accountsUS clients not accepted
Supports social tradingHigh Spreads
excellent Education
 

Conclusion

JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus does offer a Sign up Bonus of $30 USD / R460 ZAR upon opening a new live trading account.

  You might also like: JustMarkets Account Types JustMarkets Demo Account JustMarkets Fees and Spreads JustMarkets Islamic Account JustMarkets Minimum Deposit SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the JustMarkets sign-up bonus?

The JustMarkets sign-up bonus is a promotional offer given to new clients after registering and verifying their accounts. It provides additional trading funds to help users start trading without risking large amounts of their own capital initially.  

Who is eligible for the JustMarkets sign-up bonus?

Eligibility typically applies to new users who open a real trading account and complete the verification process. Some regions may have restrictions, so traders should always review the bonus terms and conditions before claiming the offer.  

How do I claim the JustMarkets sign-up bonus?

To claim the bonus, users must register an account, complete identity verification, and opt in to the promotion if required. In some cases, the bonus is applied automatically after making a qualifying deposit.  

Is a deposit required to receive the bonus?

In most cases, yes, a minimum deposit is required to activate the sign-up bonus. The deposit amount may determine the bonus size, depending on the specific promotion available at the time of registration.  

Can I withdraw the sign-up bonus directly?

No, the bonus itself is usually non-withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus funds may be withdrawn once all trading requirements and conditions set by JustMarkets are fully met.  

Are there trading requirements for the bonus?

Yes, traders must meet certain trading volume requirements before withdrawing profits earned from the bonus. These requirements ensure that the bonus is used for active trading rather than immediate withdrawal.  

Does the bonus affect trading conditions?

The sign-up bonus generally does not change trading conditions, such as spreads or execution speed. It simply increases available margin, allowing traders to open larger or additional positions within their accounts.  

How long is the bonus valid?

The bonus usually comes with an expiration period. If trading requirements are not met within this timeframe, the bonus and any associated profits may be removed from the account automatically.  

Can I use the bonus on any account type?

Not all account types may qualify for the bonus. JustMarkets may restrict bonuses to specific account categories, so traders should confirm eligibility based on the account type selected during registration.  

Can I combine the sign-up bonus with other promotions?

Typically, bonuses cannot be combined unless explicitly stated. JustMarkets often limits users to one active promotion at a time to prevent abuse and ensure fair trading conditions across all accounts.  

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