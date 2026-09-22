JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus offers a 50% sign-up bonus upon opening a new live trading account. JustMarkets Affiliate Programs include Revenue Share, CPA, Introducing Broker, and Rewards up to USD 200 / R3040 ZAR.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

JustMarkets (previously known as JustForex) is a multi-asset broker established in 2012, and we cannot endorse it. One of our main concerns about the broker is that its governing body has poor supervision of other brokerages of a similar kind.

Besides, we have received several reports from traders who have been unable to withdraw their funds, so we advise them to tread cautiously. The seven live accounts offered by JustMarkets on its MT4/MT5 trading platforms require only 10 USD as a minimum deposit, and the spreads begin as low as 1.0 pip in the Cent Account, which is most suitable for beginners (EUR/USD).

Sign-Up Bonus

JustMarkets provides a 50% Welcome Bonus . This bonus allows new traders to begin trading without making an initial deposit, effectively allowing them to learn and trade without risk.

This bonus allows new traders to begin trading without making an initial deposit, effectively allowing them to learn and trade without risk. In addition, traders must trade at least 5 lots in 30 days with a profit or loss of at least 6 pips per transaction. Profits can then be moved to Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread accounts.

🔎 Feature ↪️ Information 🎁 Bonus 50% 📌 Applicable Account Welcome Account 📍 Withdrawal Conditions Only Profits can be withdrawn 📈 Eligible Trading Instruments Forex, Metals 📉 Minimum Order Volume 0.01 lot 📊 Maximum Open Positions 5 lots ⏩ Are EAs allowed with the Sign-Up Bonus None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does JustMarkets offer a sign-up bonus?

Occasionally, JustMarkets runs welcome bonus promotions for new clients, such as risk-free trading credits or no-deposit bonuses, though availability depends on region and time.

How do I claim the bonus?

To claim, register an account, and follow the bonus campaign steps in the client area. Ensure your country is eligible and meets the trading conditions to withdraw bonus-related profits.

Bonus Offers and Promotions

JustMarkets offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:

Traders can benefit from a fantastic 50% deposit bonus with no maximum limit. This promotion considerably increases traders' money, allowing them to take larger positions and profit more.

with no maximum limit. This promotion considerably increases traders' money, allowing them to take larger positions and profit more. JustMarkets waives deposit and withdrawal fees to improve the trading experience. South African traders can confidently manage their finances, knowing they will not suffer additional costs while trading.

to improve the trading experience. South African traders can confidently manage their finances, knowing they will not suffer additional costs while trading. Thanks to the "Just Invite Friends" bonus, South African traders can earn up to $10 for each lot traded by their referred friends. This community-building effort rewards traders who help JustMarkets grow.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What other promotions does JustMarkets provide?

JustMarkets frequently runs cashback, deposit bonuses, and trading contests. These promotions vary seasonally and are designed to reward both new and loyal traders.

Are there any conditions for bonuses?

Yes, each bonus has terms, including minimum trading volume and withdrawal restrictions. It’s important to read the terms to fully benefit from the offers.

How to get a JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus - Step by Step

Step 1: Register

You can start the process by registering for a live trading account, which will grant you access to the "back office."

Step 2: Open a JustMarkets Welcome Account

To open an account, the applicant must provide a phone number.

Step 3: Start Trading

The account holder must trade at least 5 lots within 30 days, and the profit or loss of a transaction must be at least 6 pips (60 points).

Step 4: Transfer Profit

The account holder can now transfer their profit from the welcome account to their Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, or Raw Spread account.

JustMarkets Partnerships

Affiliate Programs

The Affiliate Programs have been created for the partners by the partners.

have been created for the partners by the partners. The Affiliate Programs do not require the partner to have deep knowledge of the Forex market, which makes it possible for anyone to join.

To reach the best results, the applicant can choose the program that suits their needs best. Platforms on offer include:

Revenue Share

The partner will receive profits every time an attracted client makes a trade.

Benefits include:

Up to 65%

Easy Withdrawal Process

Exclusive Loyalty Program

A Personal Affiliate Manager

Automatic Rebates

A Multi-Level Program

Lifetime Revenue Share

CPA

The Partners bring a client to JustMarkets and Profit.

Benefits include:

up to $ 1500

A dedicated affiliate manager

High conversion rates

Transparent reporting stats

Advanced marketing tools

Fast payments

Best CPA

Introducing Broker (IB)

Applicants can earn unlimited commissions and build their business as one of JustMarket's introducing brokers.

The more engaged a client’s trading activities are, the more the applicant will earn from the spread.

IB Rewards Program

The goal of the IB Rewards Program is to attract new clients and increase the trading activity of existing ones.

By focusing on these two goals, the applicant can multiply their income and receive additional profits every month.

How to open an Affiliate Account with JustMarkets

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: "Partnership"

To access the JustMarkets website, enter its URL into the browser.

Navigate to the "Partnership" section of the website's menu and select it.

Step 2: "Affiliates"

Select "Affiliates" from the Partnership section and click "Join Now" to begin the registration process.

You will be prompted to enter your required personal information; therefore, ensure that the details you provide are accurate.

Click the "Register" option to finalize the registration process.

After successfully registering, you can access your newly created Affiliate Account.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

JustMarkets at a Glance

🔎 Broker 🗓Year Founded 2012 👥Amount of Staff Information not publicly disclosed 🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active Traders Information not publicly disclosed 📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities 🏦Country of Regulation Cyprus, Seychelles 💴Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📑Investor Protection Schemes Not specified Account Types and Features 👤Institutional Accounts No 📒Managed Accounts No 📋Minor Account Currencies Multiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc. 🪙Minimum Deposit USD 10 / 180 ZAR Trading Conditions 💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💵Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by payment method and region 📉Spreads From 0.0 pips 📈Commissions Varies by account type and instrument 💹Number of Base Currencies Supported 20+ 📊Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type ↪️Leverage Up to 1:3000 📌Margin Requirements Varies by instrument and account type ☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes 🆓Demo Account Yes ⏰Order Execution Time 0.1-0.3 seconds 📲VPS Hosting Available upon request Trading Instruments 📍CFDs-Total Offered 1,000+ 📍CFD Stock Indices Yes 📍CFD Commodities Yes 📍CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🪙Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📱OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android ⚙️Forex Trading Tools Economic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Customer Support Email Address support@justmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region 🖥Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website 10+ Educational Resources and Support 📜Forex Course No 🖥Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, guides, and videos Partnerships and Programs 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 👥Amount of Partners Varies 🗂IB Program Yes ❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? Not specified ✅Rebate Program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

JustMarkets Customer Reviews

JustMarkets gets reviewed positively mostly by its customers due to its really good and engaging trading conditions that include a lower spread rate, a high level of leverage, as well as a diverse range of accounts suitable for different classes of traders.

They also note the ease of navigation and the speed of execution of trades, as well as the quality of customer support provided in different languages.

It is also important to state that a portion of users have pointed out that the level of regulatory supervision is lower than in other jurisdictions with a higher profile, and this can create an issue of trust.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features. 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability. 📞Customer Service Praised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Rating

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, high leverage, and a variety of trading instruments. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some users commend the broker's services and support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ mixed reviews about JustMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MAM accounts US clients not accepted Supports social trading High Spreads excellent Education

Conclusion JustMarkets Sign Up Bonus does offer a Sign up Bonus of $30 USD / R460 ZAR upon opening a new live trading account.

You might also like: JustMarkets Account Types JustMarkets Demo Account JustMarkets Fees and Spreads JustMarkets Islamic Account JustMarkets Minimum Deposit SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the JustMarkets sign-up bonus?

The JustMarkets sign-up bonus is a promotional offer given to new clients after registering and verifying their accounts. It provides additional trading funds to help users start trading without risking large amounts of their own capital initially.

Who is eligible for the JustMarkets sign-up bonus?

Eligibility typically applies to new users who open a real trading account and complete the verification process. Some regions may have restrictions, so traders should always review the bonus terms and conditions before claiming the offer.

How do I claim the JustMarkets sign-up bonus?

To claim the bonus, users must register an account, complete identity verification, and opt in to the promotion if required. In some cases, the bonus is applied automatically after making a qualifying deposit.

Is a deposit required to receive the bonus?

In most cases, yes, a minimum deposit is required to activate the sign-up bonus. The deposit amount may determine the bonus size, depending on the specific promotion available at the time of registration.

Can I withdraw the sign-up bonus directly?

No, the bonus itself is usually non-withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus funds may be withdrawn once all trading requirements and conditions set by JustMarkets are fully met.

Are there trading requirements for the bonus?

Yes, traders must meet certain trading volume requirements before withdrawing profits earned from the bonus. These requirements ensure that the bonus is used for active trading rather than immediate withdrawal.

Does the bonus affect trading conditions?

The sign-up bonus generally does not change trading conditions, such as spreads or execution speed. It simply increases available margin, allowing traders to open larger or additional positions within their accounts.

How long is the bonus valid?

The bonus usually comes with an expiration period. If trading requirements are not met within this timeframe, the bonus and any associated profits may be removed from the account automatically.

Can I use the bonus on any account type?

Not all account types may qualify for the bonus. JustMarkets may restrict bonuses to specific account categories, so traders should confirm eligibility based on the account type selected during registration.

Can I combine the sign-up bonus with other promotions?

Typically, bonuses cannot be combined unless explicitly stated. JustMarkets often limits users to one active promotion at a time to prevent abuse and ensure fair trading conditions across all accounts.